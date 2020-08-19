The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
September 10, 2020 - Peter Strzok & Samuel L. Jackson
Season 25 E 152 • 09/10/2020
Ronny Chieng reacts to a campus controversy involving a Chinese word, ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok discusses his book "Compromised," and Samuel L. Jackson talks about his docuseries "Enslaved."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E142August 19, 2020 - Eva Longoria
Conservatives question Kamala Harris's Black identity, Jaboukie Young-White talks to members of the Young Delegates Coalition, and actor Eva Longoria discusses Momento Latino.
08/19/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E143August 20, 2020 - Bernie Sanders
Kamala Harris officially accepts the nomination for vice president, Trevor rolls out a short biopic about Joe Biden, and Bernie Sanders calls for a broad coalition to defeat President Trump.
08/20/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E144August 21, 2020 - Tracee Ellis Ross
Desi Lydic Fox-splains Kamala Harris, Dulce Sloan talks to drag queens getting out the vote, and "Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross discusses moderating at the 2020 DNC and "The High Note."
08/21/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E145August 24, 2020 - Stuart Stevens, Radhika Jones & Ta-Nehisi Coates
Trevor examines the QAnon conspiracy theory, Stuart Stevens discusses The Lincoln Project and "It Was All a Lie," and Radhika Jones and Ta-Nehisi Coates talk about co-editing Vanity Fair.
08/24/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E146August 25, 2020 - Chris Evans and Mark Kassen
Trevor covers the Republican National Convention , Desi Lydic and Roy Wood Jr. host a game of America's Got Suppression, and Chris Evans and Mark Kassen discuss A Starting Point.
08/25/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E147August 26, 2020 - Ramy Youssef
Trevor discusses the police shooting of Jacob Blake and its aftermath, Jordan Klepper examines the state of the Federal Election Commission, and Ramy Youssef talks about his series "Ramy."
08/26/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E148August 27, 2020 - RNC 2020 Coverage & Trump's Greatness
Vice President Pence gives a slyly dishonest RNC speech, Trevor unveils a biopic about President Trump's unmatched greatness, and Jaboukie Young-White talks to RNC delegate Michael Albrecht.
08/27/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E149August 28, 2020 - Doc Rivers, Steve Ballmer & Keke Palmer
Dulce Sloan reacts to home decor choices on display at the DNC and RNC, Doc Rivers and Steve Ballmer discuss the NBA players' strike, and Keke Palmer talks about hosting the MTV VMAs 2020.
08/28/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E150September 8, 2020 - Malcolm Gladwell & Lamorne Morris
Trevor covers the latest in coronavirus news, author Malcolm Gladwell discusses his podcast "Revisionist History," and actor and comedian Lamorne Morris talks about his Hulu series "Woke."
09/08/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E151September 9, 2020 - Jane Fonda
Recordings reveal President Trump downplayed COVID-19, Desi Lydic talks to the founder of gender reveal parties, and "What Can I Do?" author Jane Fonda discusses climate change activism.
09/09/2020
09/10/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E153September 14, 2020 - Mychal Denzel Smith
Trevor highlights blatant disregard for COVID-19 health measures in the U.S., Dulce Sloan examines the history of Black hair in America, and Mychal Denzel Smith discusses "Stakes Is High."
09/14/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E154September 15, 2020 - Mark Ruffalo
Trevor examines travel in the coronavirus era, Michael Kosta and Roy Wood Jr. talk sports, and Mark Ruffalo reflects on the police violence and protests in his hometown of Kenosha, WI.
09/15/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E155September 16, 2020 - Jon Tester & Big Sean
Lewis Black gives tips for ex-city dwellers on how to endure life in the suburbs, Senator Jon Tester discusses his memoir "Grounded," and rapper Big Sean talks about his album "Detroit 2."
09/16/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E156September 17, 2020 - Sherrilyn Ifill & Ewan McGregor
Trevor calls on viewers to participate in the Pandemmy Awards, Sherrilyn Ifill discusses the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and Ewan McGregor talks about his travel docuseries "Long Way Up."
09/17/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E157September 21, 2020 - Anthony Fauci
Trevor honors the life and legacy of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Dr. Anthony Fauci returns to discuss the current state of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.
09/21/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E158September 22, 2020 - Dahlia Lithwick & Patrisse Cullors
Desi Lydic calls her "uncle" Lou Dobbs, Slate's Dahlia Lithwick discusses Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors talks about "When They Call You a Terrorist."
09/22/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E159September 23, 2020 - Bob Woodward
The U.S. presidential election faces threats at home and from abroad, Dulce Sloan makes an economic case against police brutality, and journalist Bob Woodward discusses his book "Rage."
09/23/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS25 • E160September 24, 2020 - Desus Nice, The Kid Mero & Jeff Daniels
A grand jury declines to charge police for the killing of Breonna Taylor, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero talk about "God-Level Knowledge Darts," and Jeff Daniels discusses "The Comey Rule."
09/24/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E1September 28, 2020 - Jane Goodall
The New York Times publishes a major report on President Trump's taxes, Roy Wood Jr. examines voting rights for Florida's ex-felons, and Dr. Jane Goodall discusses chimps and climate change.
09/28/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E2September 29, 2020 - Misty Copeland
Trevor dives into California's wildfire crisis, Ronny Chieng talks to Philippe Reines about his 2016 role as Donald Trump in mock debates, and dancer Misty Copeland discusses "Bunheads."
09/29/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E2Misty Copeland - "Bunheads" and Swans for Relief
Misty Copeland, the first Black principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre, talks about her children's book "Bunheads" and her global coronavirus relief initiative Swans for Relief.
09/29/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E2If You Don't Know, Now You Know - Let's Talk About Wildfires
After a weekend of record blazes in Napa Valley, Trevor highlights how California wildfires are fueled by climate change, poor forest maintenance and precariously placed suburban homes.
09/29/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E2Mail-In Voting
As President Trump freaks out about voting by mail, Trevor highlights all the little things that can get legitimate votes thrown out and offers a list of do's and don'ts for mail-in voters.
09/29/2020
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E2Philippe Reines's Pro Tips on Beating Trump in Debates
Ronny Chieng talks to Philippe Reines, who took on the role of Donald Trump in 2016 debate prep for Hillary Clinton, about what to expect in Trump's debate performance against Joe Biden.
09/29/2020
