Tosh.0
CeWEBrity Profile: Ruairi Rap Reviews
Season 12 • 11/17/2020
Daniel sits down with a 13-year-old rap reviewer to discuss his thoughts on modern hip hop, get the story behind his unusual Instagram name and introduce him to some old-school tracks.
07:03
Tosh.0S12 CeWEBrity Profile - Bodybuilder Vs
Daniel sits down with Houston Jones, a bodybuilder who subjects himself to all sorts of stupid and painful stunts to see what happens.
10/13/2020
08:19
Tosh.0S12 CeWEBrity Profile - Rax Roast Beef Guy
Daniel gets to the bottom of "That Nate Guy on YouTube" Nathan Raymond's love of seasonal Halloween shops and reveals the surprising history of shows filmed at the Tosh.0 studios.
10/27/2020
03:48
Tosh.0S12 What's in Your Body?
Daniel encourages viewers at home to guess what foreign objects are being surgically removed from a wide-ranging selection of holes in peoples' bodies.
10/27/2020
01:03
Tosh.0S12 Black Spider-Man
Daniel marvels at the confidence a man gets after putting on a superhero costume.
10/27/2020
04:34
Tosh.0S12 Danderson Cooper 361
Daniel brings in past Tosh.0 guests to try to make sense of the 2020 U.S. presidential election on his CNN-inspired show.
11/10/2020
00:43
Tosh.0S12 Siri's a Freak
Daniel is surprised by Siri's salacious response to an unusual passcode entry technique.
11/10/2020
07:14
Tosh.0S12 CeWEBrity Profile - Nill the Cat
Daniel invites the YouTuber known as Nill to the Dander Mifflin meowffice to talk tech and find out how much the self-described colorful kittyboi spends on cat accessories each year.
11/10/2020
01:00
Tosh.0S12 COVID Prom
Daniel chaperones a school dance cleverly contrived for coronavirus times.
11/10/2020
04:07
Tosh.0S12 Celebrity Side Hustles
From shopping mall pretzels to diamond mines to ping-pong parlors, celebrities will do whatever they can to make an easy buck on the side.
11/17/2020
00:50
Tosh.0S12 Pee Pants
Daniel cleans up the mess at a Walmart where a costumer filmed himself peeing his pants.
11/17/2020
08:34
02:08
Tosh.0S12 2020 Year in Review - Uncensored
Daniel sums up a year defined by a pandemic and attempts to look back at the best of the show.
11/24/2020
09:41
Tosh.0S12 Where Are They Now?: The Masked CeWEBrity Singer
Daniel and his fellow judges try to guess which past musical guests are behind the masks in a star-lacking singing competition.
11/24/2020
