Tosh.0

November 13, 2018 - One Hole or Two?

Season 10 E 19 • 11/13/2018

Daniel breaks down a video of a woman getting trapped on a car elevator, endorses some new sports and hosts a debate between two friends over the number of holes in a straw.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Tosh.0
S10 • E9
May 21, 2018 - Mr. E's Life Hacks

Daniel gives an expert life hacker a makeover, sings theme songs to popular video games and tries to combat racism by threatening to call the cops on innocuous white people.
05/22/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Tosh.0
S10 • E10
May 29, 2018 - Woah Vicky

Daniel interviews Woah Vicky about race, Big Ass Baby gets in a fight at a baptism, and Tosh.0 issues a public apology.
05/29/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Tosh.0
S10 • E11
September 18, 2018 - Web Redemption Reunion Spectacular

Daniel catches up with a good Samaritan and "What What (In the Butt)" songwriter Samwell, hires a contemporary dance duo and gets inspired by an animal abuse protestor.
09/18/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Tosh.0
S10 • E12
September 25, 2018 - Mack the Trans Wrestler

Daniel wrestles a trans athlete who was forced to compete outside his gender identity, gets tricked into thinking he's invisible and reveals which celebrities he'd cheat with.
09/25/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Tosh.0
S10 • E13
October 2, 2018 - Paul Flart

Daniel meets a security guard who became an internet legend, reviews a daring convenience store crime and reveals the new sensation sweeping the country.
10/02/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Tosh.0
S10 • E14
October 9, 2018 - Naked Hanging Artist

Daniel carries out an elaborate scheme with a performance artist who got stuck in a tree, finds out what's funny to Daddy Long Neck and reveals helpful toenail tips.
10/09/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Tosh.0
S10 • E15
October 16, 2018 - Flat-Earth Rocket Man

Daniel helps an antiabortion protester with a broken phone, meets a flat-earther trying to launch himself into space and creates a celebrity messaging app to rival Cameo.
10/16/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Tosh.0
S10 • E16
October 23, 2018 - Crying Mukbanger

Daniel meets an emotional on-camera eater, discovers which skills Iranian soldiers have and listens to complaints from Twitter users about the issues in their cities.
10/23/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Tosh.0
S10 • E17
October 30, 2018 - Deafies in Drag

Daniel meets Deafies in Drag stars Selena Minogue and Casavina, reviews risqué Halloween costumes and hosts a spooky séance.
10/30/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Tosh.0
S10 • E18
November 6, 2018 - Adrenaline Junkie Chase

Daniel goes skydiving with an adrenaline junkie, learns about a muddy fetish called gunge and partakes in the Flaunt Your Wealth Challenge.
11/06/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Tosh.0
S10 • E19
November 13, 2018 - One Hole or Two?

Daniel breaks down a video of a woman getting trapped on a car elevator, endorses some new sports and hosts a debate between two friends over the number of holes in a straw.
11/13/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Tosh.0
S10 • E20
November 20, 2018 - Shot Girl

Daniel looks back at Season 10’s best moments, gives an update on the only college football team that matters and tries cutting through a dirt bike race.
11/20/2018
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Tosh.0
S11 • E1
March 19, 2019 - Hard Rock Nick

Daniel sits down with the most confident man on social media, reads life-ruining tweets and puts his own spin on the Cheese Challenge.
03/19/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Tosh.0
S11 • E2
March 26, 2019 - Tirdy Works

Daniel meets a woman who makes a living polishing turds, breaks down a video of a man and his sinking pickup truck and checks out some soap-cutting videos.
03/26/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Tosh.0
S11 • E3
April 2, 2019 - Pony Play

Daniel talks to a man who enjoys acting like a horse, makes the case for celebrating all birthdays on the same day and exposes celebrities without their makeup.
04/02/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Tosh.0
S11 • E4
April 9, 2019 - Energy Drink Reviewer

Daniel meets a low-energy energy drink reviewer, explores the fine art of balloon popping and breaks down video of a man getting a "purple shower."
04/09/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Tosh.0
S11 • E5
April 16, 2019 - Vape Bros

Daniel learns vape tricks from some Canadian bros, finds out about a jousting expert's made-up language and assesses the injuries of two stabbing victims.
04/16/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Tosh.0
S11 • E6
April 23, 2019 - Sneeze Guy

Daniel sits down with a man who makes a living sneezing online for fetishists, reveals his method of self-defense and compares British and American road rage.
04/23/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Tosh.0
S11 • E7
April 30, 2019 - Big Arms Guy

Daniel breaks down a video of an over-the-top ATM heist, meets an arm wrestling champ with giant limbs and video chats with two men who demand value from their potato chips.
04/30/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Tosh.0
S11 • E8
May 7, 2019 - Mom-Son Sex Podcast

Daniel breaks down a video of a daredevil with bad coordination, meets a mother and son who host a sex podcast, and attempts to set a record with crayons.
05/07/2019
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Tosh.0
S11 • E9
May 14, 2019 - Golf Girl Trick Shots

Daniel breaks down a video of a tipsy umpire, meets a golfer who does incredible tricks and reveals New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's sex tape.
05/14/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:30

Workplace Comedy Out of Office Is a Labor Day Treat

Ken Jeong, Milana Vayntrub, Jay Pharoah, Oscar Nuñez, Jason Alexander, Leslie Jones and more star in the Comedy Central original movie Out of Office, premiering September 5 at 8/7c.
08/18/2022
Trailer
00:35

South ParkS25
A Front Row Seat to South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert

Sing along to silly songs and classic symphonies from the show on South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert, premiering August 13 at 10/9c.
07/27/2022
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021