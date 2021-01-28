The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
February 16, 2021 - Bill Gates
Season 26 E 59 • 02/16/2021
Ronny Chieng shares ways to combat the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of Black doctors, and Bill Gates discusses "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster."
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E49January 28, 2021 - Doug Henwood & Regina King
Doug Henwood weighs in on the GameStop stock surge, Roy Wood Jr. talks to African political scholars about America's democratic crisis, and Regina King discusses "One Night in Miami."
01/28/2021
34:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E50February 1, 2021 - Jeremy O. Harris
Redditors drive up the price of silver, Trevor highlights the racism and conspiracy theories embraced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and playwright Jeremy O. Harris discusses "Slave Play."
02/01/2021
33:07
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E51February 2, 2021 - Ibram X. Kendi
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recounts her Capitol riot experience, Trevor highlights Wall Street hypocrisy, and Ibram X. Kendi discusses "How to Be an Antiracist" and "Four Hundred Souls."
02/02/2021
32:31
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E52February 3, 2021 - Dax Shepard
Trevor explores America's longstanding childcare crisis, Desi Lydic offers rehab services to entitled "Karens," and Dax Shepard talks about "Top Gear America" and "Armchair Expert."
02/03/2021
33:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E53February 4, 2021 - Cori Bush
Democrats strip Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta preview the Big Game, and Trevor interviews Congresswoman Cori Bush.
02/04/2021
33:28
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E54February 8, 2021 - Atul Gawande & Leonard Fournette
Conservative pundits heap scorn on President Biden, Dr. Atul Gawande discusses U.S. COVID-19 challenges, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Leonard Fournette reflects on his Super Bowl win.
02/08/2021
34:46
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E55February 9, 2021 - Robin Roberts & Noah Centineo
Trevor examines the massive farmer protest in India, Robin Roberts discusses "Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage," and Noah Centineo talks about "To All the Boys: Always and Forever."
02/09/2021
30:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E56February 10, 2021 - Radha Blank
Donald Trump's lawyers give dismal performances at his impeachment trial, Roy Wood Jr. explores the history of Black spies, and Radha Blank discusses her film "The Forty-Year-Old Version."
02/10/2021
32:08
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E57February 11, 2021 - Daniel Kaluuya
Trevor covers the third day of Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Jordan Klepper revisits Washington, D.C., after the Capitol riot, and Daniel Kaluuya discusses "Judas and the Black Messiah."
02/11/2021
31:51
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E58February 15, 2021 - Neil Patrick Harris
Donald Trump is acquitted in his second impeachment trial, The Daily Show correspondents talk about their year under lockdown, and Neil Patrick Harris discusses his role on "It's a Sin."
02/15/2021
31:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E60February 17, 2021 - Heather McGhee
Texans suffer from ongoing extreme winter weather, Dulce Sloan talks to Divine Nine sorority members about Vice President Kamala Harris, and author Heather McGhee discusses "The Sum of Us."
02/17/2021
34:25
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E61February 18, 2021 - Russell Westbrook
Parents and kids grow impatient about reopening schools, Trevor presents a biography of Tucker Carlson, and NBA superstar Russell Westbrook talks about his Why Not? Foundation and more.
02/18/2021
30:57
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E62February 22, 2021 - Sharon McMahon
The Texas winter storm crisis continues, Michael Kosta investigates avian election fraud, and Sharon McMahon talks about fighting misinformation via her Instagram account SharonSaysSo.
02/22/2021
31:30
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E63February 23, 2021 - Hugh Evans
Republican lawmakers in several states go on an anti-voting blitz, Roy Wood Jr. celebrates the contributions of Black journalists, and humanitarian Hugh Evans discusses Global Citizen.
02/23/2021
32:56
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E64February 24, 2021 - Andra Day
Trevor highlights racial inequity in vaccine distribution, Dulce Sloan examines the stereotype of the strong Black woman, and Andra Day discusses "The United States vs. Billie Holiday."
02/24/2021
31:42
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E65February 25, 2021 - Kevin Garnett
Desi Lydic reveals her most embarrassing tattoos, Trevor examines America's outdated and extremely vulnerable power grid, and NBA star Kevin Garnett discusses his memoir "KG A to Z."
02/25/2021
32:54
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E66March 1, 2021 - Marlee Matlin
Trevor covers CPAC 2021, Roy Wood Jr. and Jaboukie Young-White try to replace Atlantic City's Trump Plaza after its demolition, and Marlee Matlin discusses her short film "Feeling Through."
03/01/2021
33:38
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E67March 2, 2021 - Adam Kinzinger & H.E.R.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn faces sexual harassment allegations, Rep. Adam Kinzinger discusses the future of the GOP, and singer-songwriter H.E.R. talks about her song "Fight for You."
03/02/2021
31:40
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E68March 3, 2021 - Kelly Marie Tran
Trevor looks at the state of minimum wage in the U.S, Leo Deblin (Roy Wood Jr.) introduces his unique streaming service, and actor Kelly Marie Tran discusses "Raya and the Last Dragon."
03/03/2021
34:10
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 • E69March 4, 2021 - Michael Kiwanuka
Fox News slams President Biden for numerous pseudo-scandals, Trevor explores the history of America's first ladies, and singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka talks about his album "Kiwanuka."
03/04/2021
01:47
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E69Ron Johnson Forces Coronavirus Relief Bill Reading
Republican Senator Ron Johnson pushes for an hours-long reading of a COVID-19 relief bill on the Senate floor in an effort to delay its inevitable passage by Democrats.
03/04/2021
09:52
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E69If You Don't Know, Now You Know - First Ladies of the U.S.
From Martha Washington to Jill Biden, Trevor explores how the often grueling and thankless role of first lady evolved to become so important in American political life.
03/04/2021
07:19
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E69Michael Kiwanuka - "Kiwanuka"
Singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka talks about overcoming his struggle with impostor syndrome, learning to embrace his own creative voice and his Grammy-nominated album "Kiwanuka."
03/04/2021
06:45
The Daily Show with Trevor NoahS26 E69Joe Biden: Worst President in Memory - Neanderthal Thinking
Fox News pundits blast President Biden for referring to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to end his mask mandate as "Neanderthal thinking" and for failing to publicly honor Dr. Seuss.
03/04/2021
