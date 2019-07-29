The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
CP Time - Old-School Hip-Hop
Season 24 E 150 • 08/01/2019
Roy Wood Jr. highlights key moments in hip-hop history, such as how "Rapper's Delight" gave commercial cred to the genre and how a DJ accidentally invented the record scratch.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E147Kyle Giersdorf's "Fortnite" Glory
A 16-year-old's intense dedication to "Fortnite" pays off when he wins $3 million in the video game's World Cup tournament.
07/29/2019
Highlight
04:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E147Studies Show - Romantic Relationships
Dulce Sloan highlights relationship studies on "foodie calls," public displays of affection and the surprising benefits of snooping on a significant other's phone.
07/29/2019
Interview
05:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E148Olivia Nuzzi - Analyzing CNN's First 2020 Democratic Debate
New York Magazine's Olivia Nuzzi weighs in on the first round of CNN-hosted Democratic presidential debates and reacts to Marianne Williamson's stand-out performance.
07/30/2019
Highlight
03:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E148Too Many Candidates
Roy Wood Jr. complains that the crowded Democratic debate stage makes it impossible to discuss policy and offers novel ideas on how to reduce the number of candidates.
07/30/2019
Highlight
13:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E148July Democratic Presidential Debates - Night One
Universal health care and immigration take center stage as 10 Democratic presidential candidates square off at a CNN-hosted primary debate in Detroit.
07/30/2019
Interview
06:33
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E149Cornell Belcher - Highlights of CNN's Second 2020 Democratic Debate
MSNBC's Cornell Belcher discusses aspects of CNN's second night of 2020 Democratic debates, including Joe Biden's improved performance and Cory Booker's "Kool-Aid" comment.
07/31/2019
Highlight
04:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E149Spinning the Post-Debate Spin Room
Michael Kosta crashes the after-party of CNN's Democratic debate, where he poses tough questions to candidates and gets acquainted with 10-year-old reporter Jeffrey Kraft.
07/31/2019
Highlight
12:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E149CNN's Democratic Presidential Debates - Night Two
Bill de Blasio and Cory Booker spar with Joe Biden, and Tulsi Gabbard takes aim at Kamala Harris during CNN's second 2020 Democratic primary debate.
07/31/2019
Highlight
12:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E150Baby Born in a Cab, Close Call with an Asteroid & Reagan's Recorded Racism
A Brooklyn woman gives birth in the back of a taxi, the Earth has a close encounter with an asteroid, and a recording emerges of Ronald Reagan making racist comments.
08/01/2019
Interview
09:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E150Diane Guerrero - "Orange Is the New Black" and Fighting for Immigrant Rights - Extended Interview
"Orange Is the New Black" star Diane Guerrero reflects on the Netflix show's popularity and talks about her personal fight for the humane treatment of immigrants in the U.S.
08/01/2019
Highlight
04:41
Interview
08:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E151Eva Longoria - "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" & Breaking On-Screen Boundaries - Extended Interview
Actor Eva Longoria talks about her role in "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" and discusses the mass shooting in El Paso from her perspective as a Texan.
08/05/2019
Highlight
05:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E151America's Mass Shooting Epidemic - Neil deGrasse Tyson's Controversial Tweet & A Lack of Trying
Trevor reacts to Neil deGrasse Tyson's ill-timed tweet about mass shootings in the U.S. and wonders why there isn't a more concerted effort to minimize gun violence.
08/05/2019
Highlight
08:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E151Two Mass Shootings in Two Days
Pundits and politicians blame back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton on the spread of white supremacy online, violent video games and President Trump's rhetoric.
08/05/2019
Highlight
03:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E151Historic Hoverboard Flight & A Heavy Metal Cougar Encounter
A French inventor flies a jet-powered hoverboard across the English Channel, and a hiker relies on Metallica to scare off a cougar.
08/05/2019
Highlight
05:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E152U.S.-China Trade War, Unplugged Vacations & The Chorez App
The trade war between America and China escalates, resorts allow vacationers to relax by going off the grid, and an app helps parents encourage their kids to do chores.
08/06/2019
Highlight
07:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E152Fox News Pundits Spin America's Latest Mass Shootings
In response to mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Mike Huckabee argues that Americans need to embrace God, and Sean Hannity calls for armed guards in schools and malls.
08/06/2019
Interview
17:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E152Marianne Williamson - Running for President on a Morality-Driven Platform - Extended Interview
2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson discusses her moral approach to politics, America's health and economic crises and her ardent support for reparations.
08/06/2019
Interview
12:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E153Michael Bennet - Running to Overcome a Broken Washington in 2020 - Extended Interview
Colorado Senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet discusses his robust legislative track record and makes the case for pragmatism over partisanship.
08/07/2019
Interview
04:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS24 E153Natasha Lyonne - "Russian Doll" and Stories That Ask the Big Questions
Actor, writer and director Natasha Lyonne reflects on the critical acclaim and popularity of "Russian Doll" and her attraction to projects with major philosophical themes.
08/07/2019
