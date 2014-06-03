Review
Sex Tape, Racist, Hunting
Season 1 E 2 • 03/13/2014
Forrest makes a sex tape, tries his hand at being a racist and goes hunting with his father-in-law.
ReviewS1 • E1Stealing, Addiction, Prom
Forrest gets carried away while reviewing theft, finds that his threshold for substance use is high (except when it comes to cocaine) and takes his son's babysitter to prom.
03/06/2014
ReviewS1 • E2Sex Tape, Racist, Hunting
Forrest makes a sex tape, tries his hand at being a racist and goes hunting with his father-in-law.
03/13/2014
ReviewS1 • E3Pancakes, Divorce, Pancakes
Forrest hits rock bottom after divorcing Suzanne and forcing himself to eat an unhealthy number of pancakes.
03/20/2014
ReviewS1 • E4Celebrity, Batman
Forrest bids a fortune to win a dinner with Ashley Tisdale and learns the secret to being Batman from his disastrous family court proceedings.
03/27/2014
ReviewS1 • E5Best Friend, Space
Forrest goes to space with his ex-father-in-law and competes in a friend-off to become his neighbor Gene's best friend.
04/03/2014
ReviewS1 • E6Road Rage, Orgy
Forrest unleashes his wanton desires at an orgy and finds that road rage can quickly turn ugly.
04/10/2014
ReviewS1 • E7Revenge, Getting Rich, Aching
Forrest seeks revenge on a classmate from middle school, attends a self-actualization seminar and struggles with the meaning of an incomprehensible request.
04/17/2014
ReviewS1 • E8Marry, Run, Party
Forrest's marriage to a woman he just met complicates his life as the two of them go on the run from the law and throw a party at their communal living house.
04/24/2014
ReviewS1 • E9Quitting, Last Day, Irish
Forrest becomes deeply invested in a new job that he's obligated to quit, lives a day as if it's his last and receives an ultimatum from Suzanne while pretending to be Irish.
05/01/2014
ReviewS2 • E1Bare-Knuckle Brawl, Blackmail, Glory Hole
Forrest gets into a fight with a stranger, blackmails his new girlfriend and discovers the pleasures of a glory hole.
07/30/2015
ReviewS2 • E2Curing a Gay, Joining the Mile-High Club
Forrest attempts to turn a young gay man straight and finds that having sex on an airplane is surprisingly difficult.
08/06/2015
