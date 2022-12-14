Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News
April 5, 2023 - Tiffany Haddish
Season 1 E 20 • 04/05/2023
New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow discusses Donald Trump's indictment, and Tiffany Haddish talks about playing Olympic track star Florence Griffith Joyner.
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E10December 14, 2022 - Huma Abedin
CBS News's Major Garrett discusses Senator Kyrsten Sinema's party defection, Elon Musk gets booed at a Dave Chappelle show, and author and political strategist Huma Abedin stops by.
12/14/2022
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E11January 18, 2023 - David Remnick
Margaret Hoover weighs in on President Biden's document scandal, gas stoves are under fire, and The New Yorker editor David Remnick discusses raising the federal government's debt limit.
01/18/2023
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E12January 25, 2023 - Bomani Jones
CBS News's Major Garrett discusses the rivalry between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump, HBO's Bomani Jones talks about the state of sports, and the team breaks down the week's biggest stories.
01/25/2023
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E13February 1, 2023 - Rep. Maxwell Frost
CBS News's Weijia Jiang discusses the pressure on President Biden to pass police reform, Hot Take fights back against woke corporations, and Rep. Maxwell Frost talks gun violence prevention.
02/01/2023
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E14February 8, 2023 - Special Coverage: State of the Union
New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow weighs in on the Republicans' rowdy behavior at the 2023 State of the Union address, and Semafor's Steve Clemons talks about global threats.
02/08/2023
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E15February 15, 2023 - Tig Notaro
CBS News's Major Garrett talks modern balloon warfare, psychologist Dr. Orna Guralnik sheds light on Republicans' obsession with Trump, and Tig Notaro weighs in on woke Super Bowl ads.
02/15/2023
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E16March 8, 2023 - Sheryl Lee Ralph
PBS's Margaret Hoover and the panel fact-check Trump's CPAC 2023 speech, and actor Sheryl Lee Ralph discusses her 2023 Super Bowl performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing."
03/08/2023
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E17March 15, 2023 - Ike Barinholtz
CBS News's Weijia Jiang analyzes President Biden's response to the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, Lego goes woke, and " History of the World, Part II" star Ike Barinholtz talks cancel culture.
03/15/2023
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E18March 22, 2023 - Adam Pally
Politico journalist Jonathan Lemire analyzes Donald Trump's potential indictment, conservatives gather at CPAC 2023, and comedian Adam Pally discusses his movie "Who Invited Charlie?"
03/22/2023
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the NewsS1 • E19March 29, 2023 - Roy Wood Jr.
CBS News's Major Garrett addresses Donald Trump's January 6 spin, Elon Musk wants to test brain chips in humans, and Roy Wood Jr. talks hosting the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner.
03/29/2023
