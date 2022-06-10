The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Quintessa Swindell - "Black Adam"
Season 28 E 7 • 10/13/2022
Actor Quintessa Swindell talks about what it was like to take on their role in the DCEU movie "Black Adam," learning to embrace their nonbinary identity and what truly defines a hero.
Herschel Walker's GOP-Backed Abortion HypocrisyThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E4
Republicans rally behind Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker in the wake of revelations that he paid for an abortion, and Desi Lydic comes to Walker's defense, Fox News-style.
10/06/2022
09:45
So Much News, So Little Time - Biden Marijuana Pardon & MoreThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E4
Saudi Arabia engineers a spike in oil prices, Trevor reports on fearmongering about fentanyl, President Biden pardons thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession and more.
10/06/2022
04:45
Vlad Gone Mad - Hackers Target U.S. Airport WebsitesThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E5
Ukrainians show resilience in the face of Vladimir Putin's missile strikes, pro-Russia hackers attack U.S. airport websites, and Desi Lydic reports on the fallout at LaGuardia Airport.
10/11/2022
16:20
The Amazing Racism - Tommy Tuberville, Kanye West & MoreThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E5
Trevor covers shocking racist comments made by Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and Kanye West, and Ronny Chieng weighs in.
10/11/2022
10:18
Michael Fanone - "Hold the Line"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E5
Former Washington, D.C., police officer Michael Fanone discusses his book "Hold the Line," in which he reflects on his brutal experience during the January 6 Capitol riot and its aftermath.
10/11/2022
08:08
Ghetto Gastro - "Black Power Kitchen"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E6
Ghetto Gastro founders Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao and Lester Walker discuss their book "Black Power Kitchen" and how they use food as a vehicle for creative expression and social commentary.
10/12/2022
07:13
Votedemic 2022 - Our Crumbling Election InfrastructureThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E6
Desi Lydic meets with Democracy Fund's Tammy Patrick and Runbeck Election Services CEO Jeff Ellington to find out how a national paper shortage is putting America's elections in jeopardy.
10/12/2022
15:21
Gig Economy Upended, Votedemic 2022 & Fat Bear ScandalThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E6
President Biden aims to give employee status to gig workers, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman faces questions about his health, and Fat Bear Week is rocked by a voting scandal.
10/12/2022
02:45
Meet Trump's Special MasterThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E7
Donald Trump's special master Judge Raymond Dearie (Michael Kosta) gives an inside look at his unenviable job of sorting through the boxes of classified documents stashed at Mar-a-Lago.
10/13/2022
12:52
So Much News, So Little Time - Alex Jones Verdict & MoreThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E7
Alex Jones is ordered to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook families, the Supreme Court hears a plagiarism case against Andy Warhol, and the January 6 Committee subpoenas Donald Trump.
10/13/2022
05:08
05:22
Dul-Sayin' - ReggaetonThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E8
Dulcé Sloan breaks down the history of Reggaeton, from the genre's pioneers Leonardo Renato Aulder and Edgardo "El General" Franco to its mainstream rise with artists such as Daddy Yankee.
10/17/2022
07:46
Chelsea Manning - "README.txt"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E8
Military whistleblower Chelsea Manning reflects on her motivation for leaking bombshell information about U.S. war crimes during the Iraq War and discusses her memoir "README.txt."
10/17/2022
17:35
Trump's Truth Social Problems & Herschel Walker Prop BadgeThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E8
Donald Trump is accused of scamming Truth Social, Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker flashes a fake police badge during a debate, and a juror is dismissed for flirting with a defendant.
10/17/2022
07:15
Amy Schumer - Inside Amy Schumer & "Whore Tour"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E9
Actor and comedian Amy Schumer talks about the return of her series Inside Amy Schumer, harnessing her vulnerability as an artist, the challenges of parenting and her stand-up "Whore Tour."
10/18/2022
07:09
Soledad O'Brien - "The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E9
Journalist Soledad O'Brien discusses her documentary film "The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks" and the larger story of the civil rights icon beyond an act of civil disobedience on a bus.
10/18/2022
15:10
TikTok for Grown-Ups & Wild Political AdsThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E9
TikTok caters to adults, Japan's oldest toilet is destroyed, and Trevor reacts to political ads from Sen. John Kennedy, Rep. Eric Swalwell and Utah state Senate candidate Linda Paulson.
10/18/2022
14:51
MacKenzie Scott's Record Donation & Slap Fighting LeagueThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E10
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates nearly $85 million to the Girl Scouts, slap fighting becomes an official sport, and retailers phase out free online returns.
10/19/2022
11:30
Brandi Carlile - "In the Canyon Haze"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E10
Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile talks about her 2022 Grammy Awards performance, what inspired her to create the album "In the Canyon Haze" and the thrill of performing with Joni Mitchell.
10/19/2022
04:04
Brandi Carlile - "You and Me on the Rock"The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E10
Brandi Carlile performs "You and Me on the Rock" from her album "In the Canyon Haze," featuring her wife, Catherine Carlile.
10/19/2022
10:51
So Much News, So Little Time - Liz Truss Resignation & MoreThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahS28 E11
Researchers find COVID-19 causes human organs to age faster, Russia's drones attack Ukraine's electricity grid, and U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after a chaotic 44 days in office.
10/20/2022
