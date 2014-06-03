Review

Sex Tape, Racist, Hunting

Season 1 E 2 • 03/13/2014

Forrest makes a sex tape, tries his hand at being a racist and goes hunting with his father-in-law.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:11

Review
S1 • E1
Stealing, Addiction, Prom

Forrest gets carried away while reviewing theft, finds that his threshold for substance use is high (except when it comes to cocaine) and takes his son's babysitter to prom.
03/06/2014
Full Ep
20:57
Sign in to Watch

Review
S1 • E2
Sex Tape, Racist, Hunting

Forrest makes a sex tape, tries his hand at being a racist and goes hunting with his father-in-law.
03/13/2014
Full Ep
20:28
Sign in to Watch

Review
S1 • E3
Pancakes, Divorce, Pancakes

Forrest hits rock bottom after divorcing Suzanne and forcing himself to eat an unhealthy number of pancakes.
03/20/2014
Full Ep
20:57
Sign in to Watch

Review
S1 • E4
Celebrity, Batman

Forrest bids a fortune to win a dinner with Ashley Tisdale and learns the secret to being Batman from his disastrous family court proceedings.
03/27/2014
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch

Review
S1 • E5
Best Friend, Space

Forrest goes to space with his ex-father-in-law and competes in a friend-off to become his neighbor Gene's best friend.
04/03/2014
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch

Review
S1 • E6
Road Rage, Orgy

Forrest unleashes his wanton desires at an orgy and finds that road rage can quickly turn ugly.
04/10/2014
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Review
S1 • E7
Revenge, Getting Rich, Aching

Forrest seeks revenge on a classmate from middle school, attends a self-actualization seminar and struggles with the meaning of an incomprehensible request.
04/17/2014
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Review
S1 • E8
Marry, Run, Party

Forrest's marriage to a woman he just met complicates his life as the two of them go on the run from the law and throw a party at their communal living house.
04/24/2014
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Review
S1 • E9
Quitting, Last Day, Irish

Forrest becomes deeply invested in a new job that he's obligated to quit, lives a day as if it's his last and receives an ultimatum from Suzanne while pretending to be Irish.
05/01/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

Review
S2 • E1
Bare-Knuckle Brawl, Blackmail, Glory Hole

Forrest gets into a fight with a stranger, blackmails his new girlfriend and discovers the pleasures of a glory hole.
07/30/2015
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch

Review
S2 • E2
Curing a Gay, Joining the Mile-High Club

Forrest attempts to turn a young gay man straight and finds that having sex on an airplane is surprisingly difficult.
08/06/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

Review
S2 • E3
Falsely Accused, Sleep with Your Teacher, Little Person

Forrest has Josh frame him for a crime, has sex with a high school teacher and experiences the everyday struggles of being a little person.
08/13/2015
You may also like3 Videos
Trailer
00:29

Hot Mess Holiday
Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, now streaming.
12/20/2021
Trailer
00:30

A Clüsterfünke Christmas
A Clüsterfünke Christmas Is TV's Holiday-est Movie

Featuring a hunky lumberjack, a quaint family business and more, everybody's favorite holiday tropes come together in Comedy Central's festive TV-movie parody, A Clüsterfünke Christmas.
12/17/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021