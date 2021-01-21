The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
America's Vaccine Rollout Chaos
Season 26 E 47 • 01/26/2021
Coronavirus vaccination in the U.S. is plagued by extremely long waiting periods, unexpected dose shortages, unhelpful surpluses and chaotic distribution.
07:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E45Biden Clears a Low Bar & Ex-Presidents Team Up Without Trump
President Biden issues a zero-tolerance policy for disrespect amongst his staff, cable news praises the Biden administration's normalcy, and former-presidents appear without Trump.
01/21/2021
Highlight
07:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E45The NBA's Hug Ban & A Bitcoin Millionaire's Lost Password
The NBA imposes strict rules to curb the spread of the COVID-19, a forgotten password could cost a man millions in Bitcoin, and Pablo Escobar's pet hippos take over Colombia.
01/21/2021
Highlight
05:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E45A Look Back at FLOTUS Melania Trump
Melania Trump secures her legacy as First Lady through her controversial White House renovations, strong feelings about Christmas decor and her attempt at an anti-bullying campaign.
01/21/2021
Highlight
07:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E46The GOP Dodges Decision to Impeach Trump
Republicans rely on tortured logic to push back against Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial, and Trump threatens to form a new political party that could fracture the GOP.
01/25/2021
Interview
07:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E46Nnamdi Asomugha - "Sylvie's Love"
Actor and former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha talks about finding success by being a risk-taker and describes how he learned to play the saxophone for his role in the movie "Sylvie's Love."
01/25/2021
Highlight
06:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E46Tom Brady's Triumph & Russian Protesters Brave Bitter Cold
Tom Brady gears up for his 10th Super Bowl, massive protests sweep across Russia over the jailing of Alexei Navalny, and the U.S. bans travel from South Africa due to COVID-19 concerns.
01/25/2021
Highlight
05:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E46CAHOOTS Is Reimagining Police Work in Oregon
Roy Wood Jr. talks to Tim Black and Ebony Morgan about CAHOOTS, their program aimed at providing an alternative to aggressive law enforcement methods in Eugene, OR.
01/25/2021
Highlight
05:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E47Trump's Bitter Divorce from Fox News
Trevor looks back on how Donald Trump's once-friendly relationship with Fox News went sour and presents a courtroom divorce drama inspired by their doomed love affair.
01/26/2021
Interview
08:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E47Stanley Nelson - "Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy"
Filmmaker Stanley Nelson talks about his documentary "Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy," which examines the crack epidemic of the 1980s and its lasting impact on America.
01/26/2021
Highlight
05:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E47Biden's Progressive Action & Coconut Milk's Monkey Scandal
President Biden kicks off his term with a flurry of executive orders, a coconut milk company is accused of forced monkey labor, and a cat's birthday party leads to a coronavirus outbreak.
01/26/2021
Highlight
09:58
Highlight
07:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E48Republicans Balk at Biden's Call for Unity
In the wake of President Biden's call for unity on Inauguration Day, out-of-power Republicans embrace a definition of bipartisanship that basically amounts to supporting the GOP agenda.
01/27/2021
Interview
07:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E48Amanda Gorman - Making History with "The Hill We Climb"
"The Hill We Climb" author Amanda Gorman reflects on becoming the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, preparing to perform at the Super Bowl and the transformative power of poetry.
01/27/2021
Highlight
06:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E48Keeping Up with Coronavirus - International Edition
Highly contagious variants of COVID-19 emerge, anti-lockdown protests break out in the Netherlands, Israel leads the world in vaccinations and China uses anal swabs to test for the virus.
01/27/2021
Highlight
07:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E48GameStop's Stock Surges & The Pandemic Sparks a "Baby Bust"
Reddit users wreak havoc on Wall Street, America's birth rate takes a dive during the COVID-19 crisis, and no players are inducted into the 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame.
01/27/2021
Highlight
05:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E49America's Crisis of Democracy from an African Perspective
Roy Wood Jr. talks to a panel of African political scholars who discuss what America needs to do in response to the Trump-inspired attack on the Capitol.
01/28/2021
Highlight
02:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E49Wall Street Halts the GameStop Rally
Trading firms such as Robinhood face major backlash for restricting trades on GameStop after amateur online investors rocked the stock market.
01/28/2021
Highlight
06:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E49Roadside Vaccine & Proud Boys Leader Outed as Snitch
Stranded drivers in Oregon receive surprise COVID-19 vaccinations, three wealthy men get ready for a trip to space, and the leader of the Proud Boys allegedly is an FBI informant.
01/28/2021
Interview
07:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E49Regina King - "One Night in Miami"
Regina King talks about making her directorial debut with "One Night in Miami," her film about the night Muhammad Ali, Sam Cooke, Jim Brown and Malcolm X spent together in 1964.
01/28/2021
Interview
08:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E49Doug Henwood - Wall Street's Reaction to the GameStop Surge
Journalist and "Behind the News" podcast host Doug Henwood discusses the Reddit-fueled GameStop stock surge and what it reveals about the nature of Wall Street.
01/28/2021
