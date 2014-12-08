Nathan For You

Nathan For You: A Celebration

Season 4 • 09/21/2017

Anthony Napoli and Nathan revisit some of the people the show has helped, including a ghost realtor, a teen vandal and a centerfold-turned-private eye.

Nathan For You
S2 • E7
Taxi Service/Hot Dog Stand

Nathan comes up with a way to get a failing taxi company some much-needed press and implements a risky new line-cutting policy at a hot dog stand.
08/12/2014
Nathan For You
S2 • E8
Toy Company/Movie Theater

Nathan markets an unappealing children's toy, devises a way to shame people who share their movie snacks and pitches a reality show starring Simon the security guard.
08/19/2014
Nathan For You
S3 • E1
Electronics Store

Nathan tries to leverage Best Buy's price-matching policy by advertising a deal on TVs that's too good to be true.
10/15/2015
Nathan For You
S3 • E2
Horseback Riding/Man Zone

Nathan makes horseback riding more accessible, develops a line of socially conscious outerwear and creates a place for men to chill out while their girlfriends shop.
10/22/2015
Nathan For You
S3 • E3
The Movement

Nathan devises a way to provide a moving company with free labor.
10/29/2015
Nathan For You
S3 • E4
Sporting Goods Store/Antique Shop

Nathan recruits child athletes for endorsement deals and finds a way to put drunk people's clumsiness to good use.
11/05/2015
Nathan For You
S3 • E5
Smokers Allowed

Nathan works with the owner of a bar to turn her business into an immersive theater experience.
11/12/2015
Nathan For You
S3 • E6
Hotel/Travel Agent

Nathan makes it easier for parents to have sex in a hotel room and finds a way for a travel agent to better serve her aging customers.
11/19/2015
Nathan For You
S3 • E7
Nail Salon/Fun

Nathan discovers a snafu in his plan to offer valet services at a nail salon and embarks on a mission to prove that people enjoy his company.
12/03/2015
Nathan For You
S3 • E8
The Hero

Nathan organizes a death-defying stunt in an attempt to turn a regular guy into a national hero.
12/10/2015
Nathan For You
S4
Nathan For You: A Celebration

Anthony Napoli and Nathan revisit some of the people the show has helped, including a ghost realtor, a teen vandal and a centerfold-turned-private eye.
09/21/2017
Nathan For You
S4 • E1
The Richards Tip

Nathan stages an elaborate stunt to make it seem like comedian Michael Richards left a $10,000 tip at a deli.
09/28/2017
Nathan For You
S4 • E2
Chili Shop/Massage Parlor

Nathan devises a method of selling chili in secret and founds a charity to help a massage parlor upsell its clients.
10/05/2017
Nathan For You
S4 • E3
Andy vs. Uber

Nathan reteams with an old client to enlist several disgruntled taxi drivers for a plot to sabotage Uber's business from the inside.
10/12/2017
Nathan For You
S4 • E4
The Anecdote

Nathan goes to great lengths to create the perfect talk show anecdote
10/19/2017
Nathan For You
S4 • E5
Shipping Logistics Company

Nathan teaches an international exporter how to ship smoke alarms tax-free.
10/26/2017
Nathan For You
S4 • E6
Computer Repair / Psychic

Nathan helps a computer repair shop earn the public's trust, and a psychic's marketing turns personal.
11/02/2017
Nathan For You
S4 • E7
SPECIAL EVENT: SEASON 4 FINALE - FINDING FRANCES

In this special feature-length finale, Nathan attempts to help a Bill Gates impersonator reunite with his long-lost love.
11/09/2017
