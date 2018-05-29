Tosh.0
November 20, 2018 - Shot Girl
Season 10 E 20 • 11/20/2018
Daniel looks back at Season 10’s best moments, gives an update on the only college football team that matters and tries cutting through a dirt bike race.
Tosh.0S10 • E10May 29, 2018 - Woah Vicky
Daniel interviews Woah Vicky about race, Big Ass Baby gets in a fight at a baptism, and Tosh.0 issues a public apology.
05/29/2018
Tosh.0S10 • E11September 18, 2018 - Web Redemption Reunion Spectacular
Daniel catches up with a good Samaritan and "What What (In the Butt)" songwriter Samwell, hires a contemporary dance duo and gets inspired by an animal abuse protestor.
09/18/2018
Tosh.0S10 • E12September 25, 2018 - Mack the Trans Wrestler
Daniel wrestles a trans athlete who was forced to compete outside his gender identity, gets tricked into thinking he's invisible and reveals which celebrities he'd cheat with.
09/25/2018
Tosh.0S10 • E13October 2, 2018 - Paul Flart
Daniel meets a security guard who became an internet legend, reviews a daring convenience store crime and reveals the new sensation sweeping the country.
10/02/2018
Tosh.0S10 • E14October 9, 2018 - Naked Hanging Artist
Daniel carries out an elaborate scheme with a performance artist who got stuck in a tree, finds out what's funny to Daddy Long Neck and reveals helpful toenail tips.
10/09/2018
Tosh.0S10 • E15October 16, 2018 - Flat-Earth Rocket Man
Daniel helps an antiabortion protester with a broken phone, meets a flat-earther trying to launch himself into space and creates a celebrity messaging app to rival Cameo.
10/16/2018
Tosh.0S10 • E16October 23, 2018 - Crying Mukbanger
Daniel meets an emotional on-camera eater, discovers which skills Iranian soldiers have and listens to complaints from Twitter users about the issues in their cities.
10/23/2018
Tosh.0S10 • E17October 30, 2018 - Deafies in Drag
Daniel meets Deafies in Drag stars Selena Minogue and Casavina, reviews risqué Halloween costumes and hosts a spooky séance.
10/30/2018
Tosh.0S10 • E18November 6, 2018 - Adrenaline Junkie Chase
Daniel goes skydiving with an adrenaline junkie, learns about a muddy fetish called gunge and partakes in the Flaunt Your Wealth Challenge.
11/06/2018
Tosh.0S10 • E19November 13, 2018 - One Hole or Two?
Daniel breaks down a video of a woman getting trapped on a car elevator, endorses some new sports and hosts a debate between two friends over the number of holes in a straw.
11/13/2018
Tosh.0S11 • E1March 19, 2019 - Hard Rock Nick
Daniel sits down with the most confident man on social media, reads life-ruining tweets and puts his own spin on the Cheese Challenge.
03/19/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E2March 26, 2019 - Tirdy Works
Daniel meets a woman who makes a living polishing turds, breaks down a video of a man and his sinking pickup truck and checks out some soap-cutting videos.
03/26/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E3April 2, 2019 - Pony Play
Daniel talks to a man who enjoys acting like a horse, makes the case for celebrating all birthdays on the same day and exposes celebrities without their makeup.
04/02/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E4April 9, 2019 - Energy Drink Reviewer
Daniel meets a low-energy energy drink reviewer, explores the fine art of balloon popping and breaks down video of a man getting a "purple shower."
04/09/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E5April 16, 2019 - Vape Bros
Daniel learns vape tricks from some Canadian bros, finds out about a jousting expert's made-up language and assesses the injuries of two stabbing victims.
04/16/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E6April 23, 2019 - Sneeze Guy
Daniel sits down with a man who makes a living sneezing online for fetishists, reveals his method of self-defense and compares British and American road rage.
04/23/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E7April 30, 2019 - Big Arms Guy
Daniel breaks down a video of an over-the-top ATM heist, meets an arm wrestling champ with giant limbs and video chats with two men who demand value from their potato chips.
04/30/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E8May 7, 2019 - Mom-Son Sex Podcast
Daniel breaks down a video of a daredevil with bad coordination, meets a mother and son who host a sex podcast, and attempts to set a record with crayons.
05/07/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E9May 14, 2019 - Golf Girl Trick Shots
Daniel breaks down a video of a tipsy umpire, meets a golfer who does incredible tricks and reveals New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's sex tape.
05/14/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E10ToshCon: Where Are They Now?
Daniel reunites with past guests at the inaugural ToshCon, interviews BYU's first openly gay valedictorian for a job and gives a special thank you to his fans.
05/21/2019
Highlight
00:44
Tosh.0S11 E10A Heartfelt Message from Daniel
Daniel takes a moment to express his gratitude for his fans, with a minor distraction in the background.
05/21/2019
Highlight
04:04
Tosh.0S11 E10Daniel Gives BYU Valedictorian a Job
After publicly coming out as gay during his valedictorian speech at Brigham Young University, Matt Easton meets with Daniel to interview for a job.
05/21/2019
