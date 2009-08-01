Exclusive - Jim Cramer Extended Interview Pt. 1
Season 14 E 36 • 03/12/2009
Jim Cramer criticizes Rick Santelli's rant and admits he made his own mistakes, in this exclusive, uncensored video.
02:57
The Daily Show with Jon StewartS14 E4
What You Braggin' About, Burris?
Roland Burris shows up for work only to have he and his umbrella handlers told there will be no Senate for them.
01/08/2009
06:51
The Daily Show with Jon StewartS14 E4
Burger at 1600
While Barack Obama and all the living ex-presidents eat lunch together, Joe the Plumber deals with the Middle East crisis.
01/08/2009
08:41
The Daily Show with Jon StewartS14 E4
Dana Perino
Dana Perino likens leaving the White House to graduating high school.
01/08/2009
00:53
The Daily Show with Jon StewartS14 E4
Daily/Colbert - Jon's Intervention
Stephen is not going to leave until Jon agrees to get help.
01/08/2009
05:15
The Daily Show with Jon StewartS14 E5
Pundit School
Jason Jones finds out what it takes to be a great pundit.
01/12/2009
00:14
The Daily Show with Jon StewartS14 E5
Moment of Zen - Blagojevich's Alternate Universe
Shepard Smith wonders if Rod Blagojevich is living in an alternate universe.
01/12/2009
05:30
The Daily Show with Jon StewartS14 E5
Maxwell Kennedy
Maxwell Kennedy interviews surviving kamikaze pilots for his new book "Danger's Hour."
01/12/2009
04:03
The Daily Show with Jon StewartS14 E5
Scumdog Million-Hairs
John Oliver analyzes Rod Blagojevich's reference to Tennyson's "Ulysses."
01/12/2009
00:39
The Daily Show with Jon StewartS14 E5
Intro - Goodfellas
"Goodfellas" was on TV this weekend.
01/12/2009
04:23
The Daily Show with Jon StewartS14 E5
Pres. Goofus and Pres. Gallant - Peer Pressers
Barack Obama holds a press conference, proving he still has a lot to learn about being president.
01/12/2009
00:13
The Daily Show with Jon StewartS14 E6
Moment of Zen - Magic Fingers Chair
George W. Bush never used the weird chair with the electric cord.
01/13/2009
04:08
The Daily Show with Jon StewartS14 E6
Blamey Whinehouse
Sarah Palin addresses sexism, media malpractice and classism in a new conservative documentary.
01/13/2009
05:55
The Daily Show with Jon StewartS14 E6
Daniel Craig
Jon gives Daniel Craig sweaty palms.
01/13/2009
08:36
The Daily Show with Jon StewartS14 E6
Six Days Seven Nights
President Bush is suddenly doing press as though January 20th is the day his album drops.
01/13/2009
00:46
The Daily Show with Jon StewartS14 E6
Daily/Colbert - Stephen's Awake Until Jan 20th
Stephen decides not to sleep so he can experience every remaining second of the Bush presidency.
01/13/2009
00:53
The Daily Show with Jon StewartS14 E6
Intro - Craig, Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig is here for "Defiance," not the Bond movies.
01/13/2009
03:28
The Daily Show with Jon StewartS14 E7
Marcus Schrenker Gets Caught
Investigators find Marcus Schrenker's crashed plane missing a key piece of evidence: the charred remains of one Marcus Schrenker.
01/14/2009
06:10
The Daily Show with Jon StewartS14 E7
Head of State
Hillary Clinton struggles to maintain consciousness during John Kerry's opening statement at her confirmation hearing.
01/14/2009
00:08
The Daily Show with Jon StewartS14 E7
Intro - Fareed Zakaria Is Here
Fareed Zakaria is on the show tonight.
01/14/2009