The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Ransomware in the U.S.
Season 26 E 96 • 05/13/2021
Fallout from a Russia-linked hacker group's debilitating cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline continues, and Trevor examines the rapidly growing threat of ransomware in America.
More
Watching
Highlight
08:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E94The Escalating Israel-Palestine Conflict
A violent flare-up amplifies the seemingly endless conflict between Israel and Palestine, and Trevor reflects on the moral responsibility that comes with immense power over one's adversary.
05/11/2021
Interview
06:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E94J Balvin - "The Boy from Medellin"
J Balvin discusses his struggles with anxiety and talks about "The Boy from Medellin," a documentary about his return to Colombia to perform his first stadium show in the city he grew up in.
05/11/2021
Highlight
04:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E94Golden Globes Backlash & Dogecoin Funds SpaceX Moon Launch
Tom Cruise returns his three Golden Globe awards as part of a larger protest of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and SpaceX accepts Dogecoin to finance its mission to the moon.
05/11/2021
Highlight
05:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E95Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Arizona's Shady Recount
Jordan Klepper travels to Phoenix, where GOP state senators kicked off a hyper-partisan audit of the results of the 2020 election under the pretense of preserving election integrity.
05/12/2021
Highlight
07:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E95Fringe-Watching - GOP's Elise Stefanik Replaces Liz Cheney
The GOP strips Rep. Liz Cheney of her leadership role due to her criticism of Donald Trump for his Capitol insurrection role, and Trevor highlights Cheney's replacement, Rep. Elise Stefanik.
05/12/2021
Interview
07:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E95Michelle Zauner - "Crying in H Mart" & "Jubilee"
Musician Michelle Zauner talks about the painfully cathartic experience of honoring her late mother and Korean heritage with her book, "Crying in H Mart," and her joyous new album, "Jubilee."
05/12/2021
Highlight
07:21
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E95Tiger in Texas & Trump Family's Secret Service Scandals
A tiger roams free in Houston, a woman accidentally gets six doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and Trump family members allegedly had inappropriate relationships with Secret Service agents.
05/12/2021
Interview
06:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E96Frank Luntz - Using Language to Combat Vaccine Hesitancy
Pollster Frank Luntz discusses his research on how the power of language can persuade people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and talks about Donald Trump's continued stranglehold on the GOP.
05/13/2021
Highlight
06:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E96Tesla Stops Accepting Bitcoin & Ohio's Vaccine Lottery
Elon Musk announces Tesla will no longer accept Bitcoin payments, Ohio launches a million-dollar lottery to encourage vaccination, and a woman poses as a teen to gain Instagram followers.
05/13/2021
Interview
06:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E96Thuso Mbedu - "The Underground Railroad"
Thuso Mbedu talks about her starring role on "The Underground Railroad" and her challenging journey to become the first South African woman to play the lead on an American TV series.
05/13/2021
Highlight
10:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E96If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Ransomware in the U.S.
Fallout from a Russia-linked hacker group's debilitating cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline continues, and Trevor examines the rapidly growing threat of ransomware in America.
05/13/2021
Highlight
08:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E97Clashes Over New CDC Mask Guidelines
The CDC drastically loosens its guidelines about wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, sparking backlash from health experts, conspiracy-addled conservatives and risk-averse liberals.
05/17/2021
Interview
09:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E97Sharon Stone - "The Beauty of Living Twice"
Sharon Stone discusses her book "The Beauty of Living Twice," in which she explores her childhood trauma, backlash over her nude scenes in "Basic Instinct" and her human rights advocacy.
05/17/2021
Highlight
05:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E97WTF Are NFTs?
Ronny Chieng learns about the game-changing ascendancy of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, with the help of billionaire Mark Cuban, digital artist Mike Winkelmann and art critic Jerry Saltz.
05/17/2021
Highlight
06:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E97Biden's Venmo Account & Pentagon Confirms UFO Sightings
Reporters discover President Biden's personal Venmo account, U.S. Navy pilots witnessed UFOs every day for two years, and South Carolina brings back the firing squad for death row inmates.
05/17/2021
Highlight
08:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E98Restaurant Industry Faces Worker Shortage
As pandemic lockdowns are lifted, restaurants struggle to find new employees willing to work for low wages, and Republicans blame the labor shortage on overly generous unemployment benefits.
05/18/2021
Interview
07:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E98Salima Koroma - "Dreamland"
Filmmaker Salima Koroma discusses "Dreamland," her documentary about the burning of Black Wall Street and the accompanying racist massacre that took place in Tulsa, OK, in 1921.
05/18/2021
Highlight
07:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E98Police Target Code of Silence & People Return Pandemic Pets
U.S. police unions signal a willingness to end their "code of silence," Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew, enters New York's governor's race, and Americans return pets adopted during the pandemic.
05/18/2021
Highlight
04:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E98CP Time - Black Leaders of the Labor Movement
Roy Wood Jr. highlights unsung Black pioneers of America's labor movement, including activists and organizers A. Philip Randolph, Dorothy Bolden and Curt Flood.
05/18/2021
Highlight
08:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E99Capitol Insurrection Fallout
The lawyer for the Capitol riot's "QAnon Shaman" rolls out an offensive defense, and GOP leaders try to derail a bipartisan congressional commission investigating the Capitol insurrection.
05/19/2021
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021