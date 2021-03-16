The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Keeping Up with Coronavirus - International Edition
Season 26 E 73 • 03/18/2021
Europe experiences severe obstacles with COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Africa faces major vaccine shortages, and Tanzania's coronavirus-denying president dies after a mysterious illness.
Interview
08:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E71Rebecca Carroll - "Surviving the White Gaze"
Author and Black culture critic Rebecca Carroll discusses her memoir "Surviving the White Gaze," in which she examines the challenges of transracial adoption and forging her own identity.
03/16/2021
Interview
06:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E71Precious Lee - Living Out Loud as a Trailblazing Model
Precious Lee talks about her pioneering journey in the fashion industry and how her innate sense of advocacy as a Black curve model has brought her to the cover of British Vogue and beyond.
03/16/2021
Highlight
08:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E71Keeping Up with Coronavirus - Ex-Presidents Push Vaccination
Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter call on all Americans to get vaccinated for the coronavirus, but many Republicans remain wary due to silence from Donald Trump.
03/16/2021
Highlight
11:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E72If You Don't Know, Now You Know - History of the Filibuster
President Biden supports reforming Senate filibuster rules to prevent Republican obstruction of his agenda, and Trevor breaks down how the filibuster has been used since its origin in 1805.
03/17/2021
Interview
09:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E72Cynthia Erivo - "Genius: Aretha"
Actor and singer Cynthia Erivo reflects on the singular creative power of Aretha Franklin and discusses the challenge of portraying the musical icon in the anthology series "Genius: Aretha."
03/17/2021
Highlight
04:43
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E72Atlanta Mass Shooting
A mass shooting at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area leaves eight people dead -- including six Asian women -- and the gunman claims his motivation was sex addiction, not racism.
03/17/2021
Highlight
03:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E72Ancient Biblical Texts Unearthed & Zoom Escaper Plugin
Archeologists find ancient and unheard-of fragments of the Bible, and a web developer creates a way for people to get mercifully kicked off Zoom calls by mimicking technical difficulties.
03/17/2021
Interview
08:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E73Arsenio Hall - "Coming 2 America"
Arsenio Hall talks about diving into his many roles alongside Eddie Murphy in the sequel movie "Coming 2 America" and reflects on the groundbreaking legacy of "The Arsenio Hall Show."
03/18/2021
Highlight
04:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E73Biden Feuds with Putin & Mexico Border Crossings Surge
President Biden gets into a war of words with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and a surge of unaccompanied migrant children creates a humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.
03/18/2021
Highlight
05:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E73The Daily Show's Bracket of Bulls**t - Pandemic Edition
Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. invite viewers to choose the worst out of 64 trivial annoyances from pandemic life, including "quarantinis" and Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday extravaganza.
03/18/2021
Highlight
09:14
Highlight
05:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E74NCAA Gender Disparities
Uproar over the NCAA's unequal weight room accommodations for men and women players leads to revelations of how casual sexism has pervaded the two college basketball tournaments.
03/22/2021
Interview
06:53
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E74Michelle Obama - Post-White House Life and New Projects
Former first lady Michelle Obama describes how her life has changed after leaving the White House and talks about her ongoing friendly competition with her husband, Barack.
03/22/2021
Highlight
03:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E74British Royal Family Considers Diversity Chief
Queen Elizabeth II plans to appoint a diversity officer in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's allegations of racism in the British royal family, and Michael Kosta weighs in.
03/22/2021
Interview
08:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E74Michelle Obama - "Waffles + Mochi" and Pass the Love
Former first lady Michelle Obama talks about inspiring kids to embrace healthy eating via her Netflix show, "Waffles + Mochi," and combating food insecurity with her Pass the Love campaign.
03/22/2021
Highlight
04:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E74Spring Break Chaos in Miami Beach & Biden's Stair Stumble
Maskless spring break revelers cause a state of emergency in Miami Beach, FL, and the reasons why President Biden tripped while ascending the stairs of Air Force One are under scrutiny.
03/22/2021
Interview
09:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E75Eric Andre - "Bad Trip"
Comedian Eric Andre shares how he's been coping during the pandemic lockdown and talks about the bizarre challenges of making his plot-driven film "Bad Trip," in which he pranks real people.
03/23/2021
Highlight
05:35
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E75A Ray of Sunshine - Colombia Zoo Soothes Animals with Music
A zoo in Colombia provides live music to stressed-out animals, and pianist Roy Wood Jr. feels snubbed.
03/23/2021
Highlight
06:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E75A Ray of Sunshine - Dog Bow Ties & Reparations in Illinois
A teenager uses bow ties to boost dog adoptions, a vaccinated grandmother gets a doctor's prescription for hugs, and the city of Evanston, IL, approves America's first reparations program.
03/23/2021
Highlight
06:07
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E75Histhery with Desi Lydic - Female Orgasms in Film
Desi Lydic explores the complicated history of women having orgasms on-screen, from Hedy Lamarr's groundbreaking scene in the 1933 film "Ecstasy" to the 2020 series "Bridgerton."
03/23/2021
