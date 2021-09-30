The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
First Movie Filmed in Space & NFL Coach's Dirty Dancing
Season 27 E 6 • 10/05/2021
Russian filmmakers shoot the first movie made in outer space, and NFL coach Urban Meyer lands in hot water after a scandalous partying incident.
Highlight
08:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E4Holiday Shopping Needs to Start Now
Americans are instructed to start their holiday shopping early due to a pandemic-fueled global shortage of computer chips, major shipping disruptions and U.S. Postal Service delays.
09/30/2021
Interview
07:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E4Jake Gyllenhaal - "The Guilty"
Jake Gyllenhaal reflects on his gravitation toward unlikely heroes and talks about how his new movie "The Guilty" was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the murder of George Floyd.
09/30/2021
Highlight
07:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E4Vaccine Mandates Work & Britney Spears Is Free
Studies show COVID-19 vaccination mandates are working, Britney Spears's father loses control of her conservatorship, and the U.K. suffers from a massive fuel shortage.
09/30/2021
Highlight
05:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E5Prove Me Wrong
Dulcé Sloan sets up shop and challenges passersby with her controversial opinions about pizza, golf, reality TV and more.
10/04/2021
Highlight
07:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E5Oil Spill Devastates West Coast & Tiktok "Couch Guy" Debate
Progressive protesters confront Senator Kyrsten Sinema in a bathroom, a massive oil spill occurs off the coast of California, and a viral TikTok video leads to intense scrutiny.
10/04/2021
Highlight
06:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E5Pandora Papers Expose Wealthy Tax Dodgers
A huge leak of private banking documents reveals how mega-rich and powerful people conceal their wealth in order to avoid paying taxes.
10/04/2021
Interview
09:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E5Richard Antoine White - "I'm Possible"
Tuba player Richard Antoine White describes how his audacious determination took him from a life of hardship in Baltimore to classical music halls, then discusses his memoir "I'm Possible."
10/04/2021
Interview
18:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E6Tristan Harris - Facebook's Danger to Society
Tristan Harris, cofounder and president of the Center for Humane Technology, discusses a whistleblower's revelations about the inherent toxicity of Facebook's business model.
10/05/2021
Highlight
06:19
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E6Thank Me Later - Crusade for Clitoral Awareness
Michael Kosta talks to clitoral anatomy advocate Dr. Jessica Pin, whose tireless efforts led to getting medical textbooks to finally provide detailed information about the clitoris.
10/05/2021
Highlight
12:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E6Red, White and Broken - Religious Exemptions for Vaccines
A growing number of Americans seek exemptions from their employers for COVID-19 vaccine mandates on religious grounds, and Trevor breaks down the history of this tactic.
10/05/2021
Highlight
03:36
Highlight
06:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E7Black Family vs. Racist Neighbor & Meghan Trainor's Toilets
The New York Public Library drops late fees, a Black family faces ongoing racist taunts from a neighbor, and Meghan Trainor installs two toilets in her bathroom to use alongside her husband.
10/06/2021
Highlight
08:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E7Disagree to Agree - Government Spending Debate
President Biden urges congressional Democrats to pare down a major spending bill, and Trevor moderates a debate between his "brothers," who reside on opposite ends of the political spectrum.
10/06/2021
Interview
13:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E7Monica Lewinsky - "15 Minutes of Shame"
Producer and activist Monica Lewinsky discusses her path to becoming an anti-bullying advocate and her documentary "15 Minutes of Shame," which examines America’s culture of public shaming.
10/06/2021
Highlight
01:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E7Remotely Educational - How Hollywood Works
The Daily Show presents an informative rundown of the inner workings of Hollywood's entertainment industry, from casting to production to distribution.
10/06/2021
Highlight
09:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E8If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Right to Repair
Federal investigators probe a chronic breakdown of McDonald's ice cream machines, and Trevor examines why companies make it so difficult for consumers to repair their products.
10/07/2021
Highlight
05:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E8Falling for Fall with Ronny Chieng
Ronny Chieng gives his take on the autumnal outbreak of pumpkin spice mania, apple-picking enthusiasts, a giant corn maze in Pennsylvania and a pumpkin shortage.
10/07/2021
Highlight
04:33
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E8Ex-NBA Players Charged for Fraud & Data Breach Hits Twitch
Several former NBA players face health benefit fraud charges, mobster millennials are scorned for texting too much, and the Twitch video game streaming platform has a massive data leak.
10/07/2021
Interview
09:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E8Bobby Hall - "This Bright Future"
Rapper Bobby Hall (a.k.a. Logic) discusses "This Bright Future," his memoir about how he managed to overcome the challenges posed by growing up in a traumatically dysfunctional family.
10/07/2021
Exclusive
01:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 Between the Scenes - Unconfident Police Siren
During a taping of The Daily Show, Trevor is interrupted by a New York City police siren that seems to suffer from a lack of confidence.
10/11/2021
