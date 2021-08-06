The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Anthony Ramos - "In the Heights" and "Love and Lies"
Season 26 E 104 • 06/10/2021
Actor and singer Anthony Ramos discusses his role in the movie "In the Heights," what he's learned from working with the film's director Lin-Manuel Miranda, and his album "Love and Lies."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E102Bad Times for Bitcoin
The value of Bitcoin cryptocurrency plummets in the wake of increased crackdowns from China and the IRS, a snarky tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk and a public trashing by Donald Trump.
06/08/2021
Interview
07:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E102Gina Yashere - "Cack-Handed" and "Bob Hearts Abishola"
Comedian Gina Yashere talks about her memoir "Cack-Handed," the aftermath of coming out as gay to her conservative Nigerian family and her groundbreaking sitcom, "Bob Hearts Abishola."
06/08/2021
Interview
08:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E102Chris Bosh - "Letters to a Young Athlete"
NBA star Chris Bosh discusses his book "Letters to a Young Athlete," the life lessons he learned on the way to athletic greatness and grappling with the realization that he had to retire.
06/08/2021
Highlight
09:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E103If You Don't Know, Now You Know - America's Water Crisis
America faces a deepening crisis over its aging water infrastructure, and Trevor examines the problem's origins as well as its outsized effects on Black communities.
06/09/2021
Interview
08:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E103Yvonne Orji - "Bamboozled by Jesus" and "Insecure"
Actor and comedian Yvonne Orji talks about her memoir "Bamboozled by Jesus," the importance of religion in her life, and the bittersweetness of wrapping up her role on the series "Insecure."
06/09/2021
Highlight
05:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E103Cicadas Wreak Havoc & Billionaires Dodge Income Tax
Cicadas cause chaos in the U.S., a report exposes how billionaires avoid paying taxes, and a high school yearbook is suspended due to its dedication to the Black Lives Matter movement.
06/09/2021
Highlight
05:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E103I Apologize for Talking While You Were Talking - Hot Takes
Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. weigh in on Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the French Open, Logan Paul's surprising boxing match with Floyd Mayweather and a bold move from LeBron James.
06/09/2021
Highlight
07:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E104Return to Normal-ish - Post-Lockdown Violence in the U.S.
As millions of Americans emerge from a year under pandemic lockdown, sports fans behave extra-badly, retail workers face violent customers, and airline passengers get into fights on planes.
06/10/2021
Interview
06:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E104Nick Kolcheff - FaZe Clan and the Rise of E-Sports
Gamer and FaZe Clan content creator Nick "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff talks about getting on the cover of Sports Illustrated, the surging popularity of watching esports and the future of gaming.
06/10/2021
Highlight
08:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E104Biden's First Foreign Trip & Jeffrey Toobin's Return to CNN
President Biden makes headlines during his first foreign visit since his election, geographers recognize a fifth ocean on Earth, and CNN welcomes back disgraced analyst Jeffrey Toobin.
06/10/2021
Interview
07:10
Highlight
07:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E105Lockdown Continues in the U.K. & Florida Bans Race Studies
A lobster diver is nearly eaten by a whale, a COVID-19 variant delays the U.K.'s plans to lift lockdown restrictions, and Florida's board of education bans critical race theory curriculums.
06/14/2021
Highlight
05:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E105America's Rage Addiction
Ronny Chieng learns about America's politically fueled addiction to outrage with the help of Yale University researcher Dr. James Kimmel Jr.
06/14/2021
Interview
08:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E105Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - "Fight the Power"
Activist and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar discusses his documentary "Fight the Power," in which he explores the history of protests and shares his experience with peaceful demonstrations.
06/14/2021
Highlight
08:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E105President Biden Attends the G7 Summit
During his first international trip, President Biden presents British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a special gift, and world leaders celebrate a return to normalcy at the G7 summit.
06/14/2021
Interview
05:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E106Christian Pulisic - Making History on the Soccer Field
Soccer star Christian Pulisic discusses his historic Champions League win and sharing his love for the game with kids in his hometown.
06/15/2021
Interview
10:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E106Lin-Manuel Miranda - "In the Heights: Finding Home"
Lin-Manuel Miranda discusses "In the Heights: Finding Home," which takes readers behind the scenes of his debut musical, and criticism about the film version's lack of Afro-Latinx stars.
06/15/2021
Highlight
03:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E106Girl Scouts Cookie Overage & Unsexy Olympic Games
The Girl Scouts are left with 15 million unsold boxes of cookies after being unable to sell them in-person, and Olympic athletes are discouraged from hooking up due to COVID-19 concerns.
06/15/2021
Highlight
06:33
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E106Chrissy Teigen Addresses Her Trolling Past
Chrissy Teigen issues an apology after a series of her past tweets were publicized and revealed her cyberbullying behavior, and Trevor sheds light on social media's outrage culture.
06/15/2021
Highlight
02:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E106Marjorie Taylor Greene's Apology
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene issues an apology for comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust after visiting the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.
06/15/2021
