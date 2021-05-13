The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Restaurant Industry Faces Worker Shortage
Season 26 E 98 • 05/18/2021
As pandemic lockdowns are lifted, restaurants struggle to find new employees willing to work for low wages, and Republicans blame the labor shortage on overly generous unemployment benefits.
