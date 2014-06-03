Review

Road Rage, Orgy

Season 1 E 6 • 04/10/2014

Forrest unleashes his wanton desires at an orgy and finds that road rage can quickly turn ugly.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:11

Review
S1 • E1
Stealing, Addiction, Prom

Forrest gets carried away while reviewing theft, finds that his threshold for substance use is high (except when it comes to cocaine) and takes his son's babysitter to prom.
03/06/2014
Full Ep
20:57
Sign in to Watch

Review
S1 • E2
Sex Tape, Racist, Hunting

Forrest makes a sex tape, tries his hand at being a racist and goes hunting with his father-in-law.
03/13/2014
Full Ep
20:28
Sign in to Watch

Review
S1 • E3
Pancakes, Divorce, Pancakes

Forrest hits rock bottom after divorcing Suzanne and forcing himself to eat an unhealthy number of pancakes.
03/20/2014
Full Ep
20:57
Sign in to Watch

Review
S1 • E4
Celebrity, Batman

Forrest bids a fortune to win a dinner with Ashley Tisdale and learns the secret to being Batman from his disastrous family court proceedings.
03/27/2014
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch

Review
S1 • E5
Best Friend, Space

Forrest goes to space with his ex-father-in-law and competes in a friend-off to become his neighbor Gene's best friend.
04/03/2014
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch

Review
S1 • E6
Road Rage, Orgy

Forrest unleashes his wanton desires at an orgy and finds that road rage can quickly turn ugly.
04/10/2014
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Review
S1 • E7
Revenge, Getting Rich, Aching

Forrest seeks revenge on a classmate from middle school, attends a self-actualization seminar and struggles with the meaning of an incomprehensible request.
04/17/2014
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Review
S1 • E8
Marry, Run, Party

Forrest's marriage to a woman he just met complicates his life as the two of them go on the run from the law and throw a party at their communal living house.
04/24/2014
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Review
S1 • E9
Quitting, Last Day, Irish

Forrest becomes deeply invested in a new job that he's obligated to quit, lives a day as if it's his last and receives an ultimatum from Suzanne while pretending to be Irish.
05/01/2014
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

Review
S2 • E1
Bare-Knuckle Brawl, Blackmail, Glory Hole

Forrest gets into a fight with a stranger, blackmails his new girlfriend and discovers the pleasures of a glory hole.
07/30/2015
Full Ep
21:13
Sign in to Watch

Review
S2 • E2
Curing a Gay, Joining the Mile-High Club

Forrest attempts to turn a young gay man straight and finds that having sex on an airplane is surprisingly difficult.
08/06/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

Review
S2 • E3
Falsely Accused, Sleep with Your Teacher, Little Person

Forrest has Josh frame him for a crime, has sex with a high school teacher and experiences the everyday struggles of being a little person.
08/13/2015
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch

Review
S2 • E4
Cult, Perfect Body

Forrest gathers followers for his new cult and begins a regimen of bodily enhancements in the pursuit of physical perfection.
08/20/2015
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Review
S2 • E5
Catfishing, Haunted House

Forrest reconnects with an old flame during his first foray into catfishing and discovers a variety of ghosts while spending the night in a haunted house.
08/27/2015
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch

Review
S2 • E6
William Tell, Wish Come True, Alone Time in a Rowboat

Forrest wrangles his father into recreating William Tell's bow-and-arrow feat, reluctantly makes his son's birthday wish comes true and spends time in a rowboat.
09/03/2015
Full Ep
21:17
Sign in to Watch

Review
S2 • E7
Buried Alive, Giving Six Stars, Public Speaking

Forrest spends 24 hours in a coffin, faces a dilemma when a viewer asks him to rate something with six stars and speaks at Suzanne's rehearsal dinner.
09/10/2015
You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Diwali Gets Wild in Hot Mess Holiday

Melanie Chandra and Surina Jindal embark on a zany weekend adventure during Diwali in the Comedy Central original movie Hot Mess Holiday, premiering December 11 at 7/6c.
11/29/2021
Trailer
00:30

Every Episode of Seinfeld Is Now on Comedy Central

Every moment, every character and every yada, yada, yada of Seinfeld is now on Comedy Central.
11/10/2021