Strangers with Candy
Who Wants Cake?
Season 1 E 4 • 04/28/1999
Will Jerri be loyal to her lockermate, or to play by school rules and rat her out?
Eager to fit in, 46-year-old freshman Jerri Blank makes drugs for the school's most popular girl.
04/07/1999
In order to teach responsibility, Flatpoint High's health teacher gives each girl a real baby.
04/14/1999
Jerri's stepmother's drunken public displays may cost Jerri the lead role in the school play.
04/21/1999
Will Jerri be loyal to her lockermate, or to play by school rules and rat her out?
04/28/1999
Jerri falls for a transfer student, but a terrible secret will keep them apart forever.
06/14/1999
Flatpoint High is up in arms to find out whodunit after someone scrawls a racial slur on the wall.
06/26/1999
Jerri finds her calling on the debate team, but can she make it through the dangerous physical training for the big competition?
06/28/1999
Mr. Noblet discovers that Jerri is a violin prodigy and ruthlessly grooms her to become the star he always wanted to be.
07/05/1999
Desperate to become homecoming queen, Jerri concocts some unique strategies to eliminate the competition.
07/12/1999
Jerri succumbs to her old drug ways in an attempt to win over a beautiful stoner.
07/19/1999
Flatpoint High's chastity crusade reminds Jerri how much harder it is to be a virgin than a slut.
01/22/2000
Jerri has her own contact sport in mind when she meets a blind student who's determined to play for the varsity football team.
01/29/2000
Jerri has five days to find her dream job or face life at the artificial flower plant.
02/05/2000
