The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

July 29, 2020 - Michael Tubbs & Liza Koshy

Season 25 E 134 • 07/29/2020

Trevor highlights the erasure of powerful Black women activists from history, Stockton, CA, mayor Michael Tubbs discusses "Stockton on My Mind," and Liza Koshy talks about "Work It."

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E124
July 13, 2020 - Hillary Clinton

President Trump finally wears a mask in public, Michael Kosta weighs in on safely reopening schools, and Hillary Clinton discusses the Hulu docuseries "Hillary" and more.
07/13/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E125
July 14, 2020 - Hannibal Buress

Joe Biden leads President Trump in polls, Dulce Sloan highlights the importance of taking the census, and Hannibal Buress discusses his stand-up special "Miami Nights."
07/14/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E126
July 15, 2020 - Katie Porter & Danai Gurira

Trevor highlights corrupt cops in L.A., Rep. Katie Porter weighs in on reopening schools, and actor Danai Gurira discusses Difficult Conversations with My White Friends.
07/15/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E127
July 16, 2020 - Michele Harper & Patton Oswalt

Trevor covers international COVID-19 news, Dr. Michele Harper discusses her memoir "The Beauty in Breaking," and Patton Oswalt talks about "I'll Be Gone in the Dark."
07/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E128
July 20, 2020 - Susan Rice & Nathalie Emmanuel

Fox News's Chris Wallace grills President Trump, "Tough Love" author Susan Rice discusses the Trump administration's COVID-19 response, and Nathalie Emmanuel talks "Die Hart."
07/20/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E129
July 21, 2020 - Buju Banton

Trevor highlights heightened unrest in Portland, OR, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta discuss the NBA's "bubble," and Buju Banton talks about his album "Upside Down 2020."
07/21/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E130
July 22, 2020 - Jim Carrey

President Trump pretends to take the coronavirus seriously again, Jordan Klepper visits a pro-Trump boat rally, and Jim Carrey discusses his book "Memoirs and Misinformation."
07/22/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E131
July 23, 2020 - Esther Perel

Trevor compares America's handling of the Spanish flu and COVID-19, Desi Lydic checks in on her uncle Rudy, and Esther Perel discusses her podcast "Where Should We Begin."
07/23/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E132
July 27, 2020 - Eddie S. Glaude Jr.

Trevor gives a rundown of COVID-19 news, Desi Lydic helps white people become anti-racist, and "Begin Again" author Eddie S. Glaude Jr. discusses the life of James Baldwin.
07/27/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E133
July 28, 2020 - Tina Knowles-Lawson and Leigh Chapman

Senate Republicans propose steep cuts to unemployment benefits, Lewis Black would rather die than try outdoor dining, and Tina Knowles-Lawson and Leigh Chapman discuss voting rights.
07/28/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E134
S25 • E134
July 29, 2020 - Michael Tubbs & Liza Koshy

Trevor highlights the erasure of powerful Black women activists from history, Stockton, CA, mayor Michael Tubbs discusses "Stockton on My Mind," and Liza Koshy talks about "Work It."
07/29/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E135
July 30, 2020 - Nadia Murad

Trevor examines the life and legacy of Breonna Taylor, Michael Kosta learns about poop-based medical research, and "The Last Girl" author Nadia Murad talks about her fight against genocide.
07/30/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E136
August 10, 2020 - Pramila Jayapal & Michaela Coel

Jaboukie Young-White proposes an unlikely running mate for Joe Biden, Representative Pramila Jayapal discusses "Use the Power You Have," and Michaela Coel talks about "I May Destroy You."
08/10/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E137
August 11, 2020 - Sterling K. Brown

President Trump crusades against mail-in voting, Roy Wood Jr. examines the origins of citizen's arrest laws, and "This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown discusses One Million Truths.
08/11/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E138
August 12, 2020 - W. Kamau Bell

Trevor highlights the career of Senator Kamala Harris, Jaboukie Young-White reconnects with vaccine expert Dr. Peter Hotez, and W. Kamau Bell discusses "United Shades of America."
08/12/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E139
August 13, 2020 - Kenya Barris & Isabel Wilkerson

Dulce Sloan and singer Margo Price react to sexist attacks on Kamala Harris, Kenya Barris talks about his shows "Black-ish" and "#blackAF," and author Isabel Wilkerson discusses "Caste."
08/13/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E140
August 17, 2020 - Jim Clyburn

Trevor covers pushback against U.S. Postal Service cuts, Michael Kosta examines a coronavirus checkpoint clash in South Dakota, and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn discusses Kamala Harris.
08/17/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E141
August 18, 2020 - Common & Veronica Chambers

Dulce Sloan observes the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Common talks about "Com&Well," and "Finish the Fight!" author Veronica Chambers discusses the American suffrage movement.
08/18/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E142
August 19, 2020 - Eva Longoria

Conservatives question Kamala Harris's Black identity, Jaboukie Young-White talks to members of the Young Delegates Coalition, and actor Eva Longoria discusses Momento Latino.
08/19/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E143
August 20, 2020 - Bernie Sanders

Kamala Harris officially accepts the nomination for vice president, Trevor rolls out a short biopic about Joe Biden, and Bernie Sanders calls for a broad coalition to defeat President Trump.
08/20/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
S25 • E144
August 21, 2020 - Tracee Ellis Ross

Desi Lydic Fox-splains Kamala Harris, Dulce Sloan talks to drag queens getting out the vote, and "Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross discusses moderating at the 2020 DNC and "The High Note."
08/21/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E144
Fox News on 2020 DNC Speeches & Fox-Splaining Kamala Harris

Fox News pundits praise Joe Biden's DNC acceptance speech but offer harsh feedback for Sen. Kamala Harris, and Desi Lydic reveals what she knows about the vice presidential candidate.
08/21/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E144
Drag Out the Vote

Dulce Sloan talks to drag queen activists Brita Filter, Jaida Essence Hall, Jackie Cox and Heidi N Closet about getting people excited to vote through the Drag Out the Vote initiative.
08/21/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E144
Tracee Ellis Ross - "The High Note" and Hosting the 2020 DNC

Actor and activist Tracee Ellis Ross discusses her "Black-ish" Emmy nomination, moderating a night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention and the pressure of singing in "The High Note."
08/21/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 E144
The 2020 Democratic National Convention: Day Four

Former Democratic primary candidates reminisce, Joe Biden knocks his big speech out of the park, and supporters describe Biden's extreme willingness to spend time with them on the phone.
08/21/2020
