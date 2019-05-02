The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
CP Time: The History of Civil Rights Marches
Season 24 E 24061 • 02/07/2019
Roy Wood Jr. highlights civil rights marches, including the Million Man March combatting structural racism and Ida B. Wells's contribution to the women's suffrage movement.
Interview
05:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E59Frank Bruni - The Whiplash Experience of Trump's Second State of the Union
New York Times op-ed columnist Frank Bruni weighs in on President Trump's 2019 State of the Union address and examines the president's brief bipartisan appeal for unity.
02/05/2019
Highlight
12:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E59Trump Gives Himself Credit in the 2019 State of the Union
President Trump uses his State of the Union address to brag about the economy, call for an end to the Russia probe and take credit for the record number of women in Congress.
02/05/2019
Highlight
05:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E59State of Black S**t 2019
In a rebuttal to President Trump's State of the Union, Roy Wood Jr., Jaboukie Young-White and Dulce Sloan recap news stories and celebrate the triumphs of African Americans.
02/05/2019
Interview
08:07
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E24060Danai Gurira - Nurturing Awareness with Love Our Girls - Extended Interview
Activist and Oscar-nominated actor Danai Gurira chats about her "Black Panther" and "The Walking Dead" characters as well as the Love Our Girls campaign.
02/06/2019
Highlight
04:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E24060Another Blackface Scandal, Trouble for Trump's Inaugural Committee & Tyra Banks's Theme Park
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring admits to wearing blackface, President Trump's inaugural committee is subpoenaed, and Tyra Banks will open a model-inspired theme park.
02/06/2019
Highlight
05:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E24060The Newest Virtual Sport Sweeping the Nation
Michael Kosta heads to an esports tournament to get to the bottom of the rapidly growing sport of competitive video gaming.
02/06/2019
Highlight
09:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E24060President Trump Delivers an Unmemorable State of the Union & The Democrats Build Suspense for 2020
President Trump's 2019 State of the Union address gets mixed reviews, and Beto O'Rourke joins the growing roster of Democrats teasing potential 2020 presidential campaigns.
02/06/2019
Highlight
05:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E24061Michelle Lujan Grisham's Anti-Wall Ad, Gucci's Blackface Controversy & Delta's Suggestive Napkins
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham slams President Trump's border wall, Gucci pulls a sweater resembling blackface, and Delta apologizes for its flirtatious napkins.
02/07/2019
Highlight
07:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E24061The Democrats Come for Trump and the Super-Rich
House Democrats launch an investigation into President Trump's finances, and Ronny Chieng examines Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's proposed tax on the rich.
02/07/2019
Interview
11:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E24061Dorothy Butler Gilliam - Why the Media Is More Important Than Ever - Extended Interview
The Washington Post's first black woman reporter Dorothy Butler Gilliam discusses her book "Trailblazer" and her ongoing fight to make the media look more like America.
02/07/2019
Highlight
04:56
Exclusive
03:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 Between the Scenes - Liam Neeson Admits to Past Racism
Trevor weighs in on actor Liam Neeson's admission of past racism and encourages the audience to be more aware of how society has framed their thinking.
02/08/2019
Highlight
05:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 Kamala Harris Wants to Legalize Weed & Amy Klobuchar's Temper Is Questioned
As the list of 2020 Democratic contenders grows, Sen. Kamala Harris declares a pro-marijuana stance, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar justifies her alleged in-office temper.
02/11/2019
Highlight
07:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 Ralph Northam's Imperfect Blackface Apology Tour
VA Gov. Ralph Northam explains in a CBS interview why he won't resign despite backlash over his blackface scandal and how he plans to make amends with his constituents.
02/11/2019
Interview
04:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 Phoebe Robinson - Soaking in the Success of "2 Dope Queens"
Comedian and actor Phoebe Robinson talks about her rise to fame following HBO's "2 Dope Queens" and describes her role alongside Taraji P. Henson in the film "What Men Want."
02/11/2019
Highlight
06:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 Drake's Rushed Grammy Speech, Scientists' Insect Extinction Warning & Jeff Bezos's Blackmail Claims
Drake fans lash out when the rapper's Grammy speech is cut short, scientists warn of global insect extinction, and Jeff Bezos alleges the National Enquirer blackmailed him.
02/11/2019
Interview
05:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E63Spike Lee - Connecting America's Past and Present in "BlacKkKlansman"
Director and writer Spike Lee discusses the impact of his six-time Oscar nominated film "BlacKkKlansman" and describes bringing forth social awareness through filmmaking.
02/12/2019
Highlight
07:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E63President Trump and Beto O'Rourke's Dueling Rallies
While President Trump makes a case for his border wall to fans in El Paso, Texas, Beto O'Rourke speaks at a counter-rally, and Congress reaches a deal to fund said wall.
02/12/2019
Highlight
03:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E63El Chapo's Guilty Verdict, Katy Perry's Fashion Blunder & TSA's Strangest Confiscated Items
Infamous drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is found guilty, Katy Perry pulls a shoe design resembling blackface, and TSA agents reveal 2018's most bizarre confiscated items.
02/12/2019
Highlight
06:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E63F**k These Animals - Polar Bears Invade Russia & Pablo Escobar's Hippos Overrun Colombian Villages
Displaced polar bears invade a Russian town, the offspring of Pablo Escobar's smuggled hippos wreak havoc on Colombia, and a caged tiger is found in an abandoned house.
02/12/2019
