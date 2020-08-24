The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Republican National Convention 2020: Day Two
Season 25 E 147 • 08/26/2020
At the Republican National Convention, a segment touts President Trump's feminist bona fides, Melania Trump impresses pundits, and several potential Hatch Act violations are on full display.
Interview
06:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E145Stuart Stevens - The Lincoln Project and "It Was All a Lie"
Former GOP strategist Stuart Stevens discusses The Lincoln Project, led by Republicans attacking President Trump from a traditional conservative viewpoint, and his book "It Was All a Lie."
08/24/2020
Highlight
03:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E145Trump Gets Slammed by His Sister & FDA's COVID-19 Treatment
President Trump's sister Maryanne Trump Barry can be heard bashing him in a leaked recording, and the president announces an FDA-approved coronavirus treatment after bullying the agency.
08/24/2020
Interview
08:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E145Radhika Jones and Ta-Nehisi Coates - Co-Editing Vanity Fair
Author Ta-Nehisi Coates and Vanity Fair editor in chief Radhika Jones discuss highlighting Black voices in a special co-edited issue of the magazine featuring Breonna Taylor on the cover.
08/24/2020
Highlight
12:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E146The Republican National Convention 2020: Fear and Shouting
At the RNC, speakers dismiss the existence of systemic racism, Donald Trump Jr. goes into infomercial mode, and Kimberly Guilfoyle screams her way through a fearmongering diatribe.
08/25/2020
Highlight
05:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E146America's Got Suppression
Game show hosts Desi Lydic and Roy Wood Jr. pose questions to three North Carolina-based contestants to find out who among them is the biggest victim of voter suppression.
08/25/2020
Interview
07:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E146Chris Evans and Mark Kassen - A Starting Point
Chris Evans and Mark Kassen discuss A Starting Point, their nonpartisan, fact-based platform designed to educate voters and foster connectivity between elected officials and constituents.
08/25/2020
Highlight
07:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E146Louis DeJoy in the Hot Seat & Jerry Falwell's Sex Scandal
A prominent critic of Vladimir Putin is poisoned, Democratic lawmakers grill Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, and Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns amid a sex scandal.
08/25/2020
Interview
07:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E147Ramy Youssef - Telling an American Muslim's Story on "Ramy"
Actor and comedian Ramy Youssef discusses "Ramy," his popular Hulu series about a Muslim-American millennial in New Jersey navigating the challenges of faith, community and everyday life.
08/26/2020
Highlight
06:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E147Surviving and Thriving with Jordan Klepper - The FEC in 2020
Jordan Klepper talks to FEC commissioner Ellen Weintraub about how the Federal Election Commission is too understaffed to effectively exercise its oversight duties during the 2020 election.
08/26/2020
Highlight
09:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E147The Shooting of Jacob Blake
Protests erupt after police in Kenosha, WI, shoot unarmed Black man Jacob Blake in the back seven times, and a white militia member goes on a deadly shooting spree targeting demonstrators.
08/26/2020
Highlight
09:49
Highlight
10:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E148The Republican National Convention 2020: Day Three
At the RNC, Vice President Mike Pence manages to pack a dizzying amount of dishonesty into one speech, including a boast about the Trump administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
08/27/2020
Highlight
07:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E148Donald J. Trump: The Greatest President of All Time
This documentary biopic highlights just a few of the many aspects of President Trump's greatness, from his tireless fight against imagined enemies to his extraordinary oratory skills.
08/27/2020
Highlight
03:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E148Jaboukie Young-White Talks to an Unlikely MAGA Dude
Jaboukie Young-White has a conversation with stereotype-defying RNC delegate Michael Albrecht to find out why the 19-year-old is such an avid supporter of President Trump.
08/27/2020
Highlight
07:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E148NBA Strike Over Jacob Blake & Hurricane Laura Makes Landfall
NBA players go on strike in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the CDC makes a drastic change to its COVID-19 testing guidelines, and Hurricane Laura slams the Gulf Coast.
08/27/2020
Highlight
10:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E149The Republican National Convention 2020: Day Four
The final night of the RNC included an icy moment between Ivanka and Melania Trump, an exceptionally low-energy speech by President Trump and a massive disregard for COVID-19 precautions.
08/28/2020
Highlight
04:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E149Overlooked Convention Moments & Congressional Home Decor
Trevor revisits moments that got lost in the mix from the DNC and the RNC, and Dulce Sloan assesses the home decor choices of Democrats and Republicans who called into the conventions.
08/28/2020
Interview
08:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E149Keke Palmer - Body Positivity and Hosting the MTV VMAs 2020
Actor and singer Keke Palmer talks about hosting the MTV VMAs 2020, her viral conversation with the National Guard at a Black Lives Matter protest and celebrating her body during quarantine.
08/28/2020
Interview
08:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E149Doc Rivers and Steve Ballmer - The NBA Player Strike
L.A. Clippers coach Doc Rivers and L.A. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer talk about the impetus and intended impact of the NBA player strike in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
08/28/2020
Interview
09:43
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E150Malcolm Gladwell - "Revisionist History," Police and Protest
Author and "Revisionist History" podcast host Malcolm Gladwell weighs in on America's electoral process, meaningful police reform and the ongoing debate over different styles of protest.
09/08/2020
Highlight
09:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E150The Pandumbic - Americans Balk at Trump's Vaccine Talk
American colleges become coronavirus hot spots, skepticism surrounds President Trump's suggestion of an impending COVID-19 vaccine, and Russians distrust a vaccine touted by Vladimir Putin.
09/08/2020
