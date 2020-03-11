The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Roy Wood Jr. Is Officially Done with Polls
Season 26 E 22 • 11/04/2020
Democrats badly underperform in the 2020 elections, and as the Trump-Biden presidential race ends up being a lot closer than expected, Roy Wood Jr. has lost all faith in polling.
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E21Force the Vote: Australia's Mandatory Voting Policy
Ronny Chieng asks Americans how they'd feel about having a mandatory voting law imposed in the U.S. and visits Australia to get its citizens' opinions on a similar policy already in place.
11/03/2020
Highlight
09:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E21Election Night Results with Trevor and Roy Wood Jr.
Trevor and Roy Wood Jr. give their real-time takes on developments in the presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden throughout Election Night 2020.
11/03/2020
Interview
06:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E21Don Cheadle - Continuing the Fight Against Voter Suppression
Actor and activist Don Cheadle discusses the single issue he's voting for in the 2020 election, throwing his support behind Joe Biden and the importance of fighting voter suppression.
11/03/2020
Interview
06:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E21Dr. Tressie McMillan Cottom - Electoral College Issues and More
Sociologist Tressie McMillan Cottom argues the electoral college creates a skewed impression of American voters and reflects on why so many Black male voters support President Trump.
11/03/2020
Highlight
07:59
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E21Election Updates & Reporting from Trump Headquarters
Trevor and Roy Wood Jr. begin their 2020 Election Day coverage by highlighting President Trump's strong showing in Florida, and Desi Lydic reports from Trump's campaign headquarters.
11/03/2020
Highlight
02:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E21Alternative Election Night Plans
Rather than reporting from Trump Tower, Jaboukie Young-White discovers a foolproof way to escape the uncertainty of the presidential election results.
11/03/2020
Interview
08:23
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E22Geraldo Cadava - "The Hispanic Republican" & Latino Voters
Northwestern University history professor Geraldo Cadava discusses the diverse and complex political leanings of Latinx voters in the U.S. and his book "The Hispanic Republican."
11/04/2020
Highlight
05:20
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E22Some Good Election News as More Results Trickle In
Trevor highlights positive results of the 2020 elections, including record-shattering voter turnout, drug decriminalization in several states and the election of LGBTQ members of Congress.
11/04/2020
Interview
07:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E22Evan Osnos - "Joe Biden" and Uniting a Divided America
Journalist and "Joe Biden" author Evan Osnos describes how Joe Biden's life and career experiences have prepared him to unify Congress and the American people after a polarizing election.
11/04/2020
Highlight
06:44
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E22Votegasm 2020: The Awkward Day After
President Trump rages against vote counting as Joe Biden's support in the polls surges after Election Day, and the Republican party appears likely to maintain its majority in the Senate.
11/04/2020
Highlight
04:36
Highlight
05:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E23Descent Into Madness - Post-Election Nightmare Scenarios
Michael Kosta talks to Ohio State University's Edward Foley, an expert in U.S. electoral chaos, and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro discusses his legal battle against Team Trump.
11/05/2020
Highlight
04:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E23U.S. COVID-19 Cases Reach All-Time High & Help from AI
The U.S. reports a record-breaking 100,000 new coronavirus cases in one day, the U.K. announces another lockdown, and MIT develops a COVID-19 cough detector using artificial intelligence.
11/05/2020
Highlight
10:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E23Votegasm 2020: The Awkward Days After
President Trump tries to use the courts to affect the final vote tally in several crucial states, Dulce Sloan weighs in, and Desi Lydic channels the paranoid Fox News fever swamp.
11/05/2020
Interview
10:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E23Soledad O'Brien - "Matter of Fact" and Critiquing the Media
"Matter of Fact" host Soledad O'Brien talks about what the news media has gotten wrong in its election coverage, the problem with access journalism and her podcast "Very Opinionated."
11/05/2020
Interview
06:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E24Anthony Anderson - The Impact of "black-ish"
Anthony Anderson of "black-ish" talks about the ABC series's wide-ranging impact, his fellow Howard University alum Kamala Harris and his decision to share his colonoscopy on Instagram.
11/09/2020
Highlight
08:58
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E24Donald Trump Still Refuses to Concede to Joe Biden
President Trump's surrogates refuse to acknowledge Joe Biden's victory, Trump unleashes a flurry of flimsy lawsuits, and Rudy Giuliani hosts a press conference at a landscaping warehouse.
11/09/2020
Highlight
03:22
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E24Kamala Harris's Historic Vice Presidential Win
Dulce Sloan celebrates the game-changing vice presidential election of Kamala Harris, a Black woman of Indian descent, and discusses the urgent work that lies ahead for equality in America.
11/09/2020
Highlight
06:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E24Votegasm 2020: Buckle Up! - Joe Biden Wins the Presidency
Joe Biden's electoral triumph is met with festive singing and dancing, President Trump learns about his defeat while golfing, and Biden calls for healing during his victory speech.
11/09/2020
Interview
07:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E24Ruby Bridges - "This Is Your Time" and Integration's Legacy
Activist Ruby Bridges discusses her childhood experience as the first Black student to integrate into U.S. schools, her continued fight for racial justice and her book "This Is Your Time."
11/09/2020
Highlight
08:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E25Coronavirus on the Rise & Joe Biden's COVID-19 Task Force
COVID-19 cases skyrocket again in the U.S. and Europe, Pfizer announces great news about a potential vaccine, and Joe Biden announces his incoming administration's coronavirus task force.
11/10/2020
