S24 • E1
Extended - October 1, 2018 - Carol AndersonThe FBI investigates sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, the U.S. and Canada reach a trade deal, and author Carol Anderson discusses "One Person, No Vote."10/01/2018
S24 • E2
Extended - October 2, 2018 - Lester HoltThe White House launches a presidential text alert system, a 1985 police report describes Brett Kavanaugh's involvement in a bar fight, and NBC's Lester Holt stops by.10/02/2018
S24 • E3
Extended - October 3, 2018 - Neil deGrasse TysonA report on Donald Trump's taxes debunks his self-made claims, Desi Lydic looks at 2018's most corrupt candidates, and Neil deGrasse Tyson discusses "Accessory to War."10/03/2018
S24 • E4
Extended - October 4, 2018 - Riz AhmedThe FBI completes its investigation of the sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, Desi Lydic infiltrates the Girl Scouts, and actor Riz Ahmed discusses "Venom."10/04/2018
S24 • E5
Extended - October 9, 2018 - Mark LeibovichBrett Kavanaugh is sworn in as a Supreme Court Justice, Taylor Swift endorses two Democratic candidates in Tennessee, and journalist Mark Leibovich discusses "Big Game."10/09/2018
S24 • E6
Extended - October 10, 2018 - John CenaU.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley steps down on surprisingly good terms, Roy Wood Jr. breaks down Georgia's gubernatorial race, and pro wrestler John Cena discusses "Elbow Grease."10/10/2018
S24 • E7
October 11, 2018 - Nicole ChungKanye West visits the White House, Jaboukie Young-White explains how the voting system caters to older people, and Nicole Chung discusses her memoir "All You Can Ever Know."10/11/2018
S24 • E8
Extended - October 15, 2018 - Amandla StenbergGeorgia vandals deface a historic monument using googly eyes, Elizabeth Warren reveals proof of her Native American heritage, and Amandla Stenberg discusses "The Hate U Give."10/15/2018
S24 • E9
Extended - October 16, 2018 - Melissa McCarthyThe Saudis change their story on Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance, Roy Wood Jr. honors historic black activists in sports, and Melissa McCarthy talks "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"10/16/2018
S24 • E10
Extended - October 17, 2018 - Julian CastroPresident Trump defends Saudi Arabia, Dulce Sloan meets with Indiana congressional candidate Jeannine Lee Lake, and Julian Castro discusses "An Unlikely Journey."10/17/2018
Desi Lydic joined "The Daily Show" as a correspondent in September 2015 when Trevor Noah started his tenure as host. She is a professionally trained improvisational and comedic actress who studied and performed at The Groundlings and ImprovOlympic. Her first one-hour Comedy Central special "Desi Lydic: Abroad" premiered in May 2019. Desi set out on a global expedition -- exploring how and why the U.S. has fallen so far behind much of the world when it comes to women and education, economics, health and politics. Desi also had a starring role on MTV's hit comedy series "Awkward." Her other credits include FXX's "The League" and Cameron Crowe's "We Bought a Zoo."
Dulcé Sloan has been a correspondent on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" since 2017, and her half-hour "Comedy Central Presents" stand-up special premiered in 2019. She was also added to the cast of the upcoming animated FOX series "The Great North," joining an ensemble of comedy heavyweights including Jenny Slate, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and Paul Rust. The series, from the creators of FOX's hit animated show "Bob's Burgers," will premiere in 2020. She appears opposite Malin Akerman, Bella Thorne and Alec Baldwin in the indie comedy "Chick Fight," currently in post-production. She can also be seen on OWN's four-part series "Black Women OWN the Conversation."
Ronny Chieng is a stand-up comedian and actor. He was also one of the stars of the worldwide hit movie "Crazy Rich Asians" and has appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and in The New York Times and GQ. Ronny co-wrote and starred on his own sitcom "Ronny Chieng: International Student," aired on Comedy Central and Netflix. In December 2019, Chieng released his debut smash hit Netflix stand-up comedy special "Asian Comedian Destroys America." He firmly believes there is absolutely no way anyone is reading this.
Roy Wood Jr.'s comedy has entertained millions across stage, television and radio. In addition to stand-up comedy, producing and acting, during his tenure on "The Daily Show," Roy has used the show's brand of satire to shed a light on serious issues like Chicago gun violence, police reform, LGBTQ+ discrimination, ICE deportations and PTSD in the black community. He also recently appeared in a guest-starring role on the AMC series "Better Call Saul" and will be seen on "The Last O.G." on TBS and on the Netflix comedy "Space Force."