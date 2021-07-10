The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
William Shatner's Space Adventure & An Elk in Trouble
Season 27 E 10 • 10/13/2021
William Shatner becomes the oldest person to go to space, North Korea showcases the physical prowess of its soldiers, and Colorado park rangers help an elk with a tire stuck around its neck.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E8Bobby Hall - "This Bright Future"
Rapper Bobby Hall (a.k.a. Logic) discusses "This Bright Future," his memoir about how he managed to overcome the challenges posed by growing up in a traumatically dysfunctional family.
10/07/2021
Exclusive
01:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 Between the Scenes - Unconfident Police Siren
During a taping of The Daily Show, Trevor is interrupted by a New York City police siren that seems to suffer from a lack of confidence.
10/11/2021
Highlight
08:05
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E9Vaccination Nation
Texas governor Greg Abbott orders a sweeping ban on vaccine mandates, NBA star Kyrie Irving is barred from playing until he gets vaccinated, and Moderna refuses to share its vaccine formula.
10/12/2021
Highlight
11:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E9Jon Gruden Resigns, Condom "Stealthing" & "Squid Game" Shoes
NFL coach Jon Gruden resigns over offensive emails, California makes it illegal to secretly remove a condom during sex, and the popularity of "Squid Game" causes a spike in shoe sales.
10/12/2021
Highlight
06:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E9Freedom of Speech Battle in New Jersey
Michael Kosta talks to Roselle Park, NJ, resident Andrea Dick about her legal battle to display profanity-laced anti-President Biden signs in front of her house.
10/12/2021
Interview
05:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E9Phoebe Robinson - "Sorry, Harriet Tubman" and More
Comedian Phoebe Robinson talks about her book of essays "Please Don't Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes," Tiny Reparations Books and her HBO Max comedy special "Sorry, Harriet Tubman."
10/12/2021
Exclusive
01:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 Between the Scenes - Nursery Rhyme Sound Check
Trevor kicks off a sound check for The Daily Show by reciting a nursery rhyme from his childhood.
10/13/2021
Interview
06:36
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E10Rosario Dawson - "Dopesick"
Actor and producer Rosario Dawson discusses "Dopesick," her Hulu series that examines and dramatizes the devastating effects of America's ongoing opioid crisis.
10/13/2021
Highlight
04:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E10Back in Black - Hollywood's De-Aging Problem
Lewis Black rails against Hollywood's habit of casting older actors to portray teenagers and the growing use of digital de-aging technology in movies such as "The Irishman."
10/13/2021
Highlight
07:39
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E10Oops! We Killed the Earth - America's Megadrought
Thanks to climate change, a historic drought plagues the American Southwest, threatening energy supplies and farms, and causing cities to take drastic water conservation measures.
10/13/2021
Highlight
10:43
Highlight
06:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E11Bali Discourages Backpackers & Self-Driving Car Fiasco
Venice plans to require visitors to pay to enter the Italian city via turnstile, Bali seeks wealthier tourists, and autonomous cars mysteriously flock to a dead-end street in San Francisco.
10/14/2021
Highlight
05:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E11Thinking Out Loud - Demi Lovato's "Aliens" Remark
Demi Lovato argues that referring to extraterrestrials as "aliens" is insensitive and derogatory, and Trevor reflects on the limited power of changing labels assigned to marginalized groups.
10/14/2021
Interview
08:33
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E11John Legend - Making a Difference with HUMANLEVEL
EGOT-winning artist John Legend talks about becoming an activist and discusses HUMANLEVEL, his initiative that works with local governments to fight institutionalized racism.
10/14/2021
Highlight
09:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E11Getting Back to Normal-ish - America's Great Resignation
As businesses continue to reopen in the U.S., a record-breaking number of people are quitting their jobs, and employers scramble to adapt to new attitudes about work in the COVID-19 era.
10/14/2021
Interview
06:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E12Eve - "Queens"
Songwriter and artist Eve talks about the joy of becoming a mother, embracing the personal nature of her role on the ABC drama "Queens," and gives her take on contemporary hip-hop.
10/18/2021
Highlight
08:04
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E12Keeping Up with the Congressians - Democrat Drama
Tensions mount as congressional Democrats struggle to pass two major bills, and Senator Joe Manchin's opposition to key provisions leads to a public beef with Senator Bernie Sanders.
10/18/2021
Highlight
06:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E12Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Trump Rally in Des Moines
Jordan Klepper visits a rally for Donald Trump in Des Moines, IA, where the MAGA faithful continue their cultish devotion to the former president, and QAnon conspiracy theories abound.
10/18/2021
Highlight
09:37
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 E12Texas Pushes Opposing Views & China's Hypersonic Missile
A Texas school administrator argues teachers should provide opposing views on the Holocaust, China launches a hypersonic space missile, and a New Zealand town fires its official wizard.
10/18/2021
Exclusive
01:06
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS27 Between the Scenes - First Movie Filmed in Space
Trevor weighs in on the game-changing implications of the first movie made in outer space.
10/19/2021
