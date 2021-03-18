The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
A Ray of Sunshine - Dog Bow Ties & Reparations in Illinois
Season 26 E 75 • 03/23/2021
A teenager uses bow ties to boost dog adoptions, a vaccinated grandmother gets a doctor's prescription for hugs, and the city of Evanston, IL, approves America's first reparations program.
More
Watching
Highlight
05:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E73The Daily Show's Bracket of Bulls**t - Pandemic Edition
Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. invite viewers to choose the worst out of 64 trivial annoyances from pandemic life, including "quarantinis" and Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday extravaganza.
03/18/2021
Highlight
09:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E73Keeping Up with Coronavirus - International Edition
Europe experiences severe obstacles with COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Africa faces major vaccine shortages, and Tanzania's coronavirus-denying president dies after a mysterious illness.
03/18/2021
Highlight
05:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E74NCAA Gender Disparities
Uproar over the NCAA's unequal weight room accommodations for men and women players leads to revelations of how casual sexism has pervaded the two college basketball tournaments.
03/22/2021
Interview
06:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E74Michelle Obama - Post-White House Life and New Projects
Former first lady Michelle Obama describes how her life has changed after leaving the White House and talks about her ongoing friendly competition with her husband, Barack.
03/22/2021
Highlight
03:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E74British Royal Family Considers Diversity Chief
Queen Elizabeth II plans to appoint a diversity officer in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's allegations of racism in the British royal family, and Michael Kosta weighs in.
03/22/2021
Interview
08:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E74Michelle Obama - "Waffles + Mochi" and Pass the Love
Former first lady Michelle Obama talks about inspiring kids to embrace healthy eating via her Netflix show, "Waffles + Mochi," and combating food insecurity with her Pass the Love campaign.
03/22/2021
Highlight
04:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E74Spring Break Chaos in Miami Beach & Biden's Stair Stumble
Maskless spring break revelers cause a state of emergency in Miami Beach, FL, and the reasons why President Biden tripped while ascending the stairs of Air Force One are under scrutiny.
03/22/2021
Interview
09:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E75Eric Andre - "Bad Trip"
Comedian Eric Andre shares how he's been coping during the pandemic lockdown and talks about the bizarre challenges of making his plot-driven film "Bad Trip," in which he pranks real people.
03/23/2021
Highlight
05:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E75A Ray of Sunshine - Colombia Zoo Soothes Animals with Music
A zoo in Colombia provides live music to stressed-out animals, and pianist Roy Wood Jr. feels snubbed.
03/23/2021
Highlight
06:07
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E75Histhery with Desi Lydic - Female Orgasms in Film
Desi Lydic explores the complicated history of women having orgasms on-screen, from Hedy Lamarr's groundbreaking scene in the 1933 film "Ecstasy" to the 2020 series "Bridgerton."
03/23/2021
Highlight
06:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E75A Ray of Sunshine - Dog Bow Ties & Reparations in Illinois
A teenager uses bow ties to boost dog adoptions, a vaccinated grandmother gets a doctor's prescription for hugs, and the city of Evanston, IL, approves America's first reparations program.
03/23/2021
Highlight
03:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E76Dul-Sayin' - Celebrating Activist Women Athletes
Dulce Sloan explores the unsung history of women athletes whose controversial acts of protest made them trailblazers for justice, from Eroseanna Robinson to Wyomia Tyus to Allyson Felix.
03/24/2021
Highlight
08:27
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E76Violence Against Women
Trevor dives into a global conversation about the overwhelming prevalence of men's violence against women and the urgent need for all men to step up and take responsibility for it.
03/24/2021
Interview
09:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E76Nomzamo Mbatha - "Coming 2 America"
South African actor Nomzamo Mbatha recounts how she truly went the distance to audition for her role in "Coming 2 America" and talks about adjusting to L.A. life after her breakout success.
03/24/2021
Highlight
06:33
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E76Cargo Ship Blocks Suez Canal & Utah's Phone Porn Ban
A cargo ship creates a traffic jam in the Suez Canal, conservatives pounce on Vice President Harris for not saluting military members, and Utah pushes a law that would ban porn on phones.
03/24/2021
Interview
10:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E77Carl L. Hart - "Drug Use for Grown-Ups"
Neuroscientist Dr. Carl L. Hart discusses his book "Drug Use for Grown-Ups," which addresses misconceptions about drug use and calls for regulation to offset ignorance and racist stigmas.
04/05/2021
Highlight
05:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E77Trump Campaign Scams Supporters & Matt Gaetz's Sex Scandal
A New York Times investigation finds Donald Trump's 2020 reelection campaign massively overcharged supporters, and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal.
04/05/2021
Highlight
03:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E77America Faces a Fourth COVID-19 Wave
Experts sound the alarm about a potential fourth wave of the coronavirus in the U.S., but a massive surge in vaccinations offers hope for a return to normalcy after a year of unease.
04/05/2021
Highlight
05:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E77The Coronavirus Causes a Recession for Women
Desi Lydic talks to economist Olga Shurchkov and infectious disease researcher Dharushana Muthulingam about how the pandemic is hurting working women due to childcare disruptions.
04/05/2021
Highlight
08:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E77Georgia Voter Suppression
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signs a GOP-backed law that severely restricts voting access, drawing condemnation from President Biden and backlash from major companies based in the state.
04/05/2021
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021