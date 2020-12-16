The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Inauguration Day
Season 26 E 44 • 01/20/2021
Trevor unpacks the history of Inauguration Day traditions and explains why President Trump's refusal to attend Joe Biden's ceremony isn't an uncommon instance of presidential pettiness.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E42Desi Lydic's Fox News Family Christmas Party
Desi Lydic brings together her dysfunctional family members from Fox News for a virtual Christmas party, during which unhinged political arguments are unavoidable and bad blood prevails.
12/16/2020
Highlight
06:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E42Harry and Meghan's Podcast & Santa's Coronavirus Immunity
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch a podcast, a CNN reporter confronts an alleged Russian assassin, and the World Health Organization announces that Santa Claus is immune from COVID-19.
12/16/2020
Highlight
06:29
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Capitol Insurrection
Jordan Klepper reports from Washington, D.C., where he interacts with Trump supporters before the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6.
01/12/2021
Highlight
11:07
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E43The FBI Nabs Rioters on Social Media & GOP's Calls for Unity
The FBI arrests several rioters using evidence on social media, Republican lawmakers push for unity during a vote to impeach Trump, and tech companies respond to the violence at the Capitol.
01/19/2021
Highlight
01:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E43The U.S. Capitol Locks Down Ahead of Inauguration Day
Security tightens in Washington, D.C., in cautious preparation for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
01/19/2021
Highlight
06:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E43Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner: No Credentials Necessary
Despite having no prior political experience, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner vaguely made their marks on the White House over the last four years as advisors to President Trump.
01/19/2021
Interview
07:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E43Carey Mulligan - The Grim Humor of "Promising Young Woman"
Actor and producer Carey Mulligan describes approaching sexual misconduct with dark humor in "Promising Young Woman" and the motive behind casting beloved actors to portray villains.
01/19/2021
Interview
09:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E44Stacey Abrams - Keeping the Momentum in Georgia
Fair Fight founder Stacey Abrams describes using grassroots organizing to help flip the Senate and her plans to continue working to bring lasting change to Georgia.
01/20/2021
Highlight
03:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E44President Biden's First Executive Orders
President Biden takes swift action during his first day in office by signing several executive orders including a federal mask mandate and a plan to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord.
01/20/2021
Highlight
08:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E44Joe Biden's Inauguration & Trump's Last-Minute Pardons
Joe Biden is sworn in as America's 46th president, and Donald Trump uses his final moments in office to dole out over 140 pardons and walk back an executive order to end corruption.
01/20/2021
Highlight
10:14
Interview
09:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E45Jelani Cobb - Cautious Optimism in a Post-Trump America
New Yorker staff writer Jelani Cobb describes a possible future for the Republican Party and explains why he is cautiously hopeful about America's ability to rebuild in the post-Trump era.
01/21/2021
Highlight
07:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E45Biden Clears a Low Bar & Ex-Presidents Team Up Without Trump
President Biden issues a zero-tolerance policy for disrespect amongst his staff, cable news praises the Biden administration's normalcy, and former-presidents appear without Trump.
01/21/2021
Highlight
07:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E45The NBA's Hug Ban & A Bitcoin Millionaire's Lost Password
The NBA imposes strict rules to curb the spread of the COVID-19, a forgotten password could cost a man millions in Bitcoin, and Pablo Escobar's pet hippos take over Colombia.
01/21/2021
Highlight
05:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E45A Look Back at FLOTUS Melania Trump
Melania Trump secures her legacy as First Lady through her controversial White House renovations, strong feelings about Christmas decor and her attempt at an anti-bullying campaign.
01/21/2021
Highlight
07:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E46The GOP Dodges Decision to Impeach Trump
Republicans rely on tortured logic to push back against Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial, and Trump threatens to form a new political party that could fracture the GOP.
01/25/2021
Interview
07:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E46Nnamdi Asomugha - "Sylvie's Love"
Actor and former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha talks about finding success by being a risk-taker and describes how he learned to play the saxophone for his role in the movie "Sylvie's Love."
01/25/2021
Highlight
06:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E46Tom Brady's Triumph & Russian Protesters Brave Bitter Cold
Tom Brady gears up for his 10th Super Bowl, massive protests sweep across Russia over the jailing of Alexei Navalny, and the U.S. bans travel from South Africa due to COVID-19 concerns.
01/25/2021
Highlight
05:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E46CAHOOTS Is Reimagining Police Work in Oregon
Roy Wood Jr. talks to Tim Black and Ebony Morgan about CAHOOTS, their program aimed at providing an alternative to aggressive law enforcement methods in Eugene, OR.
01/25/2021
Highlight
09:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E47America's Vaccine Rollout Chaos
Coronavirus vaccination in the U.S. is plagued by extremely long waiting periods, unexpected dose shortages, unhelpful surpluses and chaotic distribution.
01/26/2021
