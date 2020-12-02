The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Between the Scenes - Enough with the Player-Hating in Presidential Debates
Season 25 • 02/20/2020
Trevor explains why he wants there to be more fact-checking and less opponent-attacking during presidential debates.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E622020 New Hampshire Democratic Primary - Bernie Sanders's Win and Amy Klobuchar's "Klomentum"
Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire's Democratic primary, Pete Buttigieg comes in a close second, and Amy Klobuchar rises to third place.
02/12/2020
Highlight
05:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E62New Charges for Jussie Smollett, Trump's Twitter Assist to Roger Stone & Another Titanic Disaster
Jussie Smollett faces new criminal charges in Chicago, President Trump pushes back against Roger Stone's sentencing via Twitter, and a submarine crashes into the Titanic.
02/12/2020
Interview
06:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E62Lakeith Stanfield - "The Photograph" and Picking Diverse Roles That Speak to Him
Lakeith Stanfield reflects on fully immersing himself in a wide variety of roles, doing things his own way on the red carpet and embracing romantic comedy in "The Photograph."
02/12/2020
Exclusive
02:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E62Between the Scenes - Who Will Trevor Vote for in 2020?
Trevor answers an audience member's question about his preferred presidential candidate and talks about President Trump's exhausting insistence on staying in the spotlight.
02/12/2020
Highlight
03:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E62Andrew Yang's Campaign Dropout and a Look at His Universal Basic Income Plan in Practice
Andrew Yang bows out of the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries, and Ronny Chieng investigates how the candidate's experiment in universal basic income panned out.
02/12/2020
Highlight
08:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E63Trump and Michael Bloomberg's Twitter Diss War and Bloomberg's Stop-and-Frisk Controversy
President Trump and Michael Bloomberg slam each other on Twitter, and Bloomberg comes under fire for his past comments defending stop-and-frisk policing.
02/13/2020
Highlight
05:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E63A Huge Chunk of Antarctica Breaks Off, Reclined Airplane Seat Scuffle & An Epic Mouse Fight Photo
A massive iceberg breaks away from Antarctica, a freak-out over a reclined airplane seat goes viral, and a photographer wins a major award for his photo of fighting mice.
02/13/2020
Interview
06:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E63Nick Kroll - "Olympic Dreams" and "Big Mouth" - Extended Interview
Actor, producer and comedian Nick Kroll shares the colorful backstory of the production of his movie "Olympic Dreams" and discusses his work on the Netflix series "Big Mouth."
02/13/2020
Highlight
04:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E63CP Time - The Origin of the Chitlin' Circuit
Roy Wood Jr. explains how Indiana businessman Denver Ferguson started an artistic revolution that launched the careers of legends such as Duke Ellington and Aretha Franklin.
02/13/2020
Exclusive
03:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 Between the Scenes - Trevor's Confusing Birthday Song Experience
Trevor describes how his mom taught him a high energy, upbeat birthday song from Disney instead of the more somber and traditional "Happy Birthday to You."
02/20/2020
Exclusive
01:49
Exclusive
04:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 Between the Scenes - Michael Bloomberg Still Doesn't Understand the Real Impact of Stop-and-Frisk
Trevor explains how Michael Bloomberg's stop-and-frisk apologies fail to reckon with how the policy targeted African-American and Latinx New Yorkers and disrupted their lives.
02/21/2020
Highlight
04:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E64Bernie Sanders Wins Big in Las Vegas & Joe Biden's South African Arrest Story Draws Scrutiny
Bernie Sanders wins the Nevada Democratic primary by a large margin, and Joe Biden raises eyebrows by claiming he was arrested with Nelson Mandela in South Africa.
02/24/2020
Interview
07:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E64Anthony Mackie - "Altered Carbon" and Creating Homes in New Orleans - Extended Interview
Actor Anthony Mackie discusses his character on the Netflix series "Altered Carbon" and talks about his passion for building affordable houses in his hometown of New Orleans.
02/24/2020
Highlight
07:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E64Trump's Warm Welcome in India
During his first state visit to India, President Trump basks in adulation despite being deprived of his beloved burgers and steaks by the country's vegetarian prime minister.
02/24/2020
Highlight
04:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E64Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Loss, Prison for Harvey Weinstein & The Coronavirus in Italy
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lose their royal titles, Harvey Weinstein is found guilty of sexual assault, and the coronavirus outbreak leads to lockdowns in Italy.
02/24/2020
Highlight
04:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E65How Do LGBTQ Voters Feel About Pete Buttigieg?
Jaboukie Young-White sits down with a group of his fellow LGBTQ voters to get their takes on the prospect of Pete Buttigieg being America's first openly gay president.
02/25/2020
Interview
13:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E65Rahm Emanuel - "The Nation City" and the Powers and Pitfalls of the Mayor's Office
Former White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel discusses his book "The Nation City" and reflects on his record while serving as mayor of Chicago from 2011 to 2019.
02/25/2020
Highlight
14:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E65The Gloves Come Off at the Wild Democratic Debate in Charleston, SC
At the 10th Democratic primary debate, Michael Bloomberg gets slammed by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and Sanders reaps the benefits of a crowded moderate field.
02/25/2020
Highlight
04:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E66NASA Seeks New Astronauts, a Hot Pockets Heiress Is Prison-Bound & Scotland Offers Free Tampons
NASA goes on a hiring blitz for new astronauts, the heiress to the Hot Pockets fortune is sentenced to prison, and Scotland provides free sanitary products for all women.
02/26/2020
