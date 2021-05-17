The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Capitol Insurrection Fallout
Season 26 E 99 • 05/19/2021
The lawyer for the Capitol riot's "QAnon Shaman" rolls out an offensive defense, and GOP leaders try to derail a bipartisan congressional commission investigating the Capitol insurrection.
More
Watching
Highlight
05:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E97WTF Are NFTs?
Ronny Chieng learns about the game-changing ascendancy of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, with the help of billionaire Mark Cuban, digital artist Mike Winkelmann and art critic Jerry Saltz.
05/17/2021
Highlight
06:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E97Biden's Venmo Account & Pentagon Confirms UFO Sightings
Reporters discover President Biden's personal Venmo account, U.S. Navy pilots witnessed UFOs every day for two years, and South Carolina brings back the firing squad for death row inmates.
05/17/2021
Highlight
08:34
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E98Restaurant Industry Faces Worker Shortage
As pandemic lockdowns are lifted, restaurants struggle to find new employees willing to work for low wages, and Republicans blame the labor shortage on overly generous unemployment benefits.
05/18/2021
Interview
07:32
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E98Salima Koroma - "Dreamland"
Filmmaker Salima Koroma discusses "Dreamland," her documentary about the burning of Black Wall Street and the accompanying racist massacre that took place in Tulsa, OK, in 1921.
05/18/2021
Highlight
07:03
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E98Police Target Code of Silence & People Return Pandemic Pets
U.S. police unions signal a willingness to end their "code of silence," Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew, enters New York's governor's race, and Americans return pets adopted during the pandemic.
05/18/2021
Highlight
04:15
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E98CP Time - Black Leaders of the Labor Movement
Roy Wood Jr. highlights unsung Black pioneers of America's labor movement, including activists and organizers A. Philip Randolph, Dorothy Bolden and Curt Flood.
05/18/2021
Interview
07:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E99Logan Paul - "Mayweather vs. Paul"
YouTube star and boxer Logan Paul talks about battling the personal effects of his online fame and his upcoming fight with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather on "Mayweather vs. Paul."
05/19/2021
Highlight
02:12
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E99Long Hours Are Killing Workers
A World Health Organization study finds that working long hours is causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people per year.
05/19/2021
Highlight
03:16
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E99Andrew Cuomo's $5 Million Book Deal
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo draws backlash over revelations he'll earn over $5 million from his book touting his pandemic management, and Desi Lydic helms a sexual harassment training video.
05/19/2021
Interview
06:13
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E99Barry Jenkins - "The Underground Railroad"
Filmmaker Barry Jenkins discusses his series "The Underground Railroad," the emotional challenges of creating it and navigating the responsibilities that come with portraying Black trauma.
05/19/2021
Highlight
08:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E99Capitol Insurrection Fallout
The lawyer for the Capitol riot's "QAnon Shaman" rolls out an offensive defense, and GOP leaders try to derail a bipartisan congressional commission investigating the Capitol insurrection.
05/19/2021
Highlight
06:50
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E100Cicadas Emerge After 17 Years & Goodwill Doesn't Want Trash
Billions of cicadas are poised to swarm the U.S. after living underground for 17 years, human sperm counts drop to alarming levels, and Goodwill pushes back against donated garbage.
05/20/2021
Highlight
10:17
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E100The Coronavirus Pandemic Prompts "Zoom Dysmorphia"
The prevalence of Zoom calls in the pandemic era leads to a sharp rise in insecurity about people's appearance, and online image filters take a destructive toll on teens' self-esteem.
05/20/2021
Interview
07:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E100Jeremy Lin - Championing Mental Health Awareness and More
NBA star Jeremy Lin talks about his wild journey as a pro basketball player, his passionate advocacy for mental health awareness and taking a stand against anti-Asian bigotry.
05/20/2021
Highlight
06:26
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E100Steven Donziger's Harrowing Legal Battle with Chevron
Roy Wood Jr. talks to human rights lawyer Steven Donziger, who has been under house arrest in New York City since 2019 after winning a $9 billion pollution case against Chevron.
05/20/2021
Highlight
03:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E101Remotely Educational - Creative Writing for the Internet
Ronny Chieng gives a practical lesson in online creative writing, including how to get ahead by stretching the truth via Instagram, LinkedIn, dating profiles and clout-chasing tweets.
06/07/2021
Highlight
08:00
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E101Joe Manchin Kills Voting Bill & Nigeria Bans Twitter
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos plans to ship himself into space, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin effectively nixes new voting rights legislation, and Twitter gets banned in Nigeria.
06/07/2021
Interview
10:03
Sign in to Watch
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E101Indya Moore - "Pose"
Actor Indya Moore talks about celebrating Pride Month, their starring role in "Pose," enduring transphobia from an early age and embarking on a fashion collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger.
06/07/2021
Highlight
08:02
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E101The U.S. Faces a Vaccine Slowdown
The Biden administration scrambles to meet its projected national COVID-19 vaccination goal by July 4, 2021, thanks in part to reactionary laws in GOP-controlled states like Florida.
06/07/2021
Highlight
07:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E102Kamala Harris's Message to Migrants & Lab Leak Theory Update
Vice President Harris faces backlash over her blunt comments about immigration, a study fuels the theory that COVID-19 escaped from a lab in China, and a fake app busts a global crime ring.
06/08/2021
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29
Hot Mess HolidayDiwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday
Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30
A Clüsterfünke ChristmasA Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie
Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021