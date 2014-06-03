Review
- 21:11
S1 • E1
Stealing, Addiction, PromForrest gets carried away while reviewing theft, finds that his threshold for substance use is high (except when it comes to cocaine) and takes his son's babysitter to prom.03/06/2014
S1 • E2
Sex Tape, Racist, HuntingForrest makes a sex tape, tries his hand at being a racist and goes hunting with his father-in-law.03/13/2014
S1 • E3
Pancakes, Divorce, PancakesForrest hits rock bottom after divorcing Suzanne and forcing himself to eat an unhealthy number of pancakes.03/20/2014
S1 • E4
Celebrity, BatmanForrest bids a fortune to win a dinner with Ashley Tisdale and learns the secret to being Batman from his disastrous family court proceedings.03/27/2014
S1 • E5
Best Friend, SpaceForrest goes to space with his ex-father-in-law and competes in a friend-off to become his neighbor Gene's best friend.04/03/2014
S1 • E6
Road Rage, OrgyForrest unleashes his wanton desires at an orgy and finds that road rage can quickly turn ugly.04/10/2014
S1 • E7
Revenge, Getting Rich, AchingForrest seeks revenge on a classmate from middle school, attends a self-actualization seminar and struggles with the meaning of an incomprehensible request.04/17/2014
S1 • E8
Marry, Run, PartyForrest's marriage to a woman he just met complicates his life as the two of them go on the run from the law and throw a party at their communal living house.04/24/2014
S1 • E9
Quitting, Last Day, IrishForrest becomes deeply invested in a new job that he's obligated to quit, lives a day as if it's his last and receives an ultimatum from Suzanne while pretending to be Irish.05/01/2014