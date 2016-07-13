Another Period

The Love Boat

Season 3 E 4 • 02/13/2018

Lillian and Beatrice fight over a sexy Spanish meteorologist, and a boat trip provides an opportunity for Dodo and Peepers to rekindle their illicit romance.

Another Period
S2 • E5
Roosevelt

The Commodore tries to sell Frederick as a possible vice president, Beatrice and Eleanor Roosevelt hit it off, and Flobelle organizes a servants' strike.
07/13/2016
Another Period
S2 • E6
Servants' Disease

Lillian gets close to the servants when a typhoid outbreak wreaks havoc in the lower quarters, and Beatrice goes on a double date with her new boyfriend.
07/20/2016
Another Period
S2 • E7
Harvard

Albert Einstein visits the manor and develops an unlikely partnership with Beatrice, and Lillian goes on a mission to find sex for pleasure.
07/27/2016
Another Period
S2 • E8
Joplin

Scott Joplin visits the manor to produce a song for Lillian and Beatrice, Blanche enjoys her new marriage to Dr. Goldberg, and Peepers struggles with sexual frustration.
08/03/2016
Another Period
S2 • E9
Lillian's Wedding

Lillian prepares to marry an elderly media magnate, Frederick finds himself embroiled in a scandal, and Beatrice learns the ins and outs of Christianity.
08/10/2016
Another Period
S2 • E10
The Duel

Lillian despairs in the aftermath of her disastrous wedding, Dodo returns to Bellacourt, and Beatrice throws herself into her new religious calling.
08/17/2016
Another Period
S2 • E11
Lillian Is Dead

The Commodore faces some hard truths about his finances, Blanche goes into labor, and Lillian goes on an epic drinking binge.
08/24/2016
Another Period
S3 • E1
Congress

Lillian and Beatrice take up Hortense's mantle to begin fighting for women's rights, and Peepers bristles at Father Black Donahue's new role at the manor.
01/23/2018
Another Period
S3 • E2
Seance

Everyone at Bellacourt Manor catches ghost fever when Harry Houdini visits to investigate some supernatural occurrences.
01/30/2018
Another Period
S3 • E3
Olympics

Victor and Lillian square off after the Olympics allows women to compete, and Frederick and Beatrice question their relationship after Frederick discovers that he was adopted.
02/06/2018
Another Period
S3 • E4
The Love Boat

Lillian and Beatrice fight over a sexy Spanish meteorologist, and a boat trip provides an opportunity for Dodo and Peepers to rekindle their illicit romance.
02/13/2018
Another Period
S3 • E5
Masquerade

Garfield tries in vain to assert his authority as the new head butler, and Lillian and Beatrice sneak into Celery Savoy's masquerade ball.
02/20/2018
Another Period
S3 • E6
Shady Acres

Beatrice has an existential crisis, Lillian tries to scheme her way into landing a plot at an exclusive cemetery, and Frederick runs for president.
02/27/2018
Another Period
S3 • E7
Sex Nickelodeon

When a naughty movie featuring Beatrice leaks, she finds herself at the center of a media frenzy; meanwhile, Victor and Albert become policemen.
03/06/2018
Another Period
S3 • E8
Lucky Chang's

Dodo subjects Beatrice to a harrowing beauty regimen as part of a campaign to get her face on the new nickel, and Lillian develops a gambling addiction.
03/13/2018
Another Period
S3 • E9
Little Orphan Garfield

Hortense helps Beatrice find her mystery lover, Lillian adjusts to life in the insane asylum, and Garfield searches for his birth parents.
03/13/2018
Another Period
S3 • E10
Commodore Returns

The Commodore enlists Peepers to help him win Dodo back, Lillian's alliance with Blanche takes a turn, and Beatrice and Frederick plan to meet their beloveds.
03/20/2018
Another Period
S3 • E11
President Bellacourt

Frederick's presidential bid divides Bellacourt Manor, and Lillian struggles with her new life as a police officer's wife.
03/20/2018
