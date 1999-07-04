Strangers with Candy

A Burden's Burden

Season 1 E 2 • 04/14/1999

In order to teach responsibility, Flatpoint High's health teacher gives each girl a real baby.

Strangers with Candy
S1 • E1
Old Habits - New Beginnings

Eager to fit in, 46-year-old freshman Jerri Blank makes drugs for the school's most popular girl.
04/07/1999
Strangers with Candy
S1 • E3
Dreams on the Rocks

Jerri's stepmother's drunken public displays may cost Jerri the lead role in the school play.
04/21/1999
Strangers with Candy
S1 • E4
Who Wants Cake?

Will Jerri be loyal to her lockermate, or to play by school rules and rat her out?
04/28/1999
Strangers with Candy
S1 • E5
Bogie Nights

Jerri falls for a transfer student, but a terrible secret will keep them apart forever.
06/14/1999
Strangers with Candy
S1 • E6
Let Freedom Ring

Flatpoint High is up in arms to find out whodunit after someone scrawls a racial slur on the wall.
06/26/1999
Strangers with Candy
S1 • E7
Feather in the Storm

Jerri finds her calling on the debate team, but can she make it through the dangerous physical training for the big competition?
06/28/1999
Strangers with Candy
S1 • E8
To Be Young Gifted and Blank

Mr. Noblet discovers that Jerri is a violin prodigy and ruthlessly grooms her to become the star he always wanted to be.
07/05/1999
Strangers with Candy
S1 • E9
Jerri Is Only Skin Deep

Desperate to become homecoming queen, Jerri concocts some unique strategies to eliminate the competition.
07/12/1999
Strangers with Candy
S1 • E10
The Trip Back

Jerri succumbs to her old drug ways in an attempt to win over a beautiful stoner.
07/19/1999
Strangers with Candy
S2 • E1
The Virgin Jerri

Flatpoint High's chastity crusade reminds Jerri how much harder it is to be a virgin than a slut.
01/22/2000
Strangers with Candy
S2 • E2
Behind Blank Eyes

Jerri has her own contact sport in mind when she meets a blind student who's determined to play for the varsity football team.
01/29/2000
