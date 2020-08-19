The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Drag Out the Vote
Season 25 E 144 • 08/21/2020
Dulce Sloan talks to drag queen activists Brita Filter, Jaida Essence Hall, Jackie Cox and Heidi N Closet about getting people excited to vote through the Drag Out the Vote initiative.
Interview
08:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E142Eva Longoria - The 2020 DNC and Momento Latino
Actor Eva Longoria talks about hosting the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, lifting up America's Latino voices via the Momento Latino coalition and her L'Oreal ad.
08/19/2020
Highlight
05:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E142The Young Delegates Coalition on Supporting Joe Biden
Jaboukie Young-White talks to members of the Young Delegates Coalition, which consists of delegates between 18 and 35, about their support for Joe Biden and views on the DNC party platform.
08/19/2020
Highlight
07:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E142Conservatives Try to Disqualify Kamala Harris's Blackness
Right-wing pundits question vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris's identity, and Trevor breaks down the absurdity and historic racism behind their claims.
08/19/2020
Highlight
08:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E143Genetically Modified Mosquitos & Steve Bannon's Arrest
Scientists are releasing 750 million genetically engineered mosquitos in Florida, Steve Bannon is indicted for a border wall scheme, and Netflix tests a feature aimed at indecisive viewers.
08/20/2020
Highlight
05:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E143Joe Biden: Acceptable Under the Circumstances
Steve Buscemi narrates this short film about the almost-inspiring candidacy of Joe Biden, highlighting his passable education, good-enough voting record and bold-ish agenda for 2020.
08/20/2020
Interview
11:18
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E143Bernie Sanders - Uniting a Coalition of Voters Against Trump
Sen. Bernie Sanders argues Donald Trump is the most dangerous president in U.S. history, calls on people to band together to defeat Trump and reflects on the future of the Democratic party.
08/20/2020
Highlight
08:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E143The 2020 Democratic National Convention: Day Three
The Democratic National Convention continues with a focus on women's rights, Barack Obama's takedown of President Trump and Kamala Harris's acceptance of the vice presidential nomination.
08/20/2020
Highlight
04:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E144Fox News on 2020 DNC Speeches & Fox-Splaining Kamala Harris
Fox News pundits praise Joe Biden's DNC acceptance speech but offer harsh feedback for Sen. Kamala Harris, and Desi Lydic reveals what she knows about the vice presidential candidate.
08/21/2020
Interview
09:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E144Tracee Ellis Ross - "The High Note" and Hosting the 2020 DNC
Actor and activist Tracee Ellis Ross discusses her "Black-ish" Emmy nomination, moderating a night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention and the pressure of singing in "The High Note."
08/21/2020
Highlight
10:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E144The 2020 Democratic National Convention: Day Four
Former Democratic primary candidates reminisce, Joe Biden knocks his big speech out of the park, and supporters describe Biden's extreme willingness to spend time with them on the phone.
08/21/2020
Highlight
05:17
Highlight
04:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E145The 2020 Republican National Convention: Day One
The 2020 Republican National Convention begins with a bizarre roll call from state delegates and the promise of four nightly speeches by President Trump.
08/24/2020
Highlight
11:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E145If You Don't Know, Now You Know - QAnon
Trevor examines QAnon, an increasingly popular conspiracy theory claiming President Trump is fighting a secret pedophile ring run by a cabal of elite celebrities and Democratic politicians.
08/24/2020
Interview
06:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E145Stuart Stevens - The Lincoln Project and "It Was All a Lie"
Former GOP strategist Stuart Stevens discusses The Lincoln Project, led by Republicans attacking President Trump from a traditional conservative viewpoint, and his book "It Was All a Lie."
08/24/2020
Highlight
03:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E145Trump Gets Slammed by His Sister & FDA's COVID-19 Treatment
President Trump's sister Maryanne Trump Barry can be heard bashing him in a leaked recording, and the president announces an FDA-approved coronavirus treatment after bullying the agency.
08/24/2020
Interview
08:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E145Radhika Jones and Ta-Nehisi Coates - Co-Editing Vanity Fair
Author Ta-Nehisi Coates and Vanity Fair editor in chief Radhika Jones discuss highlighting Black voices in a special co-edited issue of the magazine featuring Breonna Taylor on the cover.
08/24/2020
Highlight
12:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E146The Republican National Convention 2020: Fear and Shouting
At the RNC, speakers dismiss the existence of systemic racism, Donald Trump Jr. goes into infomercial mode, and Kimberly Guilfoyle screams her way through a fearmongering diatribe.
08/25/2020
Highlight
05:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E146America's Got Suppression
Game show hosts Desi Lydic and Roy Wood Jr. pose questions to three North Carolina-based contestants to find out who among them is the biggest victim of voter suppression.
08/25/2020
Interview
07:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E146Chris Evans and Mark Kassen - A Starting Point
Chris Evans and Mark Kassen discuss A Starting Point, their nonpartisan, fact-based platform designed to educate voters and foster connectivity between elected officials and constituents.
08/25/2020
Highlight
07:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E146Louis DeJoy in the Hot Seat & Jerry Falwell's Sex Scandal
A prominent critic of Vladimir Putin is poisoned, Democratic lawmakers grill Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, and Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns amid a sex scandal.
08/25/2020
Interview
07:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E147Ramy Youssef - Telling an American Muslim's Story on "Ramy"
Actor and comedian Ramy Youssef discusses "Ramy," his popular Hulu series about a Muslim-American millennial in New Jersey navigating the challenges of faith, community and everyday life.
08/26/2020
