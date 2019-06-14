Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring

Devon Walker - Watching a White Guy Get Arrested - Uncensored

Season 4 E 5 • 10/11/2019

Devon Walker recalls the first time he saw a white man get arrested and blames Eddie Murphy for white people appropriating black culture.

07:53

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E9
Blair Socci - Do Not Eat Your Steak Well-Done - Uncensored

Blair Socci chastises men who eat overcooked steak and recalls her ex-boyfriend's odd obsession with her athletic past.
06/14/2019
Full Ep
05:52

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E10
Teddy Ray - Stealing Quotes from "Antwone Fisher" - Uncensored

Teddy Ray realizes how often he accidentally quotes the movie "Antwone Fisher" and tells everyone to be themselves, even if that means wanting to be someone else.
06/14/2019
Full Ep
07:09

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E11
Matty Ryan - Inhaling a Stranger’s Sneeze - Uncensored

Matty Ryan recalls yawning at the same time someone next to him sneezed and makes his case for why greyhounds are basically aliens.
06/21/2019
Full Ep
07:50

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E12
Mitra Jouhari - Want to Be Mitra Jouhari’s Roommate? - Uncensored

Mitra Jouhari lays out her surprising take on William Shakespeare and asks if anyone in the crowd wants to be her roommate.
06/21/2019
Full Ep
09:20

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E13
Jak Knight - What Young Guys Screw Up During Sex - Uncensored

Jak Knight reveals the sex act that young straight guys get wrong and admits he doesn’t relate to Chance the Rapper’s hardcore spirituality.
06/28/2019
Full Ep
06:13

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S3 • E14
Mo Welch - Mo Welch Takes on Internet Trolls

Mo Welch gets ahead of the sexist trolls who will likely comment on this video and recalls coming out to her mom.
06/28/2019
Full Ep
09:48

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E1
Zack Fox - The Internet Has Made Dads Obsolete - Uncensored

Zack Fox talks about making enough money to be a "free-range father" and a revelation that he had in the middle of ass play.
09/27/2019
Full Ep
06:53

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E2
Ryan O'Flanagan - Why Alcohol Is Better Than Weed

Ryan O'Flanagan weighs in on the weed versus booze debate and explains why gender reveal parties are pointless.
09/27/2019
Full Ep
07:17

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E3
Anna Drezen - Female-Friendly Porn Sucks - Uncensored

Anna Drezen discovers how to make "Hamilton" tickets worth their price and suggests ways to improve porn marketed to women.
10/04/2019
Full Ep
08:37

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E4
Ahamed Weinberg - "Yesterday" Is the Worst Movie - Uncensored

Ahamed Weinberg breaks down why "Yesterday" is a terrible movie and explains why his parents’ anniversary is tainted forever.
10/04/2019
Full Ep
06:35

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E6
Andy Haynes - What Being Single at 37 Feels Like - Uncensored

Andy Haynes tries to understand why he was turned down by a dog shelter and bemoans being divorced and single when you're pushing 40.
10/11/2019
Full Ep
07:04

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E7
Kate Willett - Women Should Be Offering More Dick Criticism - Uncensored

Kate Willett admits that she’d have a terrible vision board and offers a solution for taming sexually overconfident men.
10/18/2019
Full Ep
14:39

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E8
Josh Johnson - How to Get Guys to Stop Sending You Dick Pics - Uncensored

Josh Johnson explains why zoo animals aren’t like wild animals and remembers when his phone was flooded with dick pics after someone accidentally gave out his number.
10/18/2019
Full Ep
07:16

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E9
Pete Lee - Chugging an Energy Drink in Less Than a Minute

Pete Lee reveals everything you never learn about cocaine and remembers accepting his friend’s dare to quickly chug an energy drink.
10/25/2019
Full Ep
09:02

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E10
Zach Noe Towers - Why Improvisers and Stand-Ups Hate Each Other - Uncensored

Zach Noe Towers hates on improv comedy, reads the worst dating profile he’s ever seen and describes hooking up with a pirate.
10/25/2019
Full Ep
08:20

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E11
Logan Guntzelman - Who Got Semen on the Roomba? - Uncensored

Logan Guntzelman has a revelation about her day job and recalls listening in on a baffling argument among her boyfriend’s roommates.
11/01/2019
Full Ep
08:27

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E12
Chris Fairbanks - Playing Peekaboo with a Stranger's Kid - Uncensored

Chris Fairbanks chats about how much he wants kids and suggests a smart way to handle walking in on someone masturbating.
11/01/2019
Full Ep
08:14

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E13
Jenny Zigrino - “Big Dick Energy” Isn’t Real - Uncensored

Jenny Zigrino claims everyone in Hollywood is a monster, warns her audience about so-called girly drinks and details her issue with the “big dick energy” phenomenon.
11/08/2019
Full Ep
10:35

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E14
Alex Edelman - Every Documentary Is About a Psychopath - Uncensored

Alex Edelman wonders why there aren’t more documentaries about well-adjusted people and frets about the real estate prospects for young people.
11/08/2019
Full Ep
08:55

Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring
S4 • E15
Dewayne Perkins - When You're Turned On by "Scared Straight" - Uncensored

Dewayne Perkins admits "Scared Straight" shaped his sexuality, explains what it would take for him to pretend to be straight and realizes that writing for a white woman rubbed off on him.
11/18/2019
