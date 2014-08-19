Nathan For You
The Richards Tip
Season 4 E 1 • 09/28/2017
Nathan stages an elaborate stunt to make it seem like comedian Michael Richards left a $10,000 tip at a deli.
Nathan For YouS2 • E8Toy Company/Movie Theater
Nathan markets an unappealing children's toy, devises a way to shame people who share their movie snacks and pitches a reality show starring Simon the security guard.
08/19/2014
Nathan For YouS3 • E1Electronics Store
Nathan tries to leverage Best Buy's price-matching policy by advertising a deal on TVs that's too good to be true.
10/15/2015
Nathan For YouS3 • E2Horseback Riding/Man Zone
Nathan makes horseback riding more accessible, develops a line of socially conscious outerwear and creates a place for men to chill out while their girlfriends shop.
10/22/2015
Nathan For YouS3 • E3The Movement
Nathan devises a way to provide a moving company with free labor.
10/29/2015
Nathan For YouS3 • E4Sporting Goods Store/Antique Shop
Nathan recruits child athletes for endorsement deals and finds a way to put drunk people's clumsiness to good use.
11/05/2015
Nathan For YouS3 • E5Smokers Allowed
Nathan works with the owner of a bar to turn her business into an immersive theater experience.
11/12/2015
Nathan For YouS3 • E6Hotel/Travel Agent
Nathan makes it easier for parents to have sex in a hotel room and finds a way for a travel agent to better serve her aging customers.
11/19/2015
Nathan For YouS3 • E7Nail Salon/Fun
Nathan discovers a snafu in his plan to offer valet services at a nail salon and embarks on a mission to prove that people enjoy his company.
12/03/2015
Nathan For YouS3 • E8The Hero
Nathan organizes a death-defying stunt in an attempt to turn a regular guy into a national hero.
12/10/2015
Nathan For YouS4Nathan For You: A Celebration
Anthony Napoli and Nathan revisit some of the people the show has helped, including a ghost realtor, a teen vandal and a centerfold-turned-private eye.
09/21/2017
Nathan For YouS4 • E1The Richards Tip
Nathan stages an elaborate stunt to make it seem like comedian Michael Richards left a $10,000 tip at a deli.
09/28/2017
Nathan For YouS4 • E2Chili Shop/Massage Parlor
Nathan devises a method of selling chili in secret and founds a charity to help a massage parlor upsell its clients.
10/05/2017
Nathan For YouS4 • E3Andy vs. Uber
Nathan reteams with an old client to enlist several disgruntled taxi drivers for a plot to sabotage Uber's business from the inside.
10/12/2017
Nathan For YouS4 • E4The Anecdote
Nathan goes to great lengths to create the perfect talk show anecdote
10/19/2017
Nathan For YouS4 • E5Shipping Logistics Company
Nathan teaches an international exporter how to ship smoke alarms tax-free.
10/26/2017
Nathan For YouS4 • E6Computer Repair / Psychic
Nathan helps a computer repair shop earn the public's trust, and a psychic's marketing turns personal.
11/02/2017
