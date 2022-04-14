The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Prove Me Wrong - Earth Day Edition
Season 27 E 80 • 04/20/2022
Ronny Chieng pulls up a chair on a New York City sidewalk to ask questions about whether Earth deserves to be celebrated, the quality of life indoors and the value of extinct animals.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E77Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - CPAC 2022 in Orlando, FL
Jordan Klepper visits the CPAC convention in Florida, where attendees express devotion to Donald Trump, spew anti-transgender bigotry and show support for Hungary's oppressive government.
04/14/2022
Highlight
18:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E77Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter & Athletes Behaving Badly
Elon Musk makes an audacious bid to purchase Twitter, members of Congress claim Senator Dianne Feinstein's memory is on the decline, and professional athletes lash out at heckling fans.
04/14/2022
Highlight
04:43
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E78America: WTF - Taxes
Ronny Chieng takes a look at the bizarre and uniquely complicated way America handles the process of filing taxes.
04/18/2022
Highlight
15:09
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E78Florida Bans Math Books & AriZona Iced Tea Won't Raise Price
Florida rejects several math textbooks over concerns about critical race theory, AriZona Iced Tea takes a stand against profiting from inflation, and a church gives up white music for Lent.
04/18/2022
Interview
09:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E78Janelle Monáe - "The Memory Librarian"
Musician, actor and author Janelle Monáe reflects on how she's developed a positive self-identity and talks about "The Memory Librarian," her collection of science fiction short stories.
04/18/2022
Interview
10:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E79Pamela Adlon - "Better Things"
Actor, writer and director Pamela Adlon discusses the final season of her show "Better Things," working hard at doing what she loves and rising to the challenge of being a single parent.
04/19/2022
Highlight
13:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E79Mask Mandate Repeal
A federal judge strikes down COVID-19 mask mandates for public transportation, leading to both jubilance and concern among mid-flight air travelers, and Dulcé Sloan hosts a lottery run.
04/19/2022
Highlight
06:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E79Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Hungary Goes Hard Right
Jordan Klepper visits Hungary to meet with kindred spirits of the MAGA crowd and talks to CEU professor Éva Fodor about the country's oppressive policies under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
04/19/2022
Interview
10:24
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E80Chris Smalls - Building and Leading the Amazon Labor Union
Amazon Labor Union President Chris Smalls describes how he managed to defy expectations by successfully organizing workers to create the first union of Amazon employees in the U.S.
04/20/2022
Highlight
15:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E80Netflix's Stock Plummets & Ron DeSantis-Disney Feud
Netflix stock takes a big hit, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punishes Disney for opposing the state's "Don't Say Gay" law, and a worker is awarded $450,000 for an unwanted office birthday party.
04/20/2022
Highlight
04:38
Interview
04:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E81Alexander Skarsgård - "The Northman"
Actor Alexander Skarsgård talks about his role in the epic Viking movie "The Northman."
04/21/2022
Highlight
08:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E81Other Countries Have News Too - Election Tension in France
France braces itself in the run-up to a runoff election between President Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who professes admiration for Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.
04/21/2022
Highlight
06:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E81CNN+ Shutting Down & Rudy Giuliani on "The Masked Singer"
The CNN+ streaming service shuts down less than a month after its launch, and Rudy Giuliani is revealed as a contestant on a controversial episode of "The Masked Singer."
04/21/2022
Highlight
10:14
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E82January 6 Amnesia
Rep. Kevin McCarthy's private criticisms of Donald Trump come to light, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene feigns forgetfulness while testifying about her role in the U.S. Capitol riot.
04/25/2022
Interview
18:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E82Gia & RaaShaun "DJ Envy" Casey - "Real Life, Real Love"
In this extended interview, married couple Gia and RaaShaun "DJ Envy" Casey discuss "Real Life, Real Love," their intimate book about the evolution of their 27-year relationship.
04/25/2022
Highlight
13:01
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E82Elon Musk Buys Twitter & Debate Over Netflix's "Old Enough"
Elon Musk purchases Twitter, the U.S. decides against sanctioning Vladimir Putin's girlfriend, and Japan's game show "Old Enough," which features toddlers running errands, rattles Americans.
04/25/2022
Interview
10:41
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E83Burna Boy - "Burna Boy: One Night in Space" at MSG
Acclaimed singer and rapper Burna Boy reflects on becoming the first Nigerian artist to perform and sell out Madison Square Garden with his event "Burna Boy: One Night in Space."
04/26/2022
Highlight
17:48
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E83Trump Won't Return to Twitter & Youth Referee Shortage
Donald Trump says he won't rejoin Twitter despite Elon Musk's ownership, unruly parents cause a shortage of youth sports referees, and a Virginia home comes equipped with a squatter.
04/26/2022
Highlight
02:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E83Say Hello to TDS+++
The Daily Show jumps on the extended streaming service bandwagon with the ill-advised launch of TDS+++, featuring premium content from Trevor's correspondents and more.
04/26/2022
Highlight
15:11
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E84Russia Cuts Off Gas & Delta Changes Flight Attendant Pay
Russia halts gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria, Delta starts paying flight attendants before the boarding process, and Dr. Anthony Fauci declares an end to the COVID-19 pandemic phase.
04/27/2022
