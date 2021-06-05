The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
New York City Mayoral Race
Season 26 E 94 • 05/11/2021
Andrew Yang leads a colorful field of candidates in the race for New York City's mayor, and Michael Kosta hits the streets to find out what New Yorkers know about ranked-choice voting.
Interview
06:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E92Alex Gibney - "The Crime of the Century"
Director Alex Gibney discusses "The Crime of the Century," his two-part documentary about the deadly opioid epidemic and the drug companies responsible for perpetuating it.
05/06/2021
Highlight
03:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E92Celebrating Mother's Day
Stressed-out mom Desi Lydic reveals what she wants for Mother's Day after a grueling year of parenting while under quarantine.
05/06/2021
Highlight
08:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E92Liz Cheney vs. the GOP & Arizona's Bizarre Recount
Top Republicans take aim at GOP Rep. Liz Cheney for her anti-Trump stance, and Arizona's GOP-led Senate hires conspiracy theorists to helm a third recount for the 2020 presidential election.
05/06/2021
Highlight
06:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E93Kentucky Derby Drug Test Fail & U.S. Pipeline Cyberattack
Scientists train bees to detect COVID-19, the Kentucky Derby's winning horse, Medina Spirit, fails a drug test, and a cyberattack on a major American fuel pipeline causes a panic.
05/10/2021
Interview
06:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E93Candace Parker - Chicago Sky & TNT Sports Commentary
Activist, entrepreneur and WNBA All-Star Candace Parker discusses returning to the league to play for the Chicago Sky, her job as a fiery sports analyst on TNT and her forthcoming podcast.
05/10/2021
Interview
08:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E93Ian Manuel - "My Time Will Come"
Activist and poet Ian Manuel talks about being sentenced to life in prison without parole at the age of 14, his advocacy for criminal justice reform and his memoir "My Time Will Come."
05/10/2021
Highlight
09:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E93California's Gubernatorial Recall Election
California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a recall election due to his handling of the pandemic, inspiring the problematic candidacies of Caitlyn Jenner and a man who uses a live bear as a prop.
05/10/2021
Highlight
08:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E94The Escalating Israel-Palestine Conflict
A violent flare-up amplifies the seemingly endless conflict between Israel and Palestine, and Trevor reflects on the moral responsibility that comes with immense power over one's adversary.
05/11/2021
Interview
06:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E94J Balvin - "The Boy from Medellin"
J Balvin discusses his struggles with anxiety and talks about "The Boy from Medellin," a documentary about his return to Colombia to perform his first stadium show in the city he grew up in.
05/11/2021
Highlight
04:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E94Golden Globes Backlash & Dogecoin Funds SpaceX Moon Launch
Tom Cruise returns his three Golden Globe awards as part of a larger protest of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and SpaceX accepts Dogecoin to finance its mission to the moon.
05/11/2021
Highlight
11:29
Highlight
05:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E95Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Arizona's Shady Recount
Jordan Klepper travels to Phoenix, where GOP state senators kicked off a hyper-partisan audit of the results of the 2020 election under the pretense of preserving election integrity.
05/12/2021
Highlight
07:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E95Fringe-Watching - GOP's Elise Stefanik Replaces Liz Cheney
The GOP strips Rep. Liz Cheney of her leadership role due to her criticism of Donald Trump for his Capitol insurrection role, and Trevor highlights Cheney's replacement, Rep. Elise Stefanik.
05/12/2021
Interview
07:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E95Michelle Zauner - "Crying in H Mart" & "Jubilee"
Musician Michelle Zauner talks about the painfully cathartic experience of honoring her late mother and Korean heritage with her book, "Crying in H Mart," and her joyous new album, "Jubilee."
05/12/2021
Highlight
07:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E95Tiger in Texas & Trump Family's Secret Service Scandals
A tiger roams free in Houston, a woman accidentally gets six doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and Trump family members allegedly had inappropriate relationships with Secret Service agents.
05/12/2021
Highlight
10:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E96If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Ransomware in the U.S.
Fallout from a Russia-linked hacker group's debilitating cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline continues, and Trevor examines the rapidly growing threat of ransomware in America.
05/13/2021
Interview
06:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E96Frank Luntz - Using Language to Combat Vaccine Hesitancy
Pollster Frank Luntz discusses his research on how the power of language can persuade people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and talks about Donald Trump's continued stranglehold on the GOP.
05/13/2021
Highlight
06:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E96Tesla Stops Accepting Bitcoin & Ohio's Vaccine Lottery
Elon Musk announces Tesla will no longer accept Bitcoin payments, Ohio launches a million-dollar lottery to encourage vaccination, and a woman poses as a teen to gain Instagram followers.
05/13/2021
Interview
06:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E96Thuso Mbedu - "The Underground Railroad"
Thuso Mbedu talks about her starring role on "The Underground Railroad" and her challenging journey to become the first South African woman to play the lead on an American TV series.
05/13/2021
Highlight
08:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E97Clashes Over New CDC Mask Guidelines
The CDC drastically loosens its guidelines about wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, sparking backlash from health experts, conspiracy-addled conservatives and risk-averse liberals.
05/17/2021
