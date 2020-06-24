The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Washington Redskins Drop Their Name & Trump Frees Roger Stone
Season 25 E 124 • 07/13/2020
The Washington Redskins finally retire their racist name and logo, and President Trump draws widespread outrage for commuting the prison sentence of his friend Roger Stone.
03:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E122Rhode Island Revises Its Problematic Name & Blacklexa
Rhode Island removes "Providence Plantations" from its official name, and Trevor introduces Blacklexa, which educates white people about racism so Black people don't have to.
06/24/2020
Highlight
05:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E122NASCAR's Noose Investigation
The FBI determines a noose found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's only Black driver, was a rope used to close the garage, and Roy Wood Jr. weighs in.
06/24/2020
Highlight
04:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E123Juanakee Adams on Protester Damage to Her Business and Its Silver Lining
Roy Wood Jr. talks to Dr. Juanakee Adams about her surprising response to the damage done to her optometry business during a protest against police violence in Birmingham, AL.
06/25/2020
Highlight
07:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E123The Problem with Cop Shows
Trevor examines the backlash against TV shows that commonly paint an infallible picture of cops while glamorizing police violence against suspects.
06/25/2020
Interview
13:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E123Jon Stewart - Confederate Statue Removal, the Coronavirus Pandemic & "Irresistible"
Jon Stewart gives his take on protesters taking down Confederate statues, the politicization of the COVID-19 crisis and his movie "Irresistible," which he wrote and directed.
06/25/2020
07:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E123U.S. Coronavirus Cases Spike, the E.U. May Ban Americans & Clashes Over Mandatory Masks in Florida
COVID-19 surges in America, the European Union considers banning travelers from the U.S., and Floridians decry mask requirements at a Palm Beach County commissioner meeting.
06/25/2020
Interview
06:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E124Hillary Clinton - Trump's Disastrous "Showman" Response to COVID-19 & Roger Stone's Prison Commute
Hillary Clinton reacts to President Trump's long-overdue decision to wear a mask, America's coronavirus catastrophe and Trump's commutation of Roger Stone's prison sentence.
07/13/2020
Highlight
07:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E124U.S. Coronavirus Cases Soar, Trump Dons a Mask & The White House Attacks Anthony Fauci
COVID-19 cases skyrocket in several U.S. states, President Trump finally wears a mask in public, and the Trump administration tries to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci.
07/13/2020
Interview
07:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E124Hillary Clinton - The Republican Party's Anti-Voting Antics & "Hillary"
Hillary Clinton discusses her life under the COVID-19 lockdown, the threat of voter suppression tactics, her work with Democracy Docket and Hulu's docuseries "Hillary."
07/13/2020
Highlight
06:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E124The School Reopening Debate
Despite the pandemic, President Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos threaten to defund schools that don't reopen in the fall, and Michael Kosta offers a novel solution.
07/13/2020
Highlight
04:47
Highlight
04:55
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E125California Rolls Back Reopening & Fox News's Premature Praise
California governor Gavin Newsom reverses his state's reopening amid another COVID-19 surge, and Trevor highlights Fox News's hasty cheerleading about beating the pandemic.
07/14/2020
Highlight
05:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E125Count On It with Dulce - Census Suppression Is Voter Suppression
Dulce Sloan talks to Fair Count's Dr. Jeanine Abrams McLean about how states undermine the U.S. Census in order to gerrymander voting districts and disenfranchise communities.
07/14/2020
Highlight
08:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E125Ghislaine Maxwell's Tinfoiled Phone, China's Hong Kong Crackdown & Tucker Carlson Takes a "Vacation"
Alleged Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is arrested, China targets "sedition" in Hong Kong, and Tucker Carlson goes on vacation after his racist writer is fired.
07/14/2020
Highlight
05:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E125Votegasm 2020 - Joe Biden Cruises in Polls, a GOP Senator Ignores the Coronavirus & Trump's 911 Ad
President Trump trails Joe Biden in 2020 election polls, GOP senator Thom Tillis banks on voters forgetting about COVID-19, and Trump rolls out a fearmongering anti-Biden ad.
07/14/2020
Interview
08:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E125Hannibal Buress - "Miami Nights," His Baffling Florida Arrest & Ditching Alcohol
Comedian Hannibal Buress chats about creatively coping with lockdown life, getting arrested in Miami, quitting drinking and his YouTube stand-up special "Miami Nights."
07/14/2020
Interview
06:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E126Katie Porter - Safely Reopening Schools and PPP Stimulus Challenges
Democratic California Rep. Katie Porter reacts to President Trump's aggressive push for reopening schools and discusses the problematic ways banks handled the PPP program.
07/15/2020
Highlight
06:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E126Ivanka Trump's Goya Ad, Donald Trump's Niece Discusses Her Tell-All & Jeff Sessions's Primary Loss
Ivanka Trump draws ethics complaints by endorsing Goya beans, President Trump's niece Mary Trump gives a scathing interview about him, and Jeff Sessions loses his Senate race.
07/15/2020
Highlight
05:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E126LAPD Cops Faked Gang Members, Teen Incarcerated for Not Doing Homework & Trump on Police Brutality
LAPD officers add innocent people to a gang database, a teen goes to juvenile detention for not finishing her homework, and President Trump downplays racist police violence.
07/15/2020
Interview
07:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E126Danai Gurira - Difficult Conversations with My White Friends, Love Our Girls and Amplifying Voices
Actor and playwright Danai Gurira talks about her Instagram series Difficult Conversations with My White Friends and working against the marginalization of women and girls.
07/15/2020
Highlight
05:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E126Successful Coronavirus Vaccine Trial, Anti-Mask Americans & Teens Tricking Liquor Stores
A major vaccine trial yields good news, Americans party while ignoring CDC mask guidelines, and teens disguise themselves as senior citizens in order to buy alcohol.
07/15/2020
