The Daily Show with Jon Stewart
- 03:24S14Road to the Doghouse - Puppedential DebateAnderson Cooper moderates the first dog debate.01/05/2009
- 00:17S14Moment of Zen - Richard SimmonsRichard Simmons kisses Kiran Chetry's foot.01/05/2009
- 07:49S14David GregoryDavid Gregory is like the LeBron James of Jews.01/05/2009
- 00:55S14Intro - Caribbean VacationJon had one hell of a vacation in the Caribbean.01/05/2009
- 01:45S14Baby New Year 2009Baby New Year isn't happy about this Gaza thing.01/05/2009
- 06:03S14Strip MaulIsrael starts bombing before the hope and change deadline.01/05/2009
- 00:51S14Daily/Colbert - New Year's ResolutionsStephen hasn't made his resolutions yet.01/06/2009
- 01:10S14Intro - Low Budget ShowJon has a cupful of Bics.01/06/2009
- 09:11S14Crisis in the Senate - Deliberative DisorderDo we even have enough senators to not get stuff done?01/06/2009
- 00:12S14Moment of Zen - Obama Girls' LunchMSNBC runs down the Obama girls' lunch menu.01/06/2009
- 06:55S14Michael WolffMichael Wolff says Rupert Murdoch is the biggest gossip he has ever met.01/06/2009
- 01:45S14Change of AddressThe Obamas move to DC to enroll their girls in private school.01/06/2009