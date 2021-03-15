The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Cynthia Erivo - "Genius: Aretha"

Season 26 E 72 • 03/17/2021

Actor and singer Cynthia Erivo reflects on the singular creative power of Aretha Franklin and discusses the challenge of portraying the musical icon in the anthology series "Genius: Aretha."

08:11

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E70
Cheer Mom Cyberbullies Teens & U.K. Police Break Up Vigil

A cheerleader mom uses deepfakes to bully teenagers, Kentucky may criminalize the act of taunting police officers, and British cops get rough at a peaceful vigil for Sarah Everard.
03/15/2021
Highlight
05:41

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E70
Dr. Peter Hotez on the Importance of COVID-19 Vaccines

Dr. Peter Hotez talks to Jaboukie Young-White about his mission to convince everyone to get vaccinated for the coronavirus and addresses conspiracy theories surrounding COVID-19 vaccines.
03/15/2021
Highlight
07:43

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E70
Andrew Cuomo's Scandals Mount

Several more women accuse New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment and bullying, New York Democratic leaders call for his resignation, and the governor remains defiant.
03/15/2021
Highlight
05:49

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E71
Catholic Church Offers Reparations & Walrus in Ireland

Tinder will allow users to run background checks, the Catholic Church plans to give $100 million for slavery reparations, and an Arctic walrus travels to Ireland via iceberg.
03/16/2021
Interview
08:47

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E71
Rebecca Carroll - "Surviving the White Gaze"

Author and Black culture critic Rebecca Carroll discusses her memoir "Surviving the White Gaze," in which she examines the challenges of transracial adoption and forging her own identity.
03/16/2021
Interview
06:26

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E71
Precious Lee - Living Out Loud as a Trailblazing Model

Precious Lee talks about her pioneering journey in the fashion industry and how her innate sense of advocacy as a Black curve model has brought her to the cover of British Vogue and beyond.
03/16/2021
Highlight
08:05

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E71
Keeping Up with Coronavirus - Ex-Presidents Push Vaccination

Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter call on all Americans to get vaccinated for the coronavirus, but many Republicans remain wary due to silence from Donald Trump.
03/16/2021
Highlight
11:15

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E72
If You Don't Know, Now You Know - History of the Filibuster

President Biden supports reforming Senate filibuster rules to prevent Republican obstruction of his agenda, and Trevor breaks down how the filibuster has been used since its origin in 1805.
03/17/2021
Highlight
04:43

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E72
Atlanta Mass Shooting

A mass shooting at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area leaves eight people dead -- including six Asian women -- and the gunman claims his motivation was sex addiction, not racism.
03/17/2021
Highlight
03:46

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E72
Ancient Biblical Texts Unearthed & Zoom Escaper Plugin

Archeologists find ancient and unheard-of fragments of the Bible, and a web developer creates a way for people to get mercifully kicked off Zoom calls by mimicking technical difficulties.
03/17/2021
Interview
09:28

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E72
Interview
08:38

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E73
Arsenio Hall - "Coming 2 America"

Arsenio Hall talks about diving into his many roles alongside Eddie Murphy in the sequel movie "Coming 2 America" and reflects on the groundbreaking legacy of "The Arsenio Hall Show."
03/18/2021
Highlight
04:30

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E73
Biden Feuds with Putin & Mexico Border Crossings Surge

President Biden gets into a war of words with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and a surge of unaccompanied migrant children creates a humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.
03/18/2021
Highlight
05:32

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E73
The Daily Show's Bracket of Bulls**t - Pandemic Edition

Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. invite viewers to choose the worst out of 64 trivial annoyances from pandemic life, including "quarantinis" and Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday extravaganza.
03/18/2021
Highlight
09:14

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E73
Keeping Up with Coronavirus - International Edition

Europe experiences severe obstacles with COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Africa faces major vaccine shortages, and Tanzania's coronavirus-denying president dies after a mysterious illness.
03/18/2021
Highlight
05:45

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E74
NCAA Gender Disparities

Uproar over the NCAA's unequal weight room accommodations for men and women players leads to revelations of how casual sexism has pervaded the two college basketball tournaments.
03/22/2021
Interview
06:53

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E74
Michelle Obama - Post-White House Life and New Projects

Former first lady Michelle Obama describes how her life has changed after leaving the White House and talks about her ongoing friendly competition with her husband, Barack.
03/22/2021
Highlight
03:42

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E74
British Royal Family Considers Diversity Chief

Queen Elizabeth II plans to appoint a diversity officer in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's allegations of racism in the British royal family, and Michael Kosta weighs in.
03/22/2021
Interview
08:05

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E74
Michelle Obama - "Waffles + Mochi" and Pass the Love

Former first lady Michelle Obama talks about inspiring kids to embrace healthy eating via her Netflix show, "Waffles + Mochi," and combating food insecurity with her Pass the Love campaign.
03/22/2021
Highlight
04:52

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E74
Spring Break Chaos in Miami Beach & Biden's Stair Stumble

Maskless spring break revelers cause a state of emergency in Miami Beach, FL, and the reasons why President Biden tripped while ascending the stairs of Air Force One are under scrutiny.
03/22/2021
Interview
09:25

The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E75
Eric Andre - "Bad Trip"

Comedian Eric Andre shares how he's been coping during the pandemic lockdown and talks about the bizarre challenges of making his plot-driven film "Bad Trip," in which he pranks real people.
03/23/2021
