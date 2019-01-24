Broad City
Along Came Molly
Season 5 E 9 • 03/21/2019
Abbi, Ilana and Bevers sell Abbi’s New York City belongings; Abbi gets tickets to a Lil Wayne concert, and the girls take a “trip.”
Broad CityS5 • E1Stories
To celebrate Abbi’s 30th birthday, Abbi and Ilana travel from the top of Manhattan to the bottom, running into old and new friends along the way.
01/24/2019
Broad CityS5 • E2SheWork and S**t Bucket (Explicit)
Ilana embarks upon her latest moneymaking opportunity when she opens an outdoor workspace for New York City smokers; Abbi stands up to her landlord after he refuses to update her plumbing.
01/31/2019
Broad CityS5 • E3Bitcoin & The Missing Girl
Ilana visits an old flame to cash out her share of Bitcoin; Abbi drops off her laundry for the first time and loses her favorite sweatshirt.
02/07/2019
Broad CityS5 • E4Make the Space
Ilana discovers a terrifying secret about Jaimé; Abbi tries to make the jump from sweater-folder to window artist at Anthropologie.
02/14/2019
Broad CityS5 • E5Artsy Fartsy
Abbi gets invited to a fancy art event at MoMa; Ilana and Lincoln have their one year relationship check-in.
02/21/2019
Broad CityS5 • E6Lost and Found
The girls meet Ilana’s 16th cousin – who is a Holocaust survivor – and take him to a drag brunch; Abbi tries out a new look.
02/28/2019
Broad CityS5 • E7Shenanigans
Ilana gets recruited to be a hair model; Abbi’s new flame tells her that she’s not mature enough.
03/07/2019
Broad CityS5 • E8Sleep No More
Abbi and Ilana visit "Sleep No More," and Abbi tries to find the right time to tell Ilana some life-changing news.
03/14/2019
