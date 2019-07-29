The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

CP Time - Old-School Hip-Hop

Season 24 E 150 • 08/01/2019

Roy Wood Jr. highlights key moments in hip-hop history, such as how "Rapper's Delight" gave commercial cred to the genre and how a DJ accidentally invented the record scratch.

More

Watching

Highlight
01:50

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E147
Kyle Giersdorf's "Fortnite" Glory

A 16-year-old's intense dedication to "Fortnite" pays off when he wins $3 million in the video game's World Cup tournament.
07/29/2019
Highlight
04:23

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E147
Studies Show - Romantic Relationships

Dulce Sloan highlights relationship studies on "foodie calls," public displays of affection and the surprising benefits of snooping on a significant other's phone.
07/29/2019
Interview
05:42

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E148
Olivia Nuzzi - Analyzing CNN's First 2020 Democratic Debate

New York Magazine's Olivia Nuzzi weighs in on the first round of CNN-hosted Democratic presidential debates and reacts to Marianne Williamson's stand-out performance.
07/30/2019
Highlight
03:21

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E148
Too Many Candidates

Roy Wood Jr. complains that the crowded Democratic debate stage makes it impossible to discuss policy and offers novel ideas on how to reduce the number of candidates.
07/30/2019
Highlight
13:41

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E148
July Democratic Presidential Debates - Night One

Universal health care and immigration take center stage as 10 Democratic presidential candidates square off at a CNN-hosted primary debate in Detroit.
07/30/2019
Interview
06:33

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E149
Cornell Belcher - Highlights of CNN's Second 2020 Democratic Debate

MSNBC's Cornell Belcher discusses aspects of CNN's second night of 2020 Democratic debates, including Joe Biden's improved performance and Cory Booker's "Kool-Aid" comment.
07/31/2019
Highlight
04:38

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E149
Spinning the Post-Debate Spin Room

Michael Kosta crashes the after-party of CNN's Democratic debate, where he poses tough questions to candidates and gets acquainted with 10-year-old reporter Jeffrey Kraft.
07/31/2019
Highlight
12:15

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E149
CNN's Democratic Presidential Debates - Night Two

Bill de Blasio and Cory Booker spar with Joe Biden, and Tulsi Gabbard takes aim at Kamala Harris during CNN's second 2020 Democratic primary debate.
07/31/2019
Highlight
12:21

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E150
Baby Born in a Cab, Close Call with an Asteroid & Reagan's Recorded Racism

A Brooklyn woman gives birth in the back of a taxi, the Earth has a close encounter with an asteroid, and a recording emerges of Ronald Reagan making racist comments.
08/01/2019
Interview
09:03

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E150
Diane Guerrero - "Orange Is the New Black" and Fighting for Immigrant Rights - Extended Interview

"Orange Is the New Black" star Diane Guerrero reflects on the Netflix show's popularity and talks about her personal fight for the humane treatment of immigrants in the U.S.
08/01/2019
Highlight
04:41

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E150
CP Time - Old-School Hip-Hop

Roy Wood Jr. highlights key moments in hip-hop history, such as how "Rapper's Delight" gave commercial cred to the genre and how a DJ accidentally invented the record scratch.
08/01/2019
Interview
08:17

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E151
Eva Longoria - "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" & Breaking On-Screen Boundaries - Extended Interview

Actor Eva Longoria talks about her role in "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" and discusses the mass shooting in El Paso from her perspective as a Texan.
08/05/2019
Highlight
05:11

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E151
America's Mass Shooting Epidemic - Neil deGrasse Tyson's Controversial Tweet & A Lack of Trying

Trevor reacts to Neil deGrasse Tyson's ill-timed tweet about mass shootings in the U.S. and wonders why there isn't a more concerted effort to minimize gun violence.
08/05/2019
Highlight
08:55

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E151
Two Mass Shootings in Two Days

Pundits and politicians blame back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton on the spread of white supremacy online, violent video games and President Trump's rhetoric.
08/05/2019
Highlight
03:46

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E151
Historic Hoverboard Flight & A Heavy Metal Cougar Encounter

A French inventor flies a jet-powered hoverboard across the English Channel, and a hiker relies on Metallica to scare off a cougar.
08/05/2019
Highlight
05:54

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E152
U.S.-China Trade War, Unplugged Vacations & The Chorez App

The trade war between America and China escalates, resorts allow vacationers to relax by going off the grid, and an app helps parents encourage their kids to do chores.
08/06/2019
Highlight
07:38

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E152
Fox News Pundits Spin America's Latest Mass Shootings

In response to mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Mike Huckabee argues that Americans need to embrace God, and Sean Hannity calls for armed guards in schools and malls.
08/06/2019
Interview
17:20

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E152
Marianne Williamson - Running for President on a Morality-Driven Platform - Extended Interview

2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson discusses her moral approach to politics, America's health and economic crises and her ardent support for reparations.
08/06/2019
Interview
12:21

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E153
Michael Bennet - Running to Overcome a Broken Washington in 2020 - Extended Interview

Colorado Senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet discusses his robust legislative track record and makes the case for pragmatism over partisanship.
08/07/2019
Interview
04:16

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E153
Natasha Lyonne - "Russian Doll" and Stories That Ask the Big Questions

Actor, writer and director Natasha Lyonne reflects on the critical acclaim and popularity of "Russian Doll" and her attraction to projects with major philosophical themes.
08/07/2019
Highlight
07:19

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E153
Democrats Slam Trump for His Inaction on White Supremacy and Mass Shootings

Democratic presidential candidates direct profanity-laced criticism at President Trump for his role in the rise of white supremacist gun violence in the U.S.
08/07/2019
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021