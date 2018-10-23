Tosh.0
April 23, 2019 - Sneeze Guy
Season 11 E 6 • 04/23/2019
Daniel sits down with a man who makes a living sneezing online for fetishists, reveals his method of self-defense and compares British and American road rage.
Tosh.0S10 • E16October 23, 2018 - Crying Mukbanger
Daniel meets an emotional on-camera eater, discovers which skills Iranian soldiers have and listens to complaints from Twitter users about the issues in their cities.
10/23/2018
Tosh.0S10 • E17October 30, 2018 - Deafies in Drag
Daniel meets Deafies in Drag stars Selena Minogue and Casavina, reviews risqué Halloween costumes and hosts a spooky séance.
10/30/2018
Tosh.0S10 • E18November 6, 2018 - Adrenaline Junkie Chase
Daniel goes skydiving with an adrenaline junkie, learns about a muddy fetish called gunge and partakes in the Flaunt Your Wealth Challenge.
11/06/2018
Tosh.0S10 • E19November 13, 2018 - One Hole or Two?
Daniel breaks down a video of a woman getting trapped on a car elevator, endorses some new sports and hosts a debate between two friends over the number of holes in a straw.
11/13/2018
Tosh.0S10 • E20November 20, 2018 - Shot Girl
Daniel looks back at Season 10’s best moments, gives an update on the only college football team that matters and tries cutting through a dirt bike race.
11/20/2018
Tosh.0S11 • E1March 19, 2019 - Hard Rock Nick
Daniel sits down with the most confident man on social media, reads life-ruining tweets and puts his own spin on the Cheese Challenge.
03/19/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E2March 26, 2019 - Tirdy Works
Daniel meets a woman who makes a living polishing turds, breaks down a video of a man and his sinking pickup truck and checks out some soap-cutting videos.
03/26/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E3April 2, 2019 - Pony Play
Daniel talks to a man who enjoys acting like a horse, makes the case for celebrating all birthdays on the same day and exposes celebrities without their makeup.
04/02/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E4April 9, 2019 - Energy Drink Reviewer
Daniel meets a low-energy energy drink reviewer, explores the fine art of balloon popping and breaks down video of a man getting a "purple shower."
04/09/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E5April 16, 2019 - Vape Bros
Daniel learns vape tricks from some Canadian bros, finds out about a jousting expert's made-up language and assesses the injuries of two stabbing victims.
04/16/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E7April 30, 2019 - Big Arms Guy
Daniel breaks down a video of an over-the-top ATM heist, meets an arm wrestling champ with giant limbs and video chats with two men who demand value from their potato chips.
04/30/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E8May 7, 2019 - Mom-Son Sex Podcast
Daniel breaks down a video of a daredevil with bad coordination, meets a mother and son who host a sex podcast, and attempts to set a record with crayons.
05/07/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E9May 14, 2019 - Golf Girl Trick Shots
Daniel breaks down a video of a tipsy umpire, meets a golfer who does incredible tricks and reveals New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's sex tape.
05/14/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E10ToshCon: Where Are They Now?
Daniel reunites with past guests at the inaugural ToshCon, interviews BYU's first openly gay valedictorian for a job and gives a special thank you to his fans.
05/21/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E11September 17, 2019 - SteveWillDoIt
Daniel examines a swinging tattoo convention, tests social media star SteveWillDoIt's limits, talks sports in Around the Horn.0 and unveils the Aussie Viddie of the Weekie.
09/17/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E12September 24, 2019 - Brother K
Daniel meets with "intactivist" Brother K, teams up with Dom Irrera to quiz a focus group about racist terms and examines a video of a dog dancing to an accordion.
09/24/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E13October 1, 2019 - "I Eat Ass" Free Speech Defender
Daniel gets his staff fired up for tape day, interviews an ass-eating First Amendment protector and is unnerved by videos of a man who pies himself in the face.
10/01/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E14October 8, 2019 - Misha
Daniel reviews a college student's shocking night, meets a 12-year-old with a love for songs about video games, and reveals what it's really like to attend a live taping.
10/08/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E15October 15, 2019 - BarSoap Guy
Daniel welcomes his best-smelling guest ever and wealth-shames young people on TikTok.
10/15/2019
Tosh.0S11 • E16October 22, 2019 - Burping Girl
Daniel takes inspiration from a woman who sprayed milk from her breasts at a music festival, is taught how to slackline at the office and meets with a renowned burp fetishist.
10/22/2019
Highlight
01:01
Tosh.0S11 E16Festival Milk - Uncensored
Daniel gets inspired by a dancing woman at a music festival who enthusiastically sprayed milk from her breasts on her fellow ravers.
10/22/2019
Interview
08:16
Tosh.0S11 E16CeWEBrity Profile - Burping Girl - Uncensored
Daniel has a "Handmaid's Tale"-style meetup with Andrea, a.k.a. the Burping Girl, to learn about her superhuman talent for belching and what it means to have a burp fetish.
10/22/2019
Highlight
00:55
Tosh.0S11 E16Deer Salon
Daniel reacts to the ensuing pandemonium after a large deer crashed through the window of a busy Long Island, NY, hair salon.
10/22/2019
