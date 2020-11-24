- 21:29Sign in to Watch
S12 • E10
November 24, 2020 - The Masked CeWEBrity SingerDaniel breaks down security footage of a hostile hotel check-in, catches up with some past musical guests and looks back at the year 2020.11/24/2020
S12 • E9
November 17, 2020 - Ruairi Rap ReviewsDaniel cleans up the mess left by a viral pee video, introduces a 13-year-old rap critic to some classic tracks and shines a light on some celebrities' side gigs.11/17/2020
S12 • E8
November 10, 2020 - Nill the CatDaniel ensures proper COVID protocols are followed at a school dance, learns Siri's kinks, talks to a tech-savvy man who dresses like a cat and analyzes the 2020 U.S. presidential election.11/10/2020
S12 • E7
October 27, 2020 - Rax Roast Beef GuyDaniel calls 911 regarding a superhero being "attacked" at a barbecue, meets a man obsessed with seasonal Halloween stores and reveals unexpected objects extracted from peoples' bodies.10/27/2020
S12 • E6
October 20, 2020 - Popstar NimaDaniel receives high tech communion, has coffee with an overtly sexual pop singer, and goes toe-to-toe with a viral painting star.10/20/2020
S12 • E5
October 13, 2020 - Bodybuilder VsDaniel has unanswered questions about a flooded motel, interviews a man who's built up his body only so he can destroy it, and pitches a product to help public poopers.10/13/2020
S12 • E4
October 6, 2020 - Cat Food ReviewerDaniel breaks down a video of a water buffalo rampage, interviews a YouTube cat food reviewer who doesn't own a cat and uses the power of energy healing to harass his staff.10/06/2020
S12 • E3
September 29, 2020 - Trap GardenerDaniel reacts to a painful horse run-in, gets unconventional gardening tips from viral plant enthusiast Freedella De Vil and takes inspiration from a Turkish chef's no-look cooking approach.09/29/2020
S12 • E2
September 22, 2020 - Rebecca BlackDaniel gets handsy during his COVID-19 test, sits down for a Tiny Desk concert with Web Legend Rebecca Black and tries to discern if items around the Tosh.0 office are actually cake.09/22/2020
S12 • E1
September 15, 2020 - RIP CastroDaniel explains ballistic trajectory, gives a heartfelt tribute to his departed dog, breaks down a zero gravity upchuck and has a virtual reality reunion with a deceased loved one.09/15/2020