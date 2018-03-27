Tosh.0
- 03:55S10Would You Rather? Live - ExtendedDaniel forces audience members to choose between impossibly bad options, like being shorter versus dying young or being racist versus eating at 7-Eleven.03/27/2018
- 08:37S10CeWEBrity Profile - Lili HayesLili Hayes shares her inspiring journey from doing impressions of Guy Fieri on Instagram to getting marriage proposals from young men to being a fashionista.03/27/2018
- 01:46S10Twitter RebootThough it's impossible to improve upon perfection, Daniel decides to humor his viewers by taking some reboot suggestions from Twitter.03/27/2018
- 08:18S10Web Redemption - Bear AttackDaniel takes creative license while reenacting U.S. Forest Service worker Todd Orr's terrifying grizzly bear attack.04/03/2018
- 02:13S10Celebrity FeetDaniel takes a look at some gnarly celebrity feet, including the terrifying toes of Shaquille O'Neal, Steven Tyler and Katie Holmes.04/03/2018
- 07:58S10 E3Web Redemption - WinDgoeDaniel takes the inventor of a loud, fan-powered bicycle attachment on a reality show to pitch his product to celebrity investors.04/10/2018
- 03:11S10 E3Cooking in MouthForgoing all kitchen utensils, a woman performs cooking demonstrations using only her mouth.04/10/2018
- 08:34S10 E4Web Redemption - Ticket GirlDaniel gives a weepy teen a new look after she has a meltdown over a traffic ticket.04/17/2018
- 02:19S10 E4Pronunciation ManualDaniel helps his studio audience learn the proper pronunciation of words like "quinoa," "hors d'oeuvres" and "fajitas."04/17/2018
- 00:49S10 E4Ball SwingDaniel admires a risque optical illusion.04/17/2018
- 01:04S10 E5PonyDaniel takes a look at a young equestrian who can't slow down her pony.04/24/2018
- 02:14S10 E5Daniel Handles an EmergencyAfter a female pilot safely lands a damaged aircraft, Daniel issues an apology to women and imagines how he would've handled the tense situation.04/24/2018