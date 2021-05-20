The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Bad Times for Bitcoin
Season 26 E 102 • 06/08/2021
The value of Bitcoin cryptocurrency plummets in the wake of increased crackdowns from China and the IRS, a snarky tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk and a public trashing by Donald Trump.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E100The Coronavirus Pandemic Prompts "Zoom Dysmorphia"
The prevalence of Zoom calls in the pandemic era leads to a sharp rise in insecurity about people's appearance, and online image filters take a destructive toll on teens' self-esteem.
05/20/2021
Interview
07:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E100Jeremy Lin - Championing Mental Health Awareness and More
NBA star Jeremy Lin talks about his wild journey as a pro basketball player, his passionate advocacy for mental health awareness and taking a stand against anti-Asian bigotry.
05/20/2021
Highlight
06:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E100Steven Donziger's Harrowing Legal Battle with Chevron
Roy Wood Jr. talks to human rights lawyer Steven Donziger, who has been under house arrest in New York City since 2019 after winning a $9 billion pollution case against Chevron.
05/20/2021
Highlight
03:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E101Remotely Educational - Creative Writing for the Internet
Ronny Chieng gives a practical lesson in online creative writing, including how to get ahead by stretching the truth via Instagram, LinkedIn, dating profiles and clout-chasing tweets.
06/07/2021
Highlight
08:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E101Joe Manchin Kills Voting Bill & Nigeria Bans Twitter
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos plans to ship himself into space, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin effectively nixes new voting rights legislation, and Twitter gets banned in Nigeria.
06/07/2021
Interview
10:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E101Indya Moore - "Pose"
Actor Indya Moore talks about celebrating Pride Month, their starring role in "Pose," enduring transphobia from an early age and embarking on a fashion collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger.
06/07/2021
Highlight
08:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E101The U.S. Faces a Vaccine Slowdown
The Biden administration scrambles to meet its projected national COVID-19 vaccination goal by July 4, 2021, thanks in part to reactionary laws in GOP-controlled states like Florida.
06/07/2021
Highlight
07:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E102Kamala Harris's Message to Migrants & Lab Leak Theory Update
Vice President Harris faces backlash over her blunt comments about immigration, a study fuels the theory that COVID-19 escaped from a lab in China, and a fake app busts a global crime ring.
06/08/2021
Interview
07:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E102Gina Yashere - "Cack-Handed" and "Bob Hearts Abishola"
Comedian Gina Yashere talks about her memoir "Cack-Handed," the aftermath of coming out as gay to her conservative Nigerian family and her groundbreaking sitcom, "Bob Hearts Abishola."
06/08/2021
Interview
08:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E102Chris Bosh - "Letters to a Young Athlete"
NBA star Chris Bosh discusses his book "Letters to a Young Athlete," the life lessons he learned on the way to athletic greatness and grappling with the realization that he had to retire.
06/08/2021
Highlight
06:58
Highlight
09:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E103If You Don't Know, Now You Know - America's Water Crisis
America faces a deepening crisis over its aging water infrastructure, and Trevor examines the problem's origins as well as its outsized effects on Black communities.
06/09/2021
Interview
08:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E103Yvonne Orji - "Bamboozled by Jesus" and "Insecure"
Actor and comedian Yvonne Orji talks about her memoir "Bamboozled by Jesus," the importance of religion in her life, and the bittersweetness of wrapping up her role on the series "Insecure."
06/09/2021
Highlight
05:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E103Cicadas Wreak Havoc & Billionaires Dodge Income Tax
Cicadas cause chaos in the U.S., a report exposes how billionaires avoid paying taxes, and a high school yearbook is suspended due to its dedication to the Black Lives Matter movement.
06/09/2021
Highlight
05:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E103I Apologize for Talking While You Were Talking - Hot Takes
Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. weigh in on Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the French Open, Logan Paul's surprising boxing match with Floyd Mayweather and a bold move from LeBron James.
06/09/2021
Highlight
07:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E104Return to Normal-ish - Post-Lockdown Violence in the U.S.
As millions of Americans emerge from a year under pandemic lockdown, sports fans behave extra-badly, retail workers face violent customers, and airline passengers get into fights on planes.
06/10/2021
Interview
06:49
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E104Nick Kolcheff - FaZe Clan and the Rise of E-Sports
Gamer and FaZe Clan content creator Nick "NICKMERCS" Kolcheff talks about getting on the cover of Sports Illustrated, the surging popularity of watching esports and the future of gaming.
06/10/2021
Interview
07:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E104Anthony Ramos - "In the Heights" and "Love and Lies"
Actor and singer Anthony Ramos discusses his role in the movie "In the Heights," what he's learned from working with the film's director Lin-Manuel Miranda, and his album "Love and Lies."
06/10/2021
Highlight
08:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E104Biden's First Foreign Trip & Jeffrey Toobin's Return to CNN
President Biden makes headlines during his first foreign visit since his election, geographers recognize a fifth ocean on Earth, and CNN welcomes back disgraced analyst Jeffrey Toobin.
06/10/2021
Highlight
07:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E105Lockdown Continues in the U.K. & Florida Bans Race Studies
A lobster diver is nearly eaten by a whale, a COVID-19 variant delays the U.K.'s plans to lift lockdown restrictions, and Florida's board of education bans critical race theory curriculums.
06/14/2021
