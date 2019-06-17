The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

CP Time - Honoring Escaped Slaves for Juneteenth

Season 24 E 130 • 06/19/2019

Roy Wood Jr. commemorates Juneteenth by highlighting black American slaves who managed to escape bondage before slavery was abolished in 1865.

More

Watching

Highlight
06:07

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E128
Trump's Weird One-on-One with George Stephanopoulos

President Trump treated ABC's George Stephanopoulos to a tour of the Oval Office before bashing his negative polls and berating Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney for coughing.
06/17/2019
Highlight
05:22

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E128
O.J. Simpson's Twitter, South American Power Outages & Pete Buttigieg on Possibly Gay Presidents

O.J. Simpson makes his creepy Twitter debut, massive power outages rock South America, and Pete Buttigieg muses about the secret sexuality of past U.S. presidents.
06/17/2019
Interview
09:49

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E129
Tom Perez - Leading the DNC and Approaching 2020 with a Unity of Purpose - Extended Interview

DNC Chair Tom Perez talks about his commitment to grassroots activism and ensuring a fair process for the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries.
06/18/2019
Highlight
06:28

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E129
Facebook's Cryptocurrency, Fining School Bullies & The Evolution of Puppy Dog Eyes

Facebook plans to launch its own digital currency, a Wisconsin measure proposes fines for parents of bullies, and a study finds dogs' eyes evolved to appeal to humans.
06/18/2019
Highlight
05:31

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E129
Harvard Rejects a Parkland Survivor Over Racist Remarks

Harvard revokes the admission of Parkland shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv due to racist and sexist comments he posted online when he was 16.
06/18/2019
Highlight
04:41

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E129
Corporations Capitalize on Pride Month

Jaboukie Young-White attends the Pittsburgh Equality March to find out how members of the LGBTQ community feel about corporate participation in Pride Month.
06/18/2019
Exclusive
03:08

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E129
Between the Scenes - Joe Biden Roasts Donald Trump

As President Trump and Joe Biden sling insults at each other, Trevor explains how the 2020 presidential candidates could reach swing voters by staying focused on policies.
06/18/2019
Highlight
08:31

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E130
U.S.-Iran Tensions Are Coming to a Head

Iran's alleged attack on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman elicits a hawkish call to action from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton.
06/19/2019
Highlight
04:54

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E130
Victory for Hong Kong's Protesters, Huge Cocaine Bust in Philadelphia & Trump's Orlando Rally

Massive protests pay off in Hong Kong, Philadelphia police seize $1 billion worth of cocaine, and President Trump sticks to an old script during his rally in Orlando.
06/19/2019
Highlight
05:38

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E130
Arturo Castro - Getting Into Character on Alternatino with Arturo Castro

Arturo Castro chats about Alternatino with Arturo Castro, his stereotype-challenging comedy sketch series in which he plays over 40 characters.
06/19/2019
Highlight
04:29

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E130
Highlight
05:18

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E131
Joe Biden's Segregationist Gaffe

Rival Democratic presidential candidates blast Joe Biden for his folksy anecdote about finding common ground with his segregationist colleagues in the Senate.
06/20/2019
Interview
07:57

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E131
Lindsey Vonn - More Adventures After a Thrilling Career on the Slopes - Extended Interview

Three-time Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn reflects on life after her game-changing career as an Alpine skier and discusses the values behind her Strong Girls camp initiative.
06/20/2019
Highlight
06:28

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E131
Iran's American Drone Attack, Roy Moore's Do-Over Campaign & Cell Phone-Inflicted Skull Horns

Iran shoots down an unmanned U.S. drone, GOP candidate Roy Moore runs for Senate again in Alabama, and scientists link cell phone use to the growth of horn-like skull bones.
06/20/2019
Highlight
05:10

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E131
If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Crisis in Sudan

After months of protests, brutal Sudanese dictator Omar al-Bashir ends his 30-year rule, only to be replaced by an autocratic general.
06/20/2019
Highlight
05:41

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E132
Billy Ray Cyrus at the BET Awards, Democratic Fish Fry in South Carolina & Child Refugee Treatment

Billy Ray Cyrus gets a standing ovation at the BET Awards, Democratic candidates compete in South Carolina, and a former hostage weighs in on America's child refugee camps.
06/24/2019
Highlight
04:51

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E132
The Plain View Project Exposes Pervasive Police Racism

An online database called The Plain View Project creates shockwaves throughout the U.S. by publishing racist Facebook posts by police officers.
06/24/2019
Highlight
06:34

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E132
Trump's About-Face on Striking Iran

President Trump has a last-minute change of heart after bringing America to the brink of war with Iran over its attack on a U.S. drone.
06/24/2019
Interview
07:07

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E132
Elaine Welteroth - "More Than Enough" and Transforming Teen Vogue for the Trump Era

Elaine Welteroth discusses her memoir "More Than Enough" and talks about how she redefined Teen Vogue by adding incisive social and political content to the publication.
06/24/2019
Highlight
05:33

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E133
Rhode Island Teens Fight for Civics Education

Jaboukie Young-White visits a Rhode Island high school to interview teen activists fighting for high-quality civics education in a battle that could reach the Supreme Court.
06/25/2019
Highlight
11:54

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E133
So Much News, So Little Time - Oregon's Lawless GOP Lawmakers & Trump's 22nd Sexual Assault Accuser

Bernie Sanders plans to cancel student debt, Oregon GOP state senators go AWOL to avoid a climate change vote, and E. Jean Carroll accuses President Trump of sexual assault.
06/25/2019
