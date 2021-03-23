The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Trump Campaign Scams Supporters & Matt Gaetz's Sex Scandal
Season 26 E 77 • 04/05/2021
A New York Times investigation finds Donald Trump's 2020 reelection campaign massively overcharged supporters, and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E75A Ray of Sunshine - Dog Bow Ties & Reparations in Illinois
A teenager uses bow ties to boost dog adoptions, a vaccinated grandmother gets a doctor's prescription for hugs, and the city of Evanston, IL, approves America's first reparations program.
03/23/2021
Highlight
06:07
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E75Histhery with Desi Lydic - Female Orgasms in Film
Desi Lydic explores the complicated history of women having orgasms on-screen, from Hedy Lamarr's groundbreaking scene in the 1933 film "Ecstasy" to the 2020 series "Bridgerton."
03/23/2021
Highlight
03:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E76Dul-Sayin' - Celebrating Activist Women Athletes
Dulce Sloan explores the unsung history of women athletes whose controversial acts of protest made them trailblazers for justice, from Eroseanna Robinson to Wyomia Tyus to Allyson Felix.
03/24/2021
Highlight
08:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E76Violence Against Women
Trevor dives into a global conversation about the overwhelming prevalence of men's violence against women and the urgent need for all men to step up and take responsibility for it.
03/24/2021
Interview
09:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E76Nomzamo Mbatha - "Coming 2 America"
South African actor Nomzamo Mbatha recounts how she truly went the distance to audition for her role in "Coming 2 America" and talks about adjusting to L.A. life after her breakout success.
03/24/2021
Highlight
06:33
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E76Cargo Ship Blocks Suez Canal & Utah's Phone Porn Ban
A cargo ship creates a traffic jam in the Suez Canal, conservatives pounce on Vice President Harris for not saluting military members, and Utah pushes a law that would ban porn on phones.
03/24/2021
Interview
10:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E77Carl L. Hart - "Drug Use for Grown-Ups"
Neuroscientist Dr. Carl L. Hart discusses his book "Drug Use for Grown-Ups," which addresses misconceptions about drug use and calls for regulation to offset ignorance and racist stigmas.
04/05/2021
Highlight
03:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E77America Faces a Fourth COVID-19 Wave
Experts sound the alarm about a potential fourth wave of the coronavirus in the U.S., but a massive surge in vaccinations offers hope for a return to normalcy after a year of unease.
04/05/2021
Highlight
05:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E77The Coronavirus Causes a Recession for Women
Desi Lydic talks to economist Olga Shurchkov and infectious disease researcher Dharushana Muthulingam about how the pandemic is hurting working women due to childcare disruptions.
04/05/2021
Highlight
08:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E77Georgia Voter Suppression
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signs a GOP-backed law that severely restricts voting access, drawing condemnation from President Biden and backlash from major companies based in the state.
04/05/2021
Highlight
05:06
Interview
06:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E78Morgan Freeman - "Be There, This Is Your Shot" PSA
Morgan Freeman talks about doing his part to convince everyone to get vaccinated for the coronavirus by partnering with the Creative Coalition for its "Be There, This Is Your Shot" PSA.
04/06/2021
Interview
08:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E78Garrett Bradley - "Time"
Film director Garrett Bradley discusses her Academy Award-nominated documentary "Time," which chronicles a woman's decades-long effort to get reunited with her incarcerated husband.
04/06/2021
Highlight
06:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E78Toxic Wastewater in Florida & Yahoo Answers Shutting Down
Florida faces a potential flood of highly toxic water, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen proposes a global corporate tax rate, and Yahoo Answers announces its upcoming shutdown.
04/06/2021
Highlight
07:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E78COVID-19 Vaccine Passports
As more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus, states and businesses float the idea of vaccine passports as a public safety measure, leading to paranoid freak-outs on Fox News.
04/06/2021
Highlight
09:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E79If You Don't Know, Now You Know - The Sudden Rise of NFTs
Trevor gives a rundown on the recent craze over non-fungible tokens -- or NFTs -- which allow artists to sell digital versions of their work as unique collectibles to the highest bidder.
04/07/2021
Highlight
06:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E79Mitch McConnell's Warning to Corporations & Siri's Voice
Mitch McConnell lashes out at corporations protesting Georgia's voter restriction law, the U.S. and Iran begin negotiating via intermediaries, and Apple announces updates to Siri's voice.
04/07/2021
Interview
06:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E79Danielle Brooks - "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia"
Actor Danielle Brooks talks about becoming a new mother during the pandemic and portraying the gospel singer Mahalia Jackson in the Lifetime biopic "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia."
04/07/2021
Highlight
04:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E79Bracket of Bulls**t: Pandemic Edition - The Winner of 2020
The final 2020 Bracket of Bulls**t comes down to Jeff Bezos's obscene accumulation of wealth during the pandemic and the many people who insist on wearing masks pulled under their nose.
04/07/2021
Highlight
12:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E80Culture Wars: Moral Kombat
Fox News' Tucker Carlson rails against United Airlines' diversity initiative for hiring new pilots, and Republicans push hard for discriminatory transphobic policies against kids.
04/08/2021
Highlight
04:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E80Desi Lydic Fox-Splains Georgia's Restrictive Voting Law
Desi Lydic launches into a Fox News-worthy defense of Georgia's controversial law that severely restricts voting access, and she has harsh words for the corporations speaking out against it.
04/08/2021
