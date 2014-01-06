Comedy Underground with Dave Attell

Uncensored - Tom Rhodes - Presidential D**k Pics

Season 1 • 06/01/2014

Tom Rhodes's dirty talk is a bit confusing.

Comedy Underground with Dave AttellS1
Uncensored - Al Jackson - Long-Term Relationships

Al Jackson explains why it's impossible for long-term couples to have incredible sex.
06/01/2014
Comedy Underground with Dave AttellS1
Uncensored - Jesse Joyce - Babies Are Super Easy to Kill

Jesse Joyce can say whatever he wants about babies because he knows that they're not going to do anything about it.
06/01/2014
Comedy Underground with Dave AttellS1
Uncensored - Jesse Joyce - Canadian Cigarettes

Jesse Joyce thinks that anti-smoking campaigns need to look at all the facts before being so aggressive.
06/01/2014
Comedy Underground with Dave AttellS1
Uncensored - A D**k Joke From Ron Jeremy

Ron Jeremy joins Dave Attell on stage to throw out the first filthy, dirty joke.
06/01/2014
Comedy Underground with Dave AttellS1
