Bare-Knuckle Brawl, Blackmail, Glory Hole
Season 2 E 1 • 07/30/2015
Forrest gets into a fight with a stranger, blackmails his new girlfriend and discovers the pleasures of a glory hole.
ReviewS1 • E1Stealing, Addiction, Prom
Forrest gets carried away while reviewing theft, finds that his threshold for substance use is high (except when it comes to cocaine) and takes his son's babysitter to prom.
03/06/2014
ReviewS1 • E2Sex Tape, Racist, Hunting
Forrest makes a sex tape, tries his hand at being a racist and goes hunting with his father-in-law.
03/13/2014
ReviewS1 • E3Pancakes, Divorce, Pancakes
Forrest hits rock bottom after divorcing Suzanne and forcing himself to eat an unhealthy number of pancakes.
03/20/2014
ReviewS1 • E4Celebrity, Batman
Forrest bids a fortune to win a dinner with Ashley Tisdale and learns the secret to being Batman from his disastrous family court proceedings.
03/27/2014
ReviewS1 • E5Best Friend, Space
Forrest goes to space with his ex-father-in-law and competes in a friend-off to become his neighbor Gene's best friend.
04/03/2014
ReviewS1 • E6Road Rage, Orgy
Forrest unleashes his wanton desires at an orgy and finds that road rage can quickly turn ugly.
04/10/2014
ReviewS1 • E7Revenge, Getting Rich, Aching
Forrest seeks revenge on a classmate from middle school, attends a self-actualization seminar and struggles with the meaning of an incomprehensible request.
04/17/2014
ReviewS1 • E8Marry, Run, Party
Forrest's marriage to a woman he just met complicates his life as the two of them go on the run from the law and throw a party at their communal living house.
04/24/2014
ReviewS1 • E9Quitting, Last Day, Irish
Forrest becomes deeply invested in a new job that he's obligated to quit, lives a day as if it's his last and receives an ultimatum from Suzanne while pretending to be Irish.
05/01/2014
ReviewS2 • E1Bare-Knuckle Brawl, Blackmail, Glory Hole
Forrest gets into a fight with a stranger, blackmails his new girlfriend and discovers the pleasures of a glory hole.
07/30/2015
ReviewS2 • E2Curing a Gay, Joining the Mile-High Club
Forrest attempts to turn a young gay man straight and finds that having sex on an airplane is surprisingly difficult.
08/06/2015
ReviewS2 • E3Falsely Accused, Sleep with Your Teacher, Little Person
Forrest has Josh frame him for a crime, has sex with a high school teacher and experiences the everyday struggles of being a little person.
08/13/2015
ReviewS2 • E4Cult, Perfect Body
Forrest gathers followers for his new cult and begins a regimen of bodily enhancements in the pursuit of physical perfection.
08/20/2015
ReviewS2 • E5Catfishing, Haunted House
Forrest reconnects with an old flame during his first foray into catfishing and discovers a variety of ghosts while spending the night in a haunted house.
08/27/2015
ReviewS2 • E6William Tell, Wish Come True, Alone Time in a Rowboat
Forrest wrangles his father into recreating William Tell's bow-and-arrow feat, reluctantly makes his son's birthday wish comes true and spends time in a rowboat.
09/03/2015
ReviewS2 • E7Buried Alive, Giving Six Stars, Public Speaking
Forrest spends 24 hours in a coffin, faces a dilemma when a viewer asks him to rate something with six stars and speaks at Suzanne's rehearsal dinner.
09/10/2015
ReviewS2 • E8Murder, Magic 8-Ball, Procrastination
Forrest allows a Magic 8-Ball to dictate his decisions for a day, runs into a paradox when faced with the task of procrastinating and faces his toughest review yet.
09/17/2015
ReviewS2 • E9Being Happy, Pillow Fight, Imaginary Friend
Forrest experiments with being relentlessly upbeat and conducts two reviews from a difficult location.
09/24/2015
ReviewS2 • E10Conspiracy Theory
Forrest makes a disconcerting discovery while researching conspiracy theories and ends up on the run from a man hunter.
10/01/2015
