The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Michael S. Regan - Seeking Solutions as Head of the EPA
Season 27 E 54 • 02/07/2022
Michael S. Regan, the first Black male administrator leading the Environmental Protection Agency, talks about advancing environmental justice and embracing the potential of green technology.
More
Watching
Highlight
07:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E52"The View" Suspends Whoopi Goldberg & Groundhog Day 2022
CNN President Jeff Zucker resigns under a cloud of scandal, Whoopi Goldberg is suspended from "The View" over offensive comments about the Holocaust, and Trevor reflects on Groundhog Day.
02/02/2022
Highlight
05:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E52Black in Business - Legacy Cereal Company's Nic King
Roy Wood Jr. talks to Legacy Cereal Company CEO Nic King, an entrepreneur whose Proud Puffs cereal centers on inclusive representation to send an uplifting message for kids.
02/02/2022
Highlight
06:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E52Vladimir Putin Blames the West & Inside the U.N.
Russian President Vladimir Putin claims victimhood despite Russia's ongoing aggression toward Ukraine, and Trevor presents an exclusive look at an emergency session at the U.N.
02/02/2022
Interview
06:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E52Gugu Mbatha-Raw - "The Girl Before"
Gugu Mbatha-Raw discusses her role in the psychological thriller series "The Girl Before," switching between American and British accents and working as a goodwill ambassador for the U.N.
02/02/2022
Interview
07:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E53Johnny Knoxville - "Jackass Forever"
Johnny Knoxville talks about his movie "Jackass Forever," accruing injuries as a death-defying stuntman and his decision to speak out against the police killing of George Floyd.
02/03/2022
Highlight
09:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E53The NFL's Black Coaching Crisis
Former NFL head coach Brian Flores claims the league interviews Black coaches with no intention of hiring them to bypass a diversity policy known as the Rooney Rule, and Roy Wood Jr. reacts.
02/03/2022
Highlight
07:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E53Tesla's Autopilot Problem & Road Rage Ends in Gunfire
Rudy Giuliani's appearance on "The Masked Singer" outrages judges, self-driving Tesla cars are recalled for rolling through stop signs, and a road rage incident in Florida leads to gunfire.
02/03/2022
Highlight
04:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E53Project: Conspiracy - Sewer Tunnels
Intrepid investigator Kevin Matthew Kelp (a.k.a. Michael Kosta) does whatever it takes to blow the lid off a vast government conspiracy involving America's shady network of sewer tunnels.
02/03/2022
Highlight
07:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E54Sexual Harassment in the Metaverse & Pence vs. Trump
Facebook's metaverse users experience virtual sexual harassment, Mike Pence fires back at Donald Trump during a speech, and Trump reportedly keeps official White House records for himself.
02/07/2022
Highlight
16:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E54Joe Rogan's N-Word Controversy
Joe Rogan apologizes in the wake of singer-songwriter India.Arie's explosive mashup of his extensive use of the N-word on his podcast over the years, and Trevor gives his take on the issue.
02/07/2022
Interview
06:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E54Michael S. Regan - Seeking Solutions as Head of the EPA
Michael S. Regan, the first Black male administrator leading the Environmental Protection Agency, talks about advancing environmental justice and embracing the potential of green technology.
02/07/2022
Highlight
08:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E55Mask Madness - Blue States Are Ditching Mask Mandates
Several blue states roll out plans to end their COVID-19 mask mandates, and Democratic politicians such as Stacey Abrams and Eric Garcetti face backlash for going maskless during photo ops.
02/08/2022
Interview
07:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E55Robert Glasper - "Black Radio III"
Robert Glasper discusses tapping into his eclectic musical background to collaborate with a wide range of artists across multiple genres and the release of his album "Black Radio III."
02/08/2022
Performance
04:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E55Robert Glasper featuring Ant Clemons - "Heaven's Here"
Robert Glasper and singer Ant Clemons perform "Heaven's Here" from Glasper's album "Black Radio III."
02/08/2022
Highlight
09:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E55Eric Adams Secretly Eats Fish & Mile High Club Flights
French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Russia's Vladimir Putin, New York City Mayor Eric Adams's veganism is called into question, and a jet company offers a Mile High Club experience.
02/08/2022
Highlight
08:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E56If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Racist History of Highways
Biden's infrastructure bill addressing racism in America's highway design draws backlash from Fox News, and Trevor breaks down how U.S. highways have decimated Black communities.
02/09/2022
Interview
11:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E56Frances Haugen - A Facebook Whistleblower Speaks Out
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen describes the platform's amplification of extremism, destructive mental health effects on kids and her advocacy for public oversight of social media.
02/09/2022
Highlight
04:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E56Dul-Sayin' - Celebrating Black Romance Novelists
Dulcé Sloan highlights the steamy prose of pioneering Black women who made their mark as romance novelists, including Beverly Jenkins, Rubie Saunders and Sandra Kitt.
02/09/2022
Highlight
06:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E56Feds Seize $4.5 Billion in Bitcoin
The Justice Department recovers money from a massive Bitcoin heist pulled off by a pair of hackers, and one of the alleged thieves possesses a talent for writing astonishingly bad rap songs.
02/09/2022
Highlight
08:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E57Florida's "Don't Say Gay" Bill & Trump's Document Flush
A Florida bill aims to ban teachers from discussing LGBTQ issues, a security guard defaces a painting at a Russian museum, and Donald Trump flushed documents down the toilet while president.
02/10/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:50
This Game of M.A.S.H. Is a Real Monster in Cursed Friends
Four pals must break an evil spell and change their fates when a classic kid's game to predict the future comes back to haunt them in Cursed Friends, premiering October 8 at 8/7c.
09/28/2022
Trailer
01:22
Out of OfficeOut of Office Explores Remote Work Absurdity
A young woman experiences the bizarre extremes of working from home in the film Out of Office, starring Milana Vayntrub, Ken Jeong, Jay Pharoah, Cheri Oteri, Jason Alexander and more.
09/19/2022
Trailer
00:30
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 Tooning Out the News Is Coming to Comedy Central
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News, the critically acclaimed animated news series, is moving to Comedy Central starting October 5 after The Daily Show.
09/16/2022
Trailer
00:35
South ParkS25 A Front Row Seat to South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert
Sing along to silly songs and classic symphonies from the show on South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, premiering August 13 at 10/9c.
07/27/2022